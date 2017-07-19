Sentences to ponder from the Dirtbag Left

On a recent episode of the popular podcast Chapo Trap House, co-host Will Menaker used a memorable metaphor in addressing calls for unity on the left. “Republicans in control of politics, that’s the problem,” he began. “However, to the pragmatists out there and the people who don’t like purity in politics, yes, let’s come together. But get this through your fucking head: You must bend the knee to us. Not the other way around. You have been proven as failures, and your entire worldview has been discredited. You bend the knee to us and then let’s fucking work together to defeat these things, not with fucking means testing or market-based solutions but with a powerful social democratic message.”
Always to good to hear from raging, impotent whiners whose tribe lost the Historic 2016 US Presidential Election.
And yet they remain so forceful-sounding! So impressive!
Thanks for the laugh, Ty.
Get ’em!
Not to be nit picky, but the Democrats lost the election but won the voting, by oh 2-3 million for President and some 20% more votes for Congress. We can debate all sorts of reasons for this beyond the obvious gerrymandering, but just to suggest things may not be quite as dire for the Democrats that they need to adopt the coarseness and alternative facts of the opposition.
So what, they lost so the strategy of getting lots of votes in California is not working.
For what it’s worth, the head of the President’s election investigation went on tv today to say “we will never know” who won the popular or electoral vote.
http://www.businessinsider.com/kris-kobach-hillary-clinton-popular-vote-2017-7
Painful, and where does it leave us?
I suspect those whiners think it wasn’t their tribe that lost the general, but the other tribe (HRC/neolibs) that lost the general after stealing the primary.
It’s arrogant and rude. What’s to ponder? (The source is also a no-account).
Art Deco, thy name is hypocrisy
I think the thing to ponder is the self-righteousness and where it leads to from here. See Jonathan Haidt’s excellent article on why classifying speech as violence is wrong.
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2017/07/why-its-a-bad-idea-to-tell-students-words-are-violence/533970/
Anti-fa and BLM have proven that they are willing to engage in violence as part of the political process. It’s getting hot out there!
There are always dingbats who insist that, once you surrender control to them, they will lead you to great victory.
They are first a danger to themselves, then a danger to the people who would follow. Everyone else can generally ignore them.
This is a good comment, but the test of your own intelligence would be if you recognize that Trump is exactly one of the insistent dingbats.
Trump actually achieved a victory, which proves how morally bankrupted America has become. Its people does not believe in its leaders anymore. Trump and Clinton were/are hated, despised, mocked and feared. Americans came to see their leaders as enemies.
We might have to invade and crush Brazil again like in 1891 to cheer ourselves up.
Brazil was not invaded in 1891. It is a lie. Brazil has never been defeated.
Stop lying, Thiago.
It is not a lie, it is a widely known fact. Brazil has never been defeat at war. Brazil is bigger than the Roman Empire at its height, has one of the biggest economies in the world, including the biggest meat producer company in the world and the best aircraftmaker company in the world.Brazil’s is widely respected around the world.
More lies. Do all Brazilians lie as much as you?
Brazilians are honest, there are no Crooked Clinton Lyin’ Teds and Dishonest Donalds in Brazil. Our moral values are strong. Meanwhile, bitter partisanship and hopelessness fuel the greatest moral crisis in America’s history. A drug epidemic is destroying America’s social fabric and lowering life expectancy. Meanwhile, Brazilians, with our sense of purpose, are enacring the boldest reforms since the Glasnost/Perestroika.
LOL no.
Yes, while Mr. Trump is widely despised, President Temer has been considered the world’s most intellectually accomplished leader in the world and hisnreforms are the boldest since Gorbachev’s. Meanwhile, America remains grindlocked.
LOL nao.
“Anti-fa and BLM have proven that they are willing to engage in violence as part of the political process. It’s getting hot out there!”
I’ve been worried since the election about this idea of a “Fort Sumter” moment on the horizon from this side of the political spectrum. That they may just be foolish enough to do something really heinous or try a false-flag at one of these riots/protests that ends up motivating a proportionally lethal response.
These people are playing with fire. I firmly believe they haven’t thought (largely because they can’t think…) about some of the end results of their provocations on themselves and their platform and that a lot of people on both sides could end up seriously hurt or dead.
There are likely 400 million firearms under govt. and private possession in the US, with the vast majority being owned by people that are absolutely not their friends.
