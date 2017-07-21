Who’s complacent? (arbitrage for Ontario)

A Toronto man who spent $550 building a set of stairs in his community park says he has no regrets, despite the city’s insistence that he should have waited for a $65,000 city project to handle the problem. The city is now threatening to tear down the stairs because they were not built to regulation standards.
Retired mechanic Adi Astl says he took it upon himself to build the stairs after several neighbours fell down the steep path to a community garden in Tom Riley Park, in Etobicoke, Ont. Astl says his neighbours chipped in on the project, which only ended up costing $550 – a far cry from the $65,000-$150,000 price tag the city had estimated for the job.
“I thought they were talking about an escalator,” Astl told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.
Astl says he hired a homeless person to help him and built the eight steps in a matter of hours.
Astl’s wife, Gail Rutherford, says the stairs have already been a big help to people who routinely take that route through the park. “I’ve seen so many people fall over that rocky path that was there to begin with,” she said. “It’s a huge improvement over what was there.”
The city says the stairs are unsafe and has cordoned them off, banning their use:
“We just can’t have people decide to go out to Home Depot and build a staircase in a park because that’s what they would like to have.”
This reads like an example from a public choice textbook.
Along with the example where someone decided to improve the author’s house by adding a paved path to the back door, for a fraction of the cost that a contractor would require, right? Because one is entitled to what one wishes with property one does not own, public or private, correct?
This is along the lines of people ‘improving’ all sorts of public things – like this apparent artist, oppressed by the system.
‘Woman who defaced Western national parks, including 2 in Colorado, pleads guilty
Casey Nocket, of San Diego, admitted to seven misdemeanor counts in federal court where a judge ordered her to serve two years on probation
A 23-year-old woman who caused an uproar after defacing rocks at national parks across the West, including two in Colorado, pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced to probation.
Casey Nocket, of San Diego, admitted to seven misdemeanor counts in a Fresno, Calif., federal court where a judge ordered her to serve two years on probation and complete 200 hours of community service.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila K. Oberto also mandated that Nocket be banned from federal park lands during her probation, prosecutors say. A plea agreement reviewed by The Denver Post shows Nocket also will write a formal apology to the National Park Service.
Nocket painted and drew on rocks with acrylic paints and markers at seven national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park and the Dinosaur National Monument. She shared her work on social media, which drew outrage.’ http://www.denverpost.com/2016/06/14/guilty-defacing-national-parks-rocks/
This example is meant to focus on the cost, it seems, while completely neglecting the idea that if this builder had instead decided to improve the park by chain sawing 30 trees, including paying a homeless man to do some labor, it is unlikely he would win accolades for his public spirit in making sure that the paths were not slippery with wet leaves in the fall.
And I’m sure that at first glance, the tree cutters working to clear public land for a better view would cost less than those employed by the city in this case, assuming that clearcutting was what the city determined was required. ‘Homeowners accused of hiring people to cut down public trees to improve their views have agreed to pay $440,000 to settle a lawsuit with the city of Seattle.
The agreement announced Wednesday settles one of two civil lawsuits the city filed over illegal clearcutting in a public greenbelt in the West Seattle neighborhood.
Two couples, Stanley and Mary Harrelson and Marty and Karrie Riemer, entered the settlement last week. The city says the unauthorized cutting occurred in an environmentally critical area on a steep slope below their homes.’ http://www.king5.com/news/local/seattle/couples-accused-of-felling-city-trees-for-views-to-pay-440k/432621390
A bit more information concerning that slope, by the way – ‘In March, a team of city investigators discovered 153 big-leaf maple trees that had been hacked down in the West Duwamish Greenbelt on a West Seattle hillside. The story, first reported by the Seattle Times, sparked public outrage. One anonymous commenter suggested the city “chop the [culprits] to pieces and see how it feels.”
The hillside is recognized by the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections as an environmentally critical area because it is prone to landslides. Now, with fewer trees to stabilize the soil, more soil will slough off the hillside, said Bryan Stevens, a media representative for SDCI.’ http://www.thestranger.com/news/2016/06/08/24179585/view-obsessed-seattleites-have-been-illegally-cutting-trees-for-decades
Someone/s was expecting a kickback.
Forget the stairs for a moment–did everyone realize a private citizen found a homeless person, gave him or her a job, and probably spent time training him or her to create something useful for the community? In other words, one person did more than all the locally funded government job retraining and job placement programs?
You’re right. All government job retraining and placement programs have produced exactly zero productive members of society.
Griffith Park in Los Angeles is very large (over twice the size of NY’s Central Park), hilly, steep, and largely un-landscaped. In two separate areas, an enterprising Angeleno decided to transplant or re-seed plants, spending decades digging and planting and watering. Those garden areas exist to this day, now maintained by volunteers: Amir’s Garden http://amirsgarden.org/history.html
and Dante’s View https://www.larchmontbuzz.com/larchmont-village-life/dantes-view-griffith-park/
I think it is not a coincidence that both of those were created by immigrants (from Iran and Brazil). They have an affinity with another Los Angeles landmark, the Watts Towers built by an immigrant from Italy. And Forestiere Underground Gardens (Sicily) in Fresno and Kubota Gardens (Japan) in Seattle.
Beautiful.
Well, given winter, my guess is the steps will probably be unstable in a year.
More appropriate would be techniques used by trail builders and maintainers, the latter mitigating trail erosion from runoff. Done without handrails in most cases, trails on slopes force those using them to take care with footing, making weather damage much less a risk.
I suppose this post is about health care and Trump’s idea that health insurance should only cost $18 per month. Sure, insurers could sell such policies, but the skimpy coverage would provide little relief for someone who actually gets sick or injured. But hey, but it’s a beautiful plan! Likewise, the $550 stairway is fine for what it does, but that’s little solace to the person injured when the elements (rain, snow) cause the stairway to collapse under her feet. But hey, it’s a beautiful stairway!