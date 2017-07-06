What’s the matter with Connecticut?

Despite being the richest state in the country, by per-capita income, Connecticut’s budget is a mess. Its pensions are woefully under-funded. Its deficit is projected to surpass $2 billion, or 12 percent of its total annual tax revenue. Hartford is approaching bankruptcy. Conservatives look at Connecticut and see a liberal dystopia, where high taxes have ruined the economy. Liberals, on the other hand, see a capitalist horror show, where the rich dwell in gilded mansions, ensconced in sylvan culs-de-sac, while nearby towns face rising poverty and bankruptcy. Why is America’s richest state floundering?
The first answer is: Corporations are leaving. Aetna, the insurance giant, is leaving Hartford, where it was founded 150 years ago. In early 2016, General Electric announced that it would move its global headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston.*
The second answer is: People are leaving. It’s rare for any state to actually shrink, but Connecticut’s population has been falling for three straight years. Meanwhile, only Michigan, Ohio, and Mississippi had slower job growth than Connecticut did over the last two decades, according to Jed Kolko, the chief economist at Indeed, a job site.
…The richest 0.02 percent of Connecticut households make more money than the bottom 48 percent, according to state reports. This 0.02 percent clusters along the Gold Coast and tends to work in finance.
In the last decade, Connecticut’s millionaires have accounted for as much as 30 percent of the state’s income-tax revenue. This is a problem, because the investment income of financiers is volatile.
Aetna and GE took the politically correct way to explain their HQ departure as needing to be in cities where young millennials liked to be. Hogwash, corporate HQ’s don’t have lots of youngsters. The real thing is that the ever hungry progressive public sector union bosses in the legislature were emulating California in taxing global operations as local income. No place for a large outfit like GE to be headquartered. The same went for insurance and investments so an outfit like Aetna was at risk. So the finance based part of CT economy that was relied on for years (and prospered in a formerly low tax, low regulation environoment) was torpedoed.
Aetna went to New York.
GE went to Boston.
Neither is in a low-tax, non-union jurisdiction.
As Borjigid points out, It doesn’t seem like those corporations are fleeing a high tax area specifically. On the other hand, perhaps the Corporate decision makers decided, that if they are going to pay high taxes, they might as well enjoy the networking effects of being in a large metropolitan area. I suspect it’s the combination of high taxes and a low networking area that is working against Connecticut.
“Connecticut officials had offered to match any incentive package to keep the corporate headquarters. However, Aetna opted for a major city with a growing digital economy that already counts major presences by Amazon, Apple, Google, and other big employers.
“New York is a knowledge economy hub, and a driver of the innovations that will play a significant part in our ongoing transformation,” Aetna CEO and Chairman Mark Bertolini said in a statement confirming the move. “Many of the roles in our new office will be filled by innovators from the area’s deep talent pool.””
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2017/06/29/aetna-moving-headquarters-nyc/439298001/
If you were a CEO of a large, successful, company would you give any credence to any sweetheart tax deals by liberals?
I would not.
CT’s problem today is that both Boston and New York City hired Bill Brannon as police chief.
Tax what you want to discourage and subsidize what you want to flourish. Of course the companies and wealthy people are leaving, they are being taxed excessively. Of course the welfare and public employees are bankrupting the state, they are being rewarded handsomely to do exactly that. The lesson is there for all to see but most are blind and can only hear left wing dog whistles..
Or maybe GE and Aetna leaving is entirely unrelated to CT’s budget problem and the Atlantic journalist is just makin stuff up.
Average is over in Connecticut, too it seems.
Does that mean everybody either goes to Yale or Southwest Connecticut State, now?
More like Yale or no college at all
Pretty typical Atlantic article: some interesting statistics, some thumbsuckerish meditation, concluded with a peroration urging us to double down on the standard liberal nostrums. It’s hard to remember, but in 1976, I thought of that magazine as intellectually stimulating.
Brevity is the soul of wit. The matter with CT is too many decades of one party rule.
Somehow, NY appears preferable on a tax-environment basis; and is not as nearly bankrupt as certain other states and Puerto Rico. I was a once a high-income (low six figures) NY-er. I thought the personal income taxes were oppressive and needlessly complicated. And, the real estate taxes were huge.
