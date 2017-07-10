Populism sentences to ponder

It is easier for populist politicians to mobilise along ethno-national/cultural cleavages when the globalisation shock becomes salient in the form of immigration and refugees. That is largely the story of advanced countries in Europe. On the other hand, it is easier to mobilise along income/social class lines when the globalisation shock takes the form mainly of trade, finance, and foreign investment. That in turn is the case with southern Europe and Latin America. The US, where arguably both types of shocks have become highly salient recently, has produced populists of both stripes (Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump).
That is from Dani Rodrik, there is much more at the link, via Kevin Lewis. And here is a Peter Turchin review of Rodrik’s Economic Rules.
At some time that I have the opinion that “populist” is simply a way of saying “right-wing European politician that I dislike” or “left-wing Latin American politician that I dislike”.
Right. Southern European politicians accept refugees in spite of their voters’ preferences. Votes move away from them. It would be populism if it was impossible for the countries in question to close their borders once the “populist” leadership is elected, but I wasn’t aware that Italian ports have been seized by the German army.
I can’t speak for how others use the term, but it seems fairly easy to think of a populist as someone who seeks power by appealing directly to individuals rather than using existing power structures. Traditional power structures may, for better or worse, support policies that the poll poorly, and politicians seeking their support will therefore also support those policies. Think of Hillary’s initial support for TPP and decision to not go “full Bernie” on minimum wage. Populists say, “Damn the torpedoes!” and endorse those popular policies regardless of how much institutions turn up their nose at them. Think of Trump’s repeated endorsements of the wall.
Populism isn’t really on the “left”/”right” axis as it is thought of, either today or traditionally.
Wut? Southern Europe is overrun with refugees–it’s gross.
They pass by Southern Europe, but don’t stay there (unless forced to it).
“That in turn is the case with southern Europe and Latin America. The US, where arguably both types of shocks have become highly salient recently, has produced populists of both stripes (Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump).”
It isn’t that we’ve never been there, more that retrograde motion surprises.
Noah sure is a sucker for Israel. What a coincidence.
That’s sort of commonsensical. What are you ‘pondering’?
So the left isn’t mobilising along ethno-national/cultural cleavages?
Clearly, Rodrik isn’t paying attention. Their immigration policy (including post-arrival) is designed to deepen and widen these cleavages. Where would progressivsm be without this to feed into their oppressor-oppressed model?
+1 the mainstream Left has been playing the identity politics game for longer. It proved unsuccessful this past election cycle because Clinton sucked as a candidate. In fairness to Mr Sanders, he seemed reluctant to go down that road, though he paid lip service to BLM after the two black lesbians too over his microphone.
What about Brexit? It seems they used both the ethnic and the globalization cleavages. Thus, are they right-left-wing-populists?
