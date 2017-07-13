Not From The Onion: The Stress of Summer Vacation

“We have this mythical belief that everyone will come out of it at the other end OK,” she said. “You don’t end up as a faculty member unless you did survive it. That doesn’t mean that there weren’t people in my generation who got so stressed out that they left. They did leave. We just never talked about them.”
So what is this terrible, stressful problem that not all faculty survive? Summer vacation. No really.
For nine months a year at research universities, instructors and students build communities from a transient group of academics unified by one thing: classes. Professors invest time in students, committees, and teaching; students invest time in their assignments.
…That changes in the summer. The fixed schedule disappears, the community disperses, and the work that has been building up over the school year can loom dangerously close to deadline.
…It’s in that solitude that professors and students say they experience what some call a “summer slump,” a period of isolation that can heighten symptoms of depression or anxiety for those susceptible to such disorders.
To cope with that slump, Ms. Hagen read personal testimonies and learned that the separation she feels is widespread, even normal. But her university never addressed it. “As wonderful as my adviser is, that’s not a conversation that was ever shared,” Ms. Hagen said. “We never talked about what’s important to your mental health.”
I think the conservative critique of higher education is overblown. But with articles like this in the Chronicle of Higher Education it’s no wonder that much of America is angry and dismissive of a coddled intellectual class that is utterly divorced from their own, normal life experiences. (I too am a coddled member of that class but I know how fortunate and privileged I am to have a job in academia.)
The correction only widens the gap:
Corrections (6/16/2017, 10:43 a.m.): A previous version of this article mistakenly referred to Dafina-Lazarus Stewart as “she.” Mx. Stewart uses the pronouns ze, zim, and zir.
Oh the plight of professors.
The important thing is openness, now that the question has being aired with no subterfuges, the healing process can start. We shall overcome/We shall overcome/We shall overcome, some day/Oh, deep in my heart/I know that I do believe/We shall overcome, some day/We shall be alright/We shall be alright/We shall be alright, some day.
“Now is the summer of our discontent / Made glorious winter by this sun of (New) York”.
“I think the conservative critique of higher education is overblown.”
And then comes whats-her-face with her ze, zim, and zir. I’d say the critique is spot on.
…seems professors these days are delicate snowflakes, just like their students
Summer Flakes
Agreeing with something, but saying the overblown (or something similar), is how you agree with a general principle but distinguish yourself as slightly more thoughtful and sophisticated. It’s okay though, we all do it.
Your position makes some sense, but I think it is somewhat overblown.
That’s because Alex only agrees with economic conservatives. Socially he’s as far to the left as any Sanderite. So while he may be disturbed by some PC he would be more outraged to return to the traditional norms and rule of bourgeois American society ca 1959 in matters of religion, patriotism, immigration, multiculturalism, national defense, assimilationism, etc. Thus proving that the academy is a leftist monolith. There are only leftists and a few libertarian strongholds. There are no conservative research universities.
“to return to the traditional norms and rule of bourgeois American society ca 1959 in matters of religion, patriotism, immigration, multiculturalism, national defense, assimilationism, etc.”
Bring back the White-only water fountains!! I doubt Dwight Eisenhower colluded with Nikita Khruschev to win the historical 1956 election.
Is Dafina-Lazarus Stewart a central example of higher education?
That there are some people with out-of-the-mainstream views in academia is neither surprising nor noteworthy. Examples like this one get press precisely because they are weird: dog-bites-man vs. man-bites-dog and all that.
Don’t these people have a bunch of grad students to boss around more during the summer?
If you do research and teach during the school year you simply do more research during the summer and take a vacation.
How many people do you know would believe it is stressful to have the summer off?
OK, I missed the point.
What you want is disability pay to compensate you for the stress of not working during the summer.
‘but I know how fortunate and privileged I am to have a job in academia’
Besides, your non-academic credentials are impeccable, being a Senior Fellow and former Research Director for The Independent Institute and Assistant Editor of The Independent Review.
Professors’ Summers can be “debilitating.” Look at the plight of retirees. Hey, we never get a day off.
“I too am a coddled member of that class but I know how fortunate and privileged I am to have a job in academia.”
It depends on one’s value system. If one values a life of minimal physical exertions and discomfort over one of physical activity, he’s “fortunate” in some sense. The products of academia are mental, filtered through administrative bureaucracy. None of this productivity is meaningful, none of the insights gained, none of the theories formulated, until they are acted upon in a physical sense. Many thousands of deceased academics are now forgotten and their ruminations ignored. There is no real evidence that they even existed. At least the grandchildren of a factory worker or farmer or bricklayer can point to the physical products that grandpa made with his own two hands. Academia is a luxury made possible by increased productivity.
