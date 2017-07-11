State fiscal rankings Illinois is not last

There is a new Mercatus study by Eileen Norcross and Olivia Gonzalez, here is the bottom line:
TOP 5 STATES:
1) Florida
2) North Dakota
3) South Dakota
4) Utah
5) Wyoming
BOTTOM 5 STATES:
46) Maryland
47) Kentucky
48) Massachusetts
49) Illinois
50) New Jersey
My own state, Virginia, comes in above average at #18.
How is Florida in such good shape? Isn’t their rep as a 3rd world manqué full of crooks and weirdos?
Their income tax brings in a tremendous amount of revenue.
Droll.
Well played.
I hadn’t known FL was in such fine fiscal condition.
I knew about WY and am looking at emigrating from NY. The main motivation is not fiscal, it’s the scenery and wildlife, but hugely lower real estate taxes don’t hurt.
Cautionary note: State financial statements are not rendered in accordance with GAAP.
Ranking states by objective measures such as huge/unsustainable long- and short-term debt obligations and unfunded public pension liabilities may ignore other factors that need analysis.
The progressive Open Records laws in Florida make it easy for journalists to get a hold of police reports on which to base their stories. Florida is also a populous state. These two factors could account for Florida’s reputation as a home to crooks and weirdos.
Interesting. That plus Mar a Lago I guess.
Lots of Federal money flowing into Florida. Cuts in Federal money put a hurt on the Florida economy a decade ago. But Obamacare boosted the economy, creating jobs equal to cancelling STS, just different jobs.
“A George Washington University analysis estimates that 83,000 jobs will vanish from the Florida economy by 2026 if the AHCA passes. The Obamacare repeal would also axe the state’s Gross State Economic Product by a staggering $8.6 billion in that same timeframe. Those losses are expected to continue past 2026 if legislators don’t change anything by then.”
http://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/obamacare-repeal-bill-would-cost-florida-83000-jobs-cut-86-billion-from-economy-ahca-study-warns-9426646
I don’t think the tax cuts on the profits Trump earns not paying workers will cause him to cut his profits by paying a few thousand new workers at Mara Lago. Cutting taxes on not paying workers seems to me to increase the incentives to further cut the money paid to workers. And not paying 83,000 Florida workers will not increase the number of paying customers at Mara Lago, will it?
“According to the report, Florida stands to take the third-worst job hit in the nation, after only New York and Pennsylvania. In most states, Florida included, job rates and economic output would likely rise within the first few years of the bill’s implementation, because coverage-related spending wouldn’t quite keep up with the AHCA’s tax repeals. The job cuts would come directly from lost funding to the health-care industry and indirectly because consumers spend less on goods when health coverage becomes more expensive.”
I suppose the study should be dismissed because GW is a hotbed of radical leftist socialists….
A “staggering $8.6 billion…”? $860 million a year in a more than $900 billion economy.
Maybe NJ will move up once the Beach House is sold.
http://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/341035-christies-lt-gov-calla-for-sale-of-governors-beach-house
Florida has survived the bubble and a horrific round of foreclosure’s. But we are blessed with hordes of tourists – year round thanks to Disney and Universal who provide a nice bundle of sales tax dollars. Summers are way too hot and humid – but electric rates are pretty low so AC makes summer tolerable
Damn, this’ll just encourage Springfield and Chicago to spend even more money.
I guess we can always say we’re not as bad as Puerto Rico.
“Illinois, not quite as bad as New Jersey”
The marketing campaign practically writes itself!
(Although, to be fair, while it may be more fiscally sound than New Jersey, Illinois does have more former governors in prison)
(1) What do these rankings predict?
(2) Is it possible to run the current analysis on historical data? Has it been done? Cf. (1) above, but more it would be good to know the variance in rankings. It would be even better to know the distribution of scores and their historical variance in a continuous model or three. Who needs a Master’s project?
The paper is linked.
https://www.mercatus.org/system/files/norcross-fiscalrankings-2017-mercatus-v1.pdf
They use 13 ratios all numbers are taken from each state’s CAFR. So you could probably calculate those ratios going back a while (it appears CAFRs were popular going back to the 1970s).
Dunno about the weights – 70% to short term measures of solvency. Their justification seems to be out of date as well: “a weak cash or budget position presents an immediate problem for states in a recession”. Most, if not all, of these states are out of recession.
It would be difficult to shore up your cash position as the economy weakens and you slide into recession. So, a state has to have a good cash position before a recession is obvious.
Sure, you want a good absolute cash position as you head into recession. But the measures they are using are all relative to other states.
Presumably there is some absolute cash buffer- 6 months expenses or whatever- that a state wants to keep on hand in case of recession. Anything in excess of that can be either kept around to juice the state’s current ratio, or invested in something that will improve long term-solvency. States that choose the former will do better on these rankings than those that choose the latter, but I would argue that they would actually be worse off.
What happened to Kansas? Wisconsin? Texas?