Not sure the conclusion is a doubling down on liberal nostrums. It seems to say the Connecticut can thrive when it’s neighboring big cities are horrible (offering an escape) or if it was nicer and cheaper and low-regulation (no solution to this is suggested).
“High taxes, or even the reputation of high taxes, might be accelerating this population shift.”
“Connecticut has neither ‘the sunny days of Arizona [nor] the regulatory nonchalance of Alabama.'”
The liberal nostrum for economic development is to do a Richard Florida, build cities with lots of hip music and clubs to attract young people. Also lots of gay rights laws (and, more recently, unisex bathrooms) to show how tolerant you are. Conveniently for liberal government employees, this strategy involves giving them lots of discretionary money to spend on cool stuff and virtue signaling. Inconveniently, it doesn’t particularly work.
Also typical Atlantic article: liberal state is failing? Why-o-why? What could be the reason?
Perhaps this : https://www.aei.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/-biggs-overpaid-or-underpaid-a-statebystate-ranking-of-public-employee-compensation_112536583046.pdf
Tells the story? Connecticut is a standout in a number of the metrics.
But that can’t be the reason. I think it is the private sector not pulling its weigh! Those evil capitalist bastards. Tax them! Maybe a wealth tax!
Can’t raise taxes, rich people will flee and income will fall. Can’t lower taxes, businesses still won’t come and income will fall. Can’t reduce benefits. Can’t go bankrupt.
What can a state do?
1) Raise property taxes…property can’t move. No politician wants to do this…but i see it becoming a necessary evil.
2) Go bust and receive the (inevitable?) Federal bailout?
CT passed a Land Value Taxation pilot program, see http://www.ct.gov/opm/cwp/view.asp?a=2985&q=535412 but I don’t know whether it has been used yet. Maybe crisis will force this reform, rather than stupider ones.
“1) Raise property taxes…property can’t move.”
If property taxes are much above a nominal value, they start negatively affecting the value of the land. I suspect the Laffer curve for property taxes is far, far lower than the Laffer curve for income.
The property market is pretty efficient. I would think the value would simply fall by the NPV of the tax increase. Basically a direct transfer from property owners to the State. But would be interesting to see…
“The property market is pretty efficient. I would think the value would simply fall by the NPV of the tax increase.”
Well sure …. voters just love politicians who degrade the largest store of wealth for the middle class.
Also, what’s the NPV value of the tax increase? (Hint: You have to compare the tax increase versus the average property value increase per year.)
Tell that to New Hampshire.
“Tell that to New Hampshire.”
New Hampshire’s Property tax rate isn’t much higher than Connecticut’s rate: 2.15 vs 1.97. They rank 3rd and 4th as the highest state level in the country.
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-highest-and-lowest-property-taxes/11585/
It depends on the rest of the tax burden — what else to you sign up for when you buy a house? Detroit is a good (bad) example of high taxes depressing property values. Why do houses in the city sell for far below replacement value (when that isn’t the case in the nearby ‘burbs)? A big reason is that the annual property tax rate is 3.5% (and many Detroit residents face even higher percentages because assessed valuations have not kept up with declines in the market values). And that’s on top of a two and a half percent city income tax. And the nation’s highest auto and homeowners insurance rates. Outsiders think $15,000 houses in Detroit mean it must be cheap to live there, but the truth is that houses are worth so little precisely because taxes and other costs are so high.
Property also cannot pay taxes.
Pension reform
Tax Yale’s endowment.
“Liberals, on the other hand, see a capitalist horror show, where the rich dwell in gilded mansions, ensconced in sylvan culs-de-sac, while nearby towns face rising poverty and bankruptcy. ”
Really? Because I can’t ever recall seeing this with regards to Connecticut on the national stage. Frankly, Connecticut is better than LA, San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago, and a host of major cities with regards to inequality. I suspect the author is just trying to Frame the debate in a manner that’s acceptable to his world view.
Probably true, but it’s easier for stark inequality to arise in cities–especially gentrifying ones–than whole states.
I would agree with that. But there are a large number of states that are far worse than Connecticut. California, Florida and New York are clearly worse off. Indeed, the poverty rate in Connecticut is substantially below the national average.
When I moved for IR to Florida I marveled that public goods here seemed just as good or better despite Florida not having an income tax. RI seemed to huge very inefficient state and local Governments, lots of folks I knew were working for the state and saying that they did very little work.
Look at this Total state government expenditures. It has per capita numbers.