Academics (at least those in the STEM field) create new materials, theories and models of physical processes, make discoveries, microcircuit designs, algorithms, etc. They write articles detailing their process and results, and they patent inventions. They even start companies and train students in more effective approaches to engineering and problem analysis – one of the most valuable contributions to society. Sadly, some people can’t wrap their mind around non-physical things. My research advisor started 3 companies, some of which played a key role in creating an entire industry, generating billions (yes, with a “b”) of dollars of taxes, employed hundreds of people, and educated dozens of students. Many of those students have started their own companies or are now leaders in several industries. My own accomplishments aren’t as great, but they do include several licensed technologies (patents), dozens of papers, a book, and a startup company with a product. Your generalization completely misses this type of activity and its benefit. Outside of STEM, using your logic, the output of writers and musicians is nearly worthless, too. I don’t buy it for a minute, and I think it smacks of Communist / Proletarian propaganda of the 20th century Soviet Union. Been there, done that. No more, thank you.
I’m a STEM PhD. So let me add to your anecdote. In my experience the vast majority of STEM research is pointless. All the papers will have some novel title, proposing to solve some important problem in kitschy ways. But they never go on to materialize in the real world.
During my doctorate I tried to replicate the work of 3 other papers and failed each time. I suspect-but-can’t-prove that one author’s results were due to numerical diffusion artefacts. Another I couldn’t figure out if I was wrong or they were wrong. The most famous and cited paper I tried to replicate had an outright fatal bug that would periodically randomize the topology. I am 95% sure of what the exact bug is because I ran into it myself while developing the model. However I am 100% sure their code is defective because their published figures show non-physical behavior.
No one cares. No one is using these papers for anything. Hopefully, no one is using my papers for anything.
Now you might think one could make a career out of replicating/falsifying landmark papers. But you can’t, because if you validate a paper it’s hard to get published because it’s “boring” to repeat work. And if you falsify a paper, it’s a huge political problem because the authors have friends and journals don’t want to look stupid and… they can mostly get away with it because the only people who can QC their work are people with the same narrow expertise.
STEM education gets way too much of a pass in many places, especially on this blog. At most universities its garbage.
I feel more stress in my practice when I have too little work, not when I have too much, so I can understand the stress of the summer for academics. Everyone (well, most everyone) wants to be needed, and periods when one isn’t can be very stressful. I often read articles about work being so demanding (24/7) that nobody has time for oneself, for family, for time to reflect. Who are these people? I suppose they are the movers and shakers, the job creators, so admired by, well, other movers and shakers and job creators. Is it a self-serving myth? Cowen has commented many times that the number of comments on this blog is highest during the work day/week and lowest on the weekend. Are readers of this blog not the movers and shakers and job creators who are working 24/7 to make America great again?
Calvin’s dad, from Calvin and Hobbes, has it right. A good week spent camping in tents on Itchy Island, Home of the Nuclear Mosquitoes, pooping outdoors and never getting a break from the rain, eating fish you or someone else had to catch… it’s relaxing but also makes you appreciate the finer things in life, like toilet paper.
I suspect that there is a wide gap in the stress levels of pre- and of post-tenure scholars. Members of the former group know that they have just a few years to produce output of sufficient quality and quantity that they might have a career within their chosen field. To make it more stressful, this often happens while they are having children. Those of the latter group are spared that worry.
I agree. I also think many young profs put off the less desirable parts of research (responding to another set of inane editor comments) by focusing on teaching. When summer rolls around, they are faced with everything they have been putting off doing.
I would tell her to “buck up princess” but princex would be more appropriate.
“Mx. Stewart uses the pronouns ze, zim, and zir, and the perjoratives emperex, goddex, ogrex, priestex, princex, tigrex, and waitrex. The Chronicle of Higher Education regrets the error.”
There was a joke back when I was in school – a graduate degree is the snooze button on the alarm clock of life. If you weren’t ready for the outside world after college, then just take a few more years in graduate school. I wonder if this mentality hasn’t drifted upwards, and now academia is full of people who lack the psychological tools to ever leave the Ivory Tower.
They lack the psychological tools to reason out their sex from which way their pee comes out.
A lot of people who don’t want to leave the rhythm of education decide to train as teachers, thinking it’ll be a nice soft career. The realities of the job tend to hit them pretty hard.
This is a very human and universal reaction to change. Retirement, job loss, divorce, and even professors toiling around a deserted campus. Our stigma around mental health is unfortunate. Too bad that we cannot openly discuss loss without others trying to diminish our experience.
Conservative? Evangelical, Republican, intellectual (cultural or fiscal), or faux. Everyone is a special snowflake in their own way.