They aren’t talking about the “right” or “conservatives” bending their knee, idiot. This speech was purely addressed to the Clintonites within the Democratic party. It has nothing to do with people on the right.
Right now it’s Bolsheviks vs. Menshiviks or Nazis vs. Brownshirts, but after the internal conflict is over, who’s next?
Talking of Haidt, can we talk about changes in offense without talking about the rise of victim morality and the fall of a culture of dignity?:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2015/09/the-rise-of-victimhood-culture/404794/
The culture on display on many college and university campuses, by way of contrast, is “characterized by concern with status and sensitivity to slight combined with a heavy reliance on third parties. People are intolerant of insults, even if unintentional, and react by bringing them to the attention of authorities or to the public at large. Domination is the main form of deviance, and victimization a way of attracting sympathy, so rather than emphasize either their strength or inner worth, the aggrieved emphasize their oppression and social marginalization.”
Of course, this culture, where individuals “win” victimhood through “intersectional” layering of their subaltern oppression and aggressive, rude claims of victimisation, is *deeply* repellent. Hypocritical and self serving cowardice tends to lose sympathy in the end. So it’s not a stable new culture.
By the time it does, though, that whole culture of dignity is gone, so its back to honor and dominance (“deviant” behavior under the victim morality, unless cloaked under the guise of victimisation).
None of these poor children were alive in 1972…
Good luck!
+1
It’s clear that these people are silly, and mostly clear that their politics are destructive. But it’s also pretty clear that 2017 isn’t 1972, and that the problems animating the country aren’t the same ones as were rampant 45 years ago. Nobody would have guessed that Donald Trump (Donald Trump!) could capture the national mood, any more than we might have guessed that an avowed socialist who honeymooned in the USSR could almost capture the Democratic nomination. It’s completely possible that everyone’s crazy Jewish uncle would have been stomped by Trump, just as it’s possible that he might have done the stomping. I truly don’t know.
But I’m really not confident that George McGovern is the historical analog here. These feel like uncharted political waters. Who knows what influence a “dirtbag left” movement might have, and when you say “Good luck!” I take that to mean less for the next cycle’s election possibilities, and more a message to the country. Good luck indeed – I feel like we’re going to need it!
Good points, but it’s not just their politics that are destructive. The whole country is more politically stupid and polarized than it’s been since maybe the 1920s, if not the 1850s. It started in 1994 and it’s just gotten worse and worse. I hope Trump represents the final step before the fever breaks but it’s not looking good. There are some hypotheses out there that massive technological changes beget political insanity, and the timing seems right (mechanization in the 19th century, electrification and the auto in the 1920s, automation/AI now). We may have to deal with this for a couple more decades. Ugh.
“It started in 1994 and it’s just gotten worse and worse.”
It didn’t start in 1994. It was clearly in full swing in the 1980’s with the sometimes hysterical reaction from the Left regarding the Reagan Presidency.
Not really, JWatts. You can cherry pick hysterical reactions all the way back (vs Nixon, vs FDR, etc). 1994 is the beginning of when both sides started treating the other as the enemy and not as Americans who just felt differently about some things. And not just some wackos, the base of each party cannot even fathom the other side.
For example, in the 1980s you mention, can you imagine a Democratic speaker of the house and a Republican president today working together and even liking each other as well as Reagan and Tip O’Neill did? Would either of their voter bases allow it?
But when Reagan called the Democratic Party in 1964, the Party of Marx, Lenin and Stalin, it was business as usual…
When and where did he do that?
Awful politicians would be less of a problem if government didn’t increasingly infiltrate private life.
And the ‘political insanity’ probably derives from an entire generation living in unprecedented comfort and security, even as they remain hard-wired to real danger.
So the wrong position on Medicaid makes you evil and dangerous. Extremism doesn’t have consequences.
Well, place your bets. Maybe everything is different now.
The fact that Trump won is evidence in favor of the view that anything can happen, but I’m still not seeing this.
Bernie would not have won. sorry. No socialist will be elected POTUS in my lifetime, not Bernie, and not anybody put forth by the dirtbags next time around, 2024, etc.
I’m not really interested in arguing the point, I’m just telling you my opinion man.
‘No socialist will be elected POTUS in my lifetime’
Here I was, betting on no secular Jew being elected POTUS in my lifetime.
Of course, for some people, those two terms are considered identical.
It’s a reasonable wager Sanders would have defeated Trump. In the hypothetical match-ups, he polled better than did HRC contra all four Republican candidates and ran about 12 points ahead of Trump.