I think this is the whole story. Connecticut can prosper as long as Manhattan is a crime-ridden trainwreck OR it maintains a low cost of government. Right now it has neither and thus nothing to offer over MA or NYC or the south. The cost of living away from the NYC border in Connecticut should be cheap. That has to be the main goal or living in Connecticut will be a bad deal for anyone who isn’t a NYC banker.
There are 3.5 million people there and two 2d tier metropolitan settlements with 1.6 million people in them in toto (with a half dozen smaller cities). It’s not an appendix of New York, not all that convenient for commuters, and has ample physical plant and human capital.
You could say the same about Fresno, Stockton, or Bakersfield. The problem is that those “second tier” citues are really third or fourth tier when you look at the region as a whole.
Or another way to put it: Tacoma, Norman, and Aurora, CO are each the third largest cities in their respective states.
I think this is a little misleading because it only reflects spending by state governments. Its more important to look at the aggregate of state and local government spending. Her is a list of states that break out per capita state and local spending:
http://www.taxpolicycenter.org/statistics/state-and-local-general-expenditures-capita
Connecticut’s malaise started when they enacted an income tax. Before that, they were stealing jobs from New York like crazy.
Illinois too seems to be in freefall. Property taxes in Illinois are growing at a frightening rate. The house I sold in ’07 is worth less than I sold it for, but property taxes doubled.
I was glad to see Illinois as a state not in the crosshairs for once, and then you go and spoil it.
I will note that, based on Floccina’s link above, Illinois is near the bottom in government spending per capita. So, while government finances are a mess, it would seem there is room to raise taxes.
Brian,
I looked at that link and couldn’t decide if it included local spending or not. I suspect the answer is not.
The answer is no. Here is a list (not ranked) of state and local spending per capita.
http://www.taxpolicycenter.org/statistics/state-and-local-general-expenditures-capita
Aetna just threatened to leave Illinois as well. Seems the two states share quite a bit in common. If I’m not mistaken, Illinois actually has a worse population outflow problem than CT (which will probably only get worse with the recent income tax hike).
“The house I sold in ’07 is worth less than I sold it for, but property taxes doubled.”
I think you mean that property taxes doubled and now the house you sold in 2007 has declined in value.
Taxes are a significant portion of the cost of owning a house. The average rise in the value of a house in the US from 1968 to 2004 was 6.4%. Raising property taxes on a house by 1% over the historical tax rate is going to significantly effect the value of the house!
Was what I wrote unclear?
I don’t believe the property taxes drove down the home price, the Great Recession did that. But property taxes SHOULD be based on assessed value, and if anything should have declined, all things being equal.
Over here in the Hoosier Holyland, our property taxes are capped at 1% of assessed value (plus school referendums, can’t limit school spending, can we?). If my home went down in value (which it did), my taxes go down.
“Was what I wrote unclear?”
I was just trying to emphasize the point that property taxes directly effect the value of housing. People look at the over all rate and think that 1 to 2% isn’t very much. But it’s a huge chunk of the appreciation gains and directly effect the NPV of the property.
Some Redditors said the Illinois tax increase isn’t any big deal, $50 a pay period if you get paid bi-weekly.
I want to ask them if they can send me $2600 next year. No big deal. Just $50 a pay period. Won’t even miss it!
Over the course of 18 years, it’s a huge number! Certainly a big impact in, say, how many children my family might have.
Illinois is Screwed with a capital S. We are already pretty heavily taxed, which is expected to go up today after Rauner’s veto gets overturned. And our legislators are already telling us we’re just going to get stuck with even more tax increases.
Don’t worry, though, we’ll all be going this way eventually!
And you can’t even say that you are getting good services for your money. For example, half of Chicago Public School spending goes to pensions! You’re not even paying for “education”.
The premise of this article is flawed:
First this:
“For conservatives, the culprit is just as simple: It’s big government run amok. … Conservatives argue that Connecticut’s income, property, and sales taxes have reached an altitude that cannot support economic life. … “[nor] the regulatory nonchalance of Alabama.””
