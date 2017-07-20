Chad R. asks me:
Which of our public policy institutions are working well right now?
It seems there are plenty of takes about *why* our institutions are under extreme stress, but precious few about which are still working properly.
The Supreme Court comes to mind…
I say plenty of them are working well:
1. The CBO remains independent and effective, even though I think they are treating the health care mandate incorrectly and overestimating its impact.
2. As for the courts, they remain powerful and effective. But note: while I strongly disagree with Trump’s travel ban, some of the lower courts overstepped their bounds by taking away too much power from the executive, relative to law. It’s as if the courts have become too strong — perhaps optimally so — in a kind of overshooting model.
3. The Senate. Even though one party controls all branches of government, a variety of bad health care bills have come to naught, and that is after many earlier votes to repeal Obamacare. It is less clear to me how the House is working, but that’s why we have bicameralism. I don’t care how stupid you might think the process is, so far it is generating acceptable results. Yum, yum, yum, I just love that democracy!
4. The media as investigators have been excellent, though as summarizers of what is really going on I see their performance as much weaker, due to selective reporting.
5. Think tanks: the lack of Trump infrastructure at this level has raised my estimate of think tank importance. That said, I am not sure how many think tanks are influencing policy right now, but if nothing else the inability to have or assemble a good think tank is indeed important.
6. The bureaucracy, for the most part, including the Fed. Admittedly, some parts of the bureaucracy, such as the State Department, are being throttled by the Executive branch.
What’s not working well?
I say the executive branch and the White House. Destroying or limiting the value of alliances is one of the easiest things for a blundering president to do. I also see a significant opportunity cost from not having a legislation-oriented, detail-savvy White House. Still, they are doing a good job on regulatory reform and an excellent Supreme Court appointment has been made.
Most of all, the appointments process is not working well, some of that being the fault of the Senate too.
The main lesson? American government isn’t quite the train wreck you might think, and I haven’t even touched on the states, counties, and cities.
What kind of good progress have you seen on regulatory reform? Sincere question.
Yes, I’d like to know what progress there has been, and why it’s “good”. Simply reversing a few executive orders isn’t much progress, and it was not obvious why those were good decisions
Pathetic contribution. Do you have anything else to say?
Why is Gorsuch an excellent appointment? He is a follower of Scalia and believes in original intent. Why would someone with an economic frame of mind believe that original intent would be a good guide to making judgments? See Richard Posner for an extended argument against Scalia and original intent. Anyway original intent is close to reading tea leaves–It is more in the mind of the interpreter. Luckily there was a civil war; otherwise we would be stuck with the original intent of discrimination against African-Americans if not slavery.
The original intent of of the founders on slavery is irrelevant; the original intent of the authors of the 13th through 15th amendments is what matters there. See how it works itself out? It isn’t about founder worship, it’s about the rule of law, and the idea that the law has boundaries which don’t change with the democratic mood of the country — until the mood has changed enough to get an amendment ratified.
3) Given that the overwhelmingly consistent mandate of every election since Obamacare’s passage, and even the Massachusetts special election immediately before its passage, has been to repeal it, I think it’s hard to argue that the results in the Senate have thus far been “acceptable”. I suppose one could argue that stopping bad health care bills is acceptable, *provided that it eventually leads to a clean repeal*, followed by possibly bipartisan negotiations to craft narrowly targeted measures to restore certain popular features, e.g., handling of pre-existing conditions. However, it remains uncertain whether clean repeal will happen, even though the Senate is close to having exhausted all other possibilities.
(In retrospect, the obvious mistake that Republicans have made is to try to repeal-and-replace simultaneously. With Obamacare as the default alternative to no bills being passed, Democrats have no reason to support anything. That would change completely if the default alternative were the pre-Obamacare status quo.)
I don’t think you can correlate all those election results with Obamacare. It was only one of the factors and a lot of misguided hype about “death panels” and the like.
Now that polls indicate perhaps a majority are in favor of it (compared to all these alternatives, red in tooth and claw) , why would repealing it be considered acceptable?
If the Republicans did repeal Obamacare, running on “Restoring Obamacare” would not sweep Democrats into office the way that Repeal Obamacare swept Republicans into office. It’s doubtful that Democrats would even try such a strategy (though I’m sure Republicans would love it if they did).
So, a bit more of that ‘ media as investigators have been excellent’ demonstrating that as ‘summarizers of what is really going on I see their performance as much weaker, due to selective reporting.’
‘For months, Mark Serrano has been one of President Trump’s fiercest defenders and most enthusiastic supporters on TV. In semiregular appearances on the Fox Business Network, the veteran Republican operative has praised Trump’s leadership and bashed news media coverage of him. He’s called Ivanka Trump the most “powerful or influential advocate for women’s empowerment ever in our history.”
