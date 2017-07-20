Chad R. asks me:

Which of our public policy institutions are working well right now? It seems there are plenty of takes about *why* our institutions are under extreme stress, but precious few about which are still working properly. The Supreme Court comes to mind…

I say plenty of them are working well:

1. The CBO remains independent and effective, even though I think they are treating the health care mandate incorrectly and overestimating its impact.

2. As for the courts, they remain powerful and effective. But note: while I strongly disagree with Trump’s travel ban, some of the lower courts overstepped their bounds by taking away too much power from the executive, relative to law. It’s as if the courts have become too strong — perhaps optimally so — in a kind of overshooting model.

3. The Senate. Even though one party controls all branches of government, a variety of bad health care bills have come to naught, and that is after many earlier votes to repeal Obamacare. It is less clear to me how the House is working, but that’s why we have bicameralism. I don’t care how stupid you might think the process is, so far it is generating acceptable results. Yum, yum, yum, I just love that democracy!

4. The media as investigators have been excellent, though as summarizers of what is really going on I see their performance as much weaker, due to selective reporting.

5. Think tanks: the lack of Trump infrastructure at this level has raised my estimate of think tank importance. That said, I am not sure how many think tanks are influencing policy right now, but if nothing else the inability to have or assemble a good think tank is indeed important.

6. The bureaucracy, for the most part, including the Fed. Admittedly, some parts of the bureaucracy, such as the State Department, are being throttled by the Executive branch.

What’s not working well?

I say the executive branch and the White House. Destroying or limiting the value of alliances is one of the easiest things for a blundering president to do. I also see a significant opportunity cost from not having a legislation-oriented, detail-savvy White House. Still, they are doing a good job on regulatory reform and an excellent Supreme Court appointment has been made.

Most of all, the appointments process is not working well, some of that being the fault of the Senate too.

The main lesson? American government isn’t quite the train wreck you might think, and I haven’t even touched on the states, counties, and cities.