And then this:
” Liberals, on the other hand, see a capitalist horror show, where the rich dwell in gilded mansions, ensconced in sylvan culs-de-sac, while nearby towns face rising poverty and bankruptcy. ”
The author sets these up as contrasting. But they don’t contrast. High taxes and high regulations drive out businesses and tend to hollow out the middle class. The very same thing is happening in California, which has gone from the California Dream to the state with the highest poverty rate (PPP) in the country. The rich can afford to pay the taxes, the poor don’t pay the taxes and the middle class starts disappearing as their children leave and others don’t tend to immigrate there.
Correct. It’s easier to be middle class in Red States than Blue States. See also Sailer’s “Dirt Gap.” Even Richard Florida agrees.
Connecticut is a lot like my low country community: it has lots of wealthy (part time in my case) residents who make their money elsewhere. What’s the significance? Well, the wealthy (part time) residents in my community don’t really care about the rest of the community but only the wealthy enclave where they live. The contrast between the wealthy enclave and the rest of the community couldn’t be more stark. The expensive resort in the enclave used to employ many of the locals, sometimes three generations at one time. Now, the resort imports much of the labor from eastern Europe, the Philippines, and the islands, housing them in an owned by the resort. That leaves the locals with few opportunities, many leaving the community that has been home for many generations in order to find work. Do the wealthy residents of Connecticut import the labor needed to care for their homes, work in the restaurants and shops, teach in their schools?
Connecticut has a low fertility rate (1.6 children per woman in 2015) and 4th lowest birth rate in the nation (21% below average).
The state isn’t generating enough new residents to compensate for the residents they are losing to domestic migration.
Retirees don’t pay nearly as much in taxes as working age adults so the greying of the population is bound to put a strain on state finances.
And this is the problem with Japan, Europe, and thus the US and eventually the whole world. Population will plateau and start to drop, graying will be a thing everywhere. This will be the biggest strain on global capitalism since it began.
Even Elon Musk is worried: http://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/07/06/elon-musk-the-worlds-population-is-accelerating-toward-collapse-and-nobody-cares.html
I was going to make the bold claim that this isn’t about policies at all, but about the problems of being too small. But I see that with 3.5M people Connecticut actually ranks 29th in population. Still, when California is roaring along with ten times that, there could be a problem of scale ..
No, it looks like CT falls below the line, under-performs on GDP per population.
http://www.economics-charts.com/gdp/GDP-Per-Capita-scatter-plots.html
Fastest growing places in the US have one of the following features:
* Shale Gas (North Dakota)
* Cheap, Hot Suburbs (Phoenix, Atlanta)
* Exciting Cities with lots of hip Millennials (Portland, Seattle, Austin)
Connecticut has none of those things and is falling behind.
The state is still punching above its weight in terms of GDP generated per capita. That could fall over time if current trends continue.
You are correct, I misread that chart, in terms of which was the good side to be on.
I’d be interested to see what would happen in Phoenix if Arizona paid full freight for water and electricity.
Who’s paying for Arizona’s water and electricity besides Arizona?
They are.
Californians are under the delusion that Arizona’s water allocation, and the related hydroelectric power, belongs to them. I have sat in a planning meeting and heard multiple officials declare that when they really need it, AZ will cough up the water, and so will Oregon.
Hartford is really fucking boring.
If it were on the coast then it would be right on the major transpiration lines (highway, rail, and boat) between NYC and Boston, thus maybe having some role, but instead its in the center inland and you have to go out of your way. Phili is much better situated by comparison in-between DC and NYC.
It’s best that we don’t mention the CT “millionaire’s tax.”
Too many people here need their blinders to function.
Much better to keep pondering about what is wrong with CT. Ponder away, young minds. Ponder.
The millionaire’ tax is certainly a negative, but I doubt it’s the most significant factor. High regulations, high property taxes, high income taxes, falling population levels, cold weather, etc. The result is a State that is headed towards some long term fiscal re-alignment. However, the residents are still in denial. Connecticut is obviously in better shape than Illinois, but the cliff is still approaching.
Maybe no one has mentioned it because the ‘millionaire’s tax’ has never passed the Legislature?
Here’s a suggestion: they had comparative advantage in certain sorts of enterprise which has, over time, dissipated. This is an adjustment, one whose irritations have been exacerbated by policy errors. There’s nothing to be done but correct some policies and wait it out.
+1
“There’s nothing to be done but correct some policies and wait it out.”
Yes, but much like Illinois, instead of braking before the fiscal cliff, they’ve decided to accelerate.
I stopped reading when he claimed that Motorola and Caterpillar left CT for Chicago.