So getting divorced or losing one’s job is just like having 3–4 months every year to do whatever you want while drawing a full paycheck and benefits? Huh?
I was a university researcher for a few years and I really liked the Summer. It is not that I didn’t like mentoring and working with undergraduates, but it took up a lot of time and research projects tended to stall. The Summer gave me time to go full bore on projects and I normally made a lot of progress while the students were away. Of course, grad students and post-docs were still around, but they were pretty self-sufficient.
One beauty of the summer vac is that you can cut down to a fifty hour week if you want to.
Another is that you can go and blow your trumpet somewhere else. I once met a chap whose career took a great stride backwards when the US declared Iran her perpetual enemy, so that he couldn’t go there to pursue his geology every summer. The same must have been true for some archaeologists, linguists, historians …. too.
The Chronicle of Higher Education is a magazine/place that is meant for scholars and academics… much like Engineers Weekly or whatever.
It is not surprising they have articles that seem awfully silly and parochial to outsiders like us. If Engineers Weekly had an article about how it can be annoying that people always ask you about your ring, it would equally weird and patronizing for us.
There ain’t no cure for the summertime blues
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=G9x0wbKHos0
>it’s no wonder that much of America is angry and dismissive of a coddled intellectual class that is utterly divorced from their own, normal life experiences.
Nice – just one sentence after decrying the conservative critique of higher education as “overblown,” you go on to capture it perfectly, and as your own.
I’ll be smiling about this all day, thank you.
Smiling with passive aggressive left-intellectual rage…don’t smile too hard…
“A previous version of this article mistakenly referred to Dafina-Lazarus Stewart as “she.” Mx. Stewart uses the pronouns ze, zim, and zir.”
I am Jack’s total and complete lack of surprise.
Struggling to get through a long summer day all by myself, I googled Dr. Dafina-Lazarus Stewart. No surprises there: her “research interests” is just what you’d expect from someone who prefers the pronouns ze, zim, and zir.
https://www.bgsu.edu/education-and-human-development/department-of-higher-education-and-student-affairs/faculty/dafina-lazarus-stewart.html
This sentence is best read aloud in the voice of a campy madman villian from a goofy 70s movie. Sorry, madPERSON
“Over the course of zir 20 year career in higher education institutions, ze has focused most intently on issues of race and ethnicity, sexuality, and gender, as well as religion, faith, and spirituality in zir research, teaching, and service to professional organizations and institutions across the nation.”
What a bunch of dork losers.
I was trying to figure out the apparent conflict between Jamie Hagen “finishing her dissertation in gender studies” and the same Jamie Hagen getting a PhD. in “Global governance and human security.”
I thought it was a typo, until I looked at the PhD “Core Requirements.”
ConRes 623: Introductory Theory
GGHS 711 Global Governance
GGHS 713 International Relations Theory
GGHS 715 – International Organizations
GGHS 710 Human Security
GGHS 712 Gender and Human Security
I am depressingly unsurprised that you can get a PhD in “Global governance and human security” without taking a single economics course (I wonder if money has anything to do with governments and security?… nah, that’s a silly idea), but you are required to take on on gender.
Summer on campus is a depressing time. The cute undergraduate girls leave and many of the graduate school girls who are left are hideous looking and are less easily taken advantage of. How is a professor to get by?
The academy would do themselves a lot of good by not indulging this type of mental illness. No, it is not fun telling mentally unstable coeds that they are not a third sex, but being an adult is hard. It’s why people outside the academy think of the college campus as playpen for weirdos.
The more we raise up kids without unstructured play time the more stressed out they become without top-down guided consistent structured activity. Most people lack the intellectual curiosity to read outside of their narrow field of interests. Most people with the intellectual curiosity lack the time. Summer vacations in academics should perhaps be renamed summer sabbaticals. People who don’t have the intellectual curiosity to appreciate a long, most uninterrupted reprieve from the daily routines of teaching and committee hearings perhaps shouldn’t be in academics. (All that being said, for me summers are the conference season and I always immensely enjoyed them — like going off to chess tournaments in new cities when I was much younger.)
The conservative critique would hold less water if academia it wasn’t so reliant on government subsidies. I don’t mind a bunch of nuts indulging in their own silliness and neuroses, but fund that nonsense yourself. Alex rightly criticizes the DARE program, but the amount of $ our governments throw away on DARE is a pittance compared to what our governments throw away on higher ed.
Eventually, someone is going to dissolve the academies. Or at least most of them.
How about a longer vacation?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgDdlkotnV0
A simple solution would be to have universities run year round. Fall semester. Spring Semester. Summer Semester. There would be no summer lull. And degrees could be completed faster.