The Deerslayer*, an appreciation

Yes,I mean the book by James Fenimore Cooper. I am reading it for the first time and it is much better than I had expected. Mark Twain’s mockery of Cooper led me wrong, as I let it turn me away from being an appreciator. And for all the more recent talk of the book being archaic and racist, I am finding it surprisingly sophisticated, for instance:
“Why, then, does the pale-face use them [rifles and powder and bullets]? If he is ordered to give double to him that asks only for one thing, why does he take double from the poor Indians who ask for no thing? He comes from beyond the rising sun, with his book in his hand, and he teaches the red-man to read it; but why does he forget himself all it says? When the Indian gives, he is never satisfied, and now he offers gold for the scalps of our women and children, though he calls us beasts if we take the scalp of a warrior killed in open war. My name is Rivenoak.”
The white settlers are perplexed and dumbfounded in response.
The Deerslayer himself is a kind of naif, frequently confronted with new situations and trying to figure out the boundaries between man and nature, between man and woman, what law might mean across differing civilizations, and which of the rules apply or do not. He is continually experimenting with one point of view and then moving on to the next, though I suspect by the end of the book he will settle somewhere.
It seems he is attracted only to the Delawares (Native Americans) and he doesn’t quite know what to do about that. At least up through my p.196.
It’s also about the loss of innocence, and to what extent violence is an inevitable part of history, some of the plot line being drawn from Homer’s Iliad. The protagonist is called Deerslayer to highlight that he has not yet taken human life.
There was, by the way, a 1920 German silent movie version of the book, with Bela Lugosi playing the role of Chingachgook. “This was the first part of the two-part Lederstrumpf silent film.”
And: “While on his death bed, the Austrian composer Franz Schubert wanted most to read more of Cooper’s novels.”
It has a good amount of the evolution of property rights and also how to, verbally, make credible or enforceable agreements.
I’m find this book much fresher and more stimulating than my recent reread of the well-worn Crime and Punishment. Twain’s essay, while full of talent and his good humor, is actually one of the most harmful and misleading pieces of literary criticism ever penned. You can take it as a model for what to avoid in life and in your intellectual thought — what I call “devalue and dismiss.” Appreciate, there is so much to appreciate in books. Do not devalue and dismiss.
Mark Twain was very racist against Indians: compare Jim in “Huckleberry Finn” to Injun Joe in “Tom Sawyer.” Cooper was much more sympathetic toward Indians.
In American cultural history, the further you lived from the frontier, the more pro-Indian you tended to be. Cooper grew up, unsurprisingly, in Cooperstown, NY and lived much of the time in England. Clemens/Twain grew up in Missouri and spent much of his young manhood even further West.
It is easy to engage in romantic fantasies about Indians when your ancestors killed them all or drove them out so they are not sitting on your doorstep demanding a share of your property.
The best example of which would be Karl May. Presumably a big influence on making the Bela Lugosi movie. May is still supposed to be the best selling German author ever. There are still German re-enactment societies where everyone pretends to be an Indian. And it caused some of them to introduce American species to the German countryside like the raccoon.
Not only Indians – cowboys too.
As for raccoons, nothing to do with Indian worshipping Germans – ‘The first raccoons were brought to Germany in around 1920 to be bred in captivity for their pelts. Their controlled introduction into the wild occurred on April 12, 1934, when Prussian hunting and game authorities released two pairs of raccoons near the Edersee, a reservoir near Kassel. Their stated purpose was to “enrich the fauna” of the area.
A persistent rumor has it that Hermann Göring, one of the Nazi party’s most powerful figures, personally ordered that raccoons be released into the wild. The fact that this isn’t historically accurate didn’t stop British tabloid newspaper The Sun from running an article in 2007 entitled “Nazi raccoons on warpath.” The article warned that they “are just across the Channel from Britain after marching through France, Belgium, Holland and Denmark in a furry blitzkrieg” and that they “are invading new territory — just like the Nazis did.”‘ http://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/germany-overrun-by-raccoon-invasion-a-847847.html
Wikipedia adds that the East German raccoons also had nothing to do with Indian loving Germans – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raccoon#Distribution_in_Germany
“Do not devalue and dismiss.”
Isn’t the overrated portion of the flippant overrated or underrated segment devaluing?
It’s especially strange coming two sentences after devaluing Crime and Punishment.
Very interesting observations on a book that I had never before considered reading. As for Twain, talk about overrated — he wrote one worthwhile book and the rest is tedious second rate literature. Only in America would a second rate intellect like him be taken seriously.