Fox News and Fox Business have described Serrano variously as a Republican strategist, a crisis-management expert and a former adviser to President George H.W. Bush since he began appearing on the networks in 2014.
But Serrano has had another role this spring, one that wasn’t disclosed to viewers as he was touting Trump: His firm was a paid consultant to the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/pro-trump-tv-pundits-firm-took-undisclosed-payments-from-trump-campaign/2017/07/19/a7ae21f8-6bef-11e7-b9e2-2056e768a7e5_story.html
I guess it is a matter of what is more important, accomplishing good or preventing bad.
The media is quite possibly the least functional unit today in America. Your blog and other excellent ones aside (Bryan Caplan comes to mind), most media is totally useless or biased. Is your position re: the media a result of being surrounded by some of the highest performing students in America and being cut off from above-average to average 20-year and 26 year-olds?
As for the courts, trial courts are not functioning well at all because lawyers cost too much money, and most civil litigation is procedural, not substantive. I know of no intelligent lawyer who believes trial courts function well for the average citizen in either criminal or civil court. (You may mean appellate courts function well, but even then, what percentage of cases get there? Look up how much it costs to appeal–including hiring an appellate lawyer–and you’ll get an idea of American justice.)
Traveling really helps sort out these issues. Other countries may not have as much media, but most of their residents are smarter because their heads aren’t filled with biased information. It’s incredible how much more open-minded people are when they’re not dealing with biased, useless information on a daily basis.
As for legal systems, courthouses often have shabbier appearances in developing countries, but they get the job done without expensive lawyers. In more developed countries, lawyers are seen primarily as transactional conduits, i.e., paid to navigate a thicket of laws with a certain endpoint, such as registering a deed, creating a business entity, handling tax issues, contesting a fine, etc.
You’re spot-on about the CBO, though.
Well, here is just some more of that horribly biased media reporting – ‘“And when Nixon came along [inaudible] was pretty brutal, and out of courtesy, the FBI started reporting to the Department of Justice,” said the president, apparently recounting his reminiscences of post-Watergate reforms. “But there was nothing official, there was nothing from Congress. There was nothing – anything. But the FBI person really reports directly to the president of the United States, which is interesting.”
The FBI director has reported directly to the attorney general since the bureau’s creation.’ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jul/19/donald-trump-jeff-sessions-recusal
Quoting the words of the president, and appending a historical fact that can be independently checked clearly equals bias. After all, an unbiased media would not even bother checking Trump’s alternative facts, right?
The biases
If you can evaluate whether the courts are working well without a knowledge of law, then you mean they are producing political outcomes that you like. Since courts are not supposed to be a political branch and he doesn’t know law, Cowen’s praise is condemnation. Something generally true.
“I say the executive branch and the White House. Destroying or limiting the value of alliances is one of the easiest things for a blundering president to do.”
Depends on your perspective. Obama panned the special relationship with the UK, was openly hostile to Israel to the point of meddling in their election, abandoned a missile defence pact with Eastern Europe, cozied up to Iran, welcomed Russian back into the Middle East, and stripped Iraq of US troops.
Trump has walked away from an ineffectual climate treaty, talked some protectionist nonsense and said some crass things but it’s largely superficial noise.
Interesting that in this discussion, the biggest failure of government wasn’t mentioned: the burgeoning debt crisis – federal, state and local. Surely the foundation of good governance is a sustainable budget.
The best endorsement of our institutions is that Trump is president, yet the world has not fallen apart. There have not actually been many policy outcomes that wouldn’t have happened under a generic Republican president. That’s the definition of Rule of Institution rather than Rule of Man. An ill-advised tweet is not a policy outcome.
Many countries have elected non-PC presidents, and their countries also function similarly pre-election. See Czech Republic, Hungary, Turkey, Philippines, etc.
An endorsement shouldn’t rely upon the idea that a revolution or bloodbath must occur before a specific political system is decried.
The keys I look for is whether property rights are respected in cost-effective, transparent ways, and whether the police are honest and competent. Many countries with many different systems meet these two basic tests.
TC as Pollyanna.Talk about complacency…
The courts are a real cause for concern. Heavily politicized appointments are producing very political decisions. The DC circuit just made an utterly nonsensical decision on the EPA. The less said about the 9th the better.
Some years ago the ABA said 8 out of every 10 decisions from the 9th court were overturned by the Supreme Court. Might be worse today.

The media as investigators have been excellent
You must be being Straussian here.
I love Tyler's more Straussian posts.