From the report: “Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin worsened in the budget solvency ranking.”
The Ying and Yang of government is taxes and free stuff. Too much taxation pushes productive people and companies to go elsewhere and depresses the economy. Too much free stuff requires higher taxation and/or higher debt which pushes out the productive people and companies and depresses the economy. There is a balance but politicians believe in the old saying of “tax, tax, tax and spend, spend, spend”. It is how they get elected. They don’t really care about the productive people and companies or depressing the economy UNTIL it is so bad that the (B)ankruptcy word is thrown around. THEN, like politicians everywhere (and a lot of economists too) they think the solution is more taxation. “but this time they will pay down the debt and spend the revenues more responsibly… But that part of the bargain never happens. Thus it is an endless cycle of increasing taxes and increasing spending (free stuff) in the hopes of being reelected so that they can parlay this power into great personal wealth.
There is only one possible solution: A better class of politicians and ending or at least severely limiting free stuff. Don’t hold your breath.
I think a 3 or 5 year rolling average for this kind of ranking would make sense. One good or bad year probably doesn’t effect a states position as much as the numbers would indicate.
Florida is a low tax, low spending state, its constitution prohibiting deficits. So Florida deserves its number one ranking. But Florida pays a price for its parsimony: congested highways, no transit, decaying infrastructure, bad schools, a low skilled work force, and roughly half its population of children living below the poverty level. What will Florida do when the oceans begin to rise and daily flooding results. You know the answer: Florida will look to the federal government to bail Florida out of its parsimony. Have a nice day.
Where as Illinois will look to the federal government to bail it out of its profligacy. Which is a much much better deal. For Illinois.
“But Florida pays a price for its parsimony: congested highways, no transit, decaying infrastructure, bad schools, a low skilled work force, and roughly half its population of children living below the poverty level.”
All those problems must be why Florida has doubled its population since 1980 (passing New York a couple of years back). I’ve heard similar complaints about Georgia and the Carolinas, and — whoops — looks like the same inexplicable population explosions in those places too. Why didn’t the paucity of mass transit prevent all that in-migration? Puzzling!
Illinois just raised taxes in the neighborhood of $4.75 billion per year and cut $2.5 billion in spending. The more important change though might be moving toward a hybrid defined benefit/contribution plan for new employees. It will be interesting to see the rankings next year. Look out Massachusetts!
What is amazing about Florida is how much of the entire built environment is so god dam inefficient. It’s literally the poster child of post war suburban development from hell. Miles and miles of government built sprawl stretching on forever.
It’s as if none of Florida could survive without the government and Disney.
This analysis largely excludes southeast Florida, especially Miami.
Very surprised about the position of Maryland given all the government money that flows into the state (NIH, Walter Reed, etc.). Taxes seem to be covering all expenses. I guess I’ll have to read the paper to find out why my state is so bad off.
Why isn’t DC included?
(I realize DC is not a state. But if you’re splitting hairs, you could also says PA, VA, KY, and MA are not technically states, they’re commonwealths)
Massachusetts has a lot of problems on the city and county level in terms of pension debt. Springfield was under state control from 2004 to 2009 in response to its near-bankruptcy. The city eventually got back local control but they weren’t making many pension contributions during that period and now the city has barely 25 cents on the dollar saved for its public sector workers.
Middlesex county, which is the 11th richest county in the country in terms of average weekly wages, has barely put away 45 cents on the dollar for its public sector pensions.
Short term cash balances are all well and good but I wish this ranking system weighted long run funding problems more heavily. You can fix a short term cash problem with short term borrowing. You can’t fix a massively underfunded pension system as easily.
https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2016/06/09/attention-massachusetts-retirees-your-pension.html
In the average is over era, I wonder if New Jersey will face similar problems that Connecticut is now facing – Corporations relocating to urban cores, aging population, decline in manufacturing, etc.
What’s frustrating about this report is the focus on rankings, and not absolute condition. They’re grading on a curve, while the outcome is binary (at least I think it is: either a state sinks into fiscal insolvency, or it manages to stay solvent). A state is a “big mover” if it moves up or down 5 places, but what if that state is actually doing worse, but at least 5 other states are now doing much worse? If even the median state is in terrible shape, than that’s a scary picture, and it means the focus on “bottom five” is a recipe for a lot of states (i.e., the other 45) to ignore looming problems.
It seems to me the metric should be some measure of how close a given state is to fiscal insolvency. Something like a probability spread based on current economic projections and trends. I’m sure there are much more accurate and technical terms for what I’m trying to say, but I’m interesting in something like “using conservative estimates, state X has a 15-25% likelihood of becoming fiscally insolvent in the next 5 years.” It might turn out that only 2 or 3 states are in a critical zone (50% or greater chance of being broke), or it might end up that it’s a much higher number.
Kansas & Wisconsin aren’t at the bottom??? Makes me wonder how (the biased) half of econbrowser.com will spin this…