State fiscal rankings Illinois is not last

There is a new Mercatus study by Eileen Norcross and Olivia Gonzalez, here is the bottom line:

TOP 5 STATES:

1) Florida

2) North Dakota

3) South Dakota

4) Utah

5) Wyoming BOTTOM 5 STATES:

46) Maryland

47) Kentucky

48) Massachusetts

49) Illinois

50) New Jersey

My own state, Virginia, comes in above average at #18.