Sanders loss to HRC was largely attributable to his poor performance among Southern blacks (3-1 losses), who appear to be motivated by BillyJeff nostalgia.
Art Deco does make sensible comments from time to time.
I always appreciate your opinion, Brian! Rather than argue the point, I would offer my opinion that it seems very possible – scarily possible, even – that a leftist every bit as strident as Donald Trump could get elected. It probably won’t be an old Jewish guy from Vermont who self-identifies as socialist. It’ll be someone different, and perhaps as unlikely as Trump was before 2015.
And look – I get that some of the people hanging out here think Trump is the centrist, and that a few others here think that Obama was. Many of us recognize that the country’s Overton Window has become a massive Overton Sliding Glass Door, and it’s not helping us sleep at night.
@Art Deco: a fair point but remember the polls only showed that more voters likely would have voted for Sanders than Trump. As Hillary proved, getting more votes doesn’t necessarily win you the presidency. It all depends on which states that voted Trump would have instead voted Sanders.
@JAMRC: we all do, even prior and mulp!
@msgkings – Except Sanders did well in the primaries in the states that Hillary ended up losing, and he tended to win the open primaries (which would probably be a better representation of a general election) whereas Hillary got out a head in the south (meaningless for a Democrat in the general) and was basically just good at winning the closed primaries amongst hardcore party loyalists. Not to say anyone can know if Sanders would have won but we know Hillary lost in a humiliating fashion and I would not dismissing the possibility of a Sanders win so easily.
The Democratic Party as currently constituted is in huge trouble, Mr. Menaker is much more correct than he is wrong with his statement.
One might make the argument that these guys are somewhat of an analogue to the rise of the talk-radio scene in the 1990s. One could find many an outrageous sounding quote from Rush Limbaugh but Rush and Co. had a huge impact on the Republican party, and maybe these guys will have a similar affect on the Democrats. You are totally right to say these are uncharted waters – unfortunately most people’s political views crystallise in their youth so for many it will always be 1972 and for others (especially the Democratic establishment) it is always 1985. Keep in the mind in the early 1970s the era of stagnant and declining real-wages for working class Americans was just starting and the generation of the 1970s was not destine to be the first to be worse-off than their parents. Its not the same world now.
“You must bend the knee to us” “…your entire worldview has been discredited” “You bend….then let’s work together…”
Status. Always status. Status Uber Alles. Even if it destroys your message and your party. Totally and completely tone-deaf and unself-conscious.
To quote Glenn Reynolds, “You don’t like Trump? Cause this is how you get more Trump”
Dirtbags.
I’m starting to wonder if people who are genetically influenced to become leftists are also obsessed with status because of genetics?
Would like a study on this.
Again, I thought it was the deplorables anger at their status in the eyes of the elites that got Trump elected? Status games are for everyone, not just “leftists”.
No, it was their jobs and stagnant incomes
Oh. So when they still don’t have jobs and still have stagnant incomes in 3 years and 4 months, who will they vote for?
If that happens I guess we’ll find out.
Yeah, ‘if’. Check back here then.
Who is this? Never heard of him.
Children of privilege playing at commie. Who ever heard of such a thing?
A “Social Justice Warrior”. The aggressive, dumb people on the Left who have discredited themselves over the past few years, well before the vulgarity and aggression of the late ’10s “Alt-Right”, and made internet comments enough of a toxic place that the late ’10s “Alt-Right” could happen.
Cowen’s trying to buy into some rebrand as the “Dirtbag Left” for some utterly inexplicable reasons.
Does cowen have a “handler” or something? Seriously.
I feel like he is just chumming the water for the comments section every so often
Probably true. But it’s fun.
I thought he already ran this same quote about bending a knee to the “dirtbag left” a week or two ago.
Tyler hates, above all else, naughty language. I think he’s very butthurt over these guys.
I bet there’s meds for this.
If this kind of post continues it may be signs of a serious problem.
Of course, Menaker is merely copying what has proven so effective for Republicans, namely the dominance politics as practiced in the Republican Party (especially as practiced by Trump). Indeed, today Trump threatened little Senator Heller, who has opposed Trumpcare: “He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?” As for “bend the knee”, it’s a recurring line from Game of Thrones. Jeet Heer, the author of the article linked by Cowen, opposes dominance politics.
The New Republic is picking outliers because the main stream–the NYT and WAPO–compare favorably to Breitbart and Fox News. You need something to run against, even though you never heard of Dirtbag Left.
Sad.
“Why can’t we all just get along?” Rodney King
Because it’s not (and never was) about reform or making people’s lives better. It’s about control, more of your money, and absolute power.
The mendacity and ignorance: it hurts!
The world is a better place because this remark was given a wider audience?
I found it immensely amusing, at least. But then, I’m easily amused at American political ignorance.
Seriously.
There is an argument to be made that the left has been too much the nice ones. Obama, in particular, comes to mind.
But what exactly has failed? It appears, for example, Obamacare is remarkably agile at remaining. A Democratic majority that comes to power after Trump’s reign of error would likely find trying to repeal it in place of a single payer style system would lead to a similar backlash that Republicans faced? Has the Clinton/Obama side of the left really lost and the Bernie side won? Hillary got 3+M more votes for President. All that is keeping Trump from a 2nd term is simply matching her performance and maybe 10,000 Trump voters stay home because they got nothing from their man to make it worth another yes vote or 10,000 more go to the polls against Trump in the right states.
She lost to Donald Trump. You set a pretty low bar, she completely failed and the Democratic party as constituted fails at every level of politics.
She lost to Trump that is true, however the bar is the same as it ever was, get a majority of electoral votes. Aside from winning by scoring an electoral tie and winning the Presidency via the House, Trump won in just about the least impressive way a person can win the Presidency.
Now the question is what is more likely, that Trump’s 6 months so far indicates he is on a path to improving his performance next time or degrading it? If my football team loses the Superbowl by a field goal….I might not consider massive trades versus if they are shut out without a single point.
I believe Clinton’s popularity has actually fallen since the election. If they re-ran it now I have NO doubt, to be honest, that Clinton would lose the popular vote. She’s just awful, they all are.
You’re right about Clinton, and that was indeed the most awful presidential choice ever offered in American history and it’s not even close.
Boonton’s point is, all they gotta do is run someone not awful. If Trump runs again (I doubt he does) the Dems will smoke him.
You’re JUST thinking about the Presidency – the Democrats are a disaster on all levels.
Nah. They will retake the White House probably in 2020 (for sure if Trump runs), they have 48 Senators, and they have a very good shot to retake the House in 2018. These things cycle.
No, they’re fucked. They’re toast in the states which have been nicely gerrymandered, they might be able to take the House for a cycle but that’s it. I highly doubt they make any progress in 2018.
Well we’re all just pixels bloviating here so who knows, but how can they make no progress in 2018 but still take the House for a cycle?
To be clear I do not believe they will take the House in 2018. If they somehow do it will just be for a cycle, as it stands now they are completely hopeless. But yes, we are all just blowhards who have no clue.
You cannot separate “dominance politics” from leftism. Left wing political ideology is fundamentally about the dominance of the collective over the choices of individuals. The distinction drawn by Jeet Heer in the article is largely one of tone rather than substance – he has no problem supporting coercive government policies that restrict individual choice, he just thinks his politicians should talk nicely about it.
Left wing political ideology is fundamentally about the dominance of the collective over the choices of individuals.
No, it’s about the dominance of licensed and certified cadres over everyone else – lawyers, academics, and mental heath and social work tradesmen, in about that order.
What’s up with the lefties and their slinging of f-bombs all over the place these days? Used to be that overuse of that word was mostly found in trailer parks, housing projects, 7th graders, and Full Metal Jacket.
Who knows, but ‘fricking’ was always pretty stupid as a substitute.
I think it gives people like Tyler a sad.
Ask the President: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN7KHWdyrbI
Sounds like a crude expression of Tea Party politics, and Trump. Are we supposed to be offended by the politics or the vulgarity? I suppose it’s just the choice of words.
Actually, the real offense comes from someone who clearly has no idea what social democrats believe, at least when it comes to the oldest social democratic party on the planet, the SPD.
Sounds like a crude expression of Tea Party politics,
Only in your addled head.
The Tea Party was very well-behaved and hewed to basic principles of individual liberty and fiscal responsibility. They protested peacefully, picked up their garbage and went home.
That they elected the 2010 GOP majority and were then completely ignored is probably what led to the much uglier manifestation in Trump.
‘but with a powerful social democratic message’
Hilarious – the SPD will not be bending any knees to this guy. For that matter, neither will the Greens nor Die Linke, both of them who are actually political opponents of a powerful social democratic message, because such does not go far enough.
Oh wait, this was an American specific farce, wasn’t it?
As we say innBrazil, the Left only joins at jail.
Delusions of grandeur…
Anyone who makes a “kneel before me” metaphor probably shouldn’t be trusted with a shred of political power.
So out goes the alt right then (God Emperor Trump indeed)
I have only tried two “Chapos,” but they bored me and I quit. Conversations with Tyler are much better (being pragmatic, means tested, market-based?).
So maybe I am not the most informed listener, but this sounds very unproductive, from standpoint of publisher and consumer.
But get this through your fucking head: You must bend the knee to us. Not the other way around. You have been proven as failures, and your entire worldview has been discredited. You bend the knee to us and then let’s fucking work together to defeat these things, not with fucking means testing or market-based solutions but with a powerful social democratic message
That whole collapse of communism thing still rankles, I guess. Whose worldview has been discredited?
I believe you are not American, but the SPD continues to do acceptably well in Germany, which comes quite close to be being a social democracy. The social democrats opposed the communists, by the way, the same way they opposed the Nazis. And in both cases, suffered the same punishment for their opposition.
That this Prof. Cowen described member of the dirtbag left is seemingly unaware of this is anything but surprising . That people still conflate social democracy and communism is also unsurprising, at least in North America.
Tyler should balance quotes from the “Dirtbag Left” with quotes from Christian Dominionists. Then everyone can argue about which is more alarming in a fair and balanced way.
A more apt analogy is these guys are the talk-radio of the left, so if Tyler threw up some Rush Limbaugh gems it would show a bit more integrity on his part.
” the Republican base’s desire for a tough, masculine leader who unapologetically humiliates and punishes his enemies (RINOs, liberals, feminists, immigrants, foreigners, and so on). Displays of dominance are also assertions of hierarchy, and thus go hand in hand with the right-wing goal of defending privileged groups.”
He sounds unsmart. Or maybe this is just the part where he signals his credentials as part of the in-group.
Can you flesh out why you think he’s wrong? It sounds like an accurate description of right-wing politics to me, with the exception of a small libertarian fringe.
It just sounds like gobbledy-gook that his readers will nod too
I love it. The KKKrazy Glue Coalition is in full on, circular-firing-squad mode as the Bolsheviks vie for top billing along with everybody else in the lunatic fringe.
The Left is in for a long 8 years. Maybe 12 or 16 after Don Jr. or Ivanka throw their hats in the ring. Or we decide to elect uber zillionaire Mark Zuckerberg and he divides the place up among publicly-traded companies. Not bad for the Left–they’ll still have gay marriage and abortion, but they’ll have to leave and try to recreate Venezuela elsewhere.
By 2024, we’ll probably stop bothering with elections.
This is all exactly correct and not the least bit unhinged or stupid.
So flip the scenario and have the Left win thanks to those dense urban centers in CA, NY, IL and VA. I’m sure the Left is all sobered up and prudent by then. Not bitter, no vendettas, the deplorables will just take whatever gets dished out, right?
By the time this is over, Trump’s a moderate.
If you say so. Case not proven.
@everybody above: This comment was addressed to moderate liberals, not conservatives. And “bending the knee” is not about “who’s in charge” or some sort of dominance politics, it’s about what message liberals/Democrats are sending. Menaker’s view, essentially, is that moderate-left politics a la Obama or *especially* Bill and Hillary, has utterly failed. In contrast, the immense support behind Bernie in the US and Corbyn in the UK suggests that a more principle-based, less pragmatic approach would significantly increase turnout, esp. among the young. You can argue with this if you want, I’m not sure it’s really right—but it’s not the dominance politics Jeet Heer and friends want it to be.
Please run somebody like a Sanders or Corbyn in 2020. I’m begging you to do it. I’m confident everyone will agree their taxes are way too low and the government doesn’t administer enough transfer payents.
Many if not most of the voters Sanders will court aren’t exactly the big taxpayers he’s going after. And they are indeed the ones that want more government goodies.
Who can figure out the meaning of “Covfefe”??? Enjoy
It’s not just a Game of Thrones throw away line? Pop culture shorthand?
Wikipedia dates the advent of “the Dirtbag Left” appellation to four pop journalism pieces all seeming to’ve appeared 27 May 2017.
If our media say it’s so, it must be so. (–but could this just be some remnant of OWS refugees six years along? The level of articulation looks comparable, and the “DL” platform looks not much more compelling than that of the earlier iteration.)