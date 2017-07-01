The Zingales and Rolnik approach to social network reform

It is sufficient to reassign to each customer the ownership of all the digital connections that she creates — what is known as a “social graph.” If we owned our own social graph, we could sign into a Facebook competitor — call it MyBook — and, through that network, instantly reroute all our Facebook friends’ messages to MyBook, as we reroute a phone call.
If I can reach my Facebook friends through a different social network and vice versa, I am more likely to try new social networks. Knowing they can attract existing Facebook customers, new social networks will emerge, restoring the benefit of competition.
Today Facebook provides developers with application-program interfaces that give them access to its customers’ social graph, Facebook Connect and Graph A.P.I. Facebook controls these gates, retaining the right to cut off any developer who poses a competitive threat. Anticipating this outcome, very few developers invest seriously in creating alternatives, eliminating even the threat of competition.
By guaranteeing access to new customers’ data and contacts, a Social Graph Portability Act would reduce the network externality dimension of the existing digital platforms and ensure the benefits of competition.
Here is the full NYT piece. Is it feasible that the data could be transferred in a ready-to-use form? And can the contacts object that they did not themselves consent to a transfer of their associated information say to “Alt-RightBook”?
I think it would be reasonable to handle objections from contacts in the same way one would handle it with phone numbers. If you don’t like the fact that someone transferred their phone number, you don’t answer or block their number. In the same way if you don’t like one of your FB friends contacting you from Alt-RightBook, you just unfriend them on FB.
This is technically possible, but infeasible for both political and techno-political reasons (nailing down a specification). I think we do need better social media for a better society, better politics, and better government. But it is hard.
Facebook and Twitter will make incremental changes. Perhaps they will make some useful discoveries. Or we might have to wait for AIs that are good enough to grade on both truth and sanity.
Antitrust for the 21st century. The proposal is for a “a Social Graph Portability Act would reduce the network externality dimension ” to reduce monopoly in social media services. We asked our bureaucrat boffins to legislate flying cars and we get this…
BTW is this choice architecture and behavioral economics? Is an econ student going to prototype a better system? Or is a VC going to think that “better” (in this sense) than Facebook can beat Facebook?
Maybe the economics is all about engagement, and not necessarily truth, justice, and the American way.
‘Is it feasible that the data could be transferred in a ready-to-use form?’
Of course it is.
‘And can the contacts object that they did not themselves consent to a transfer of their associated information say to “Alt-RightBook”?’
Not in the U.S., at least legally. Whether something along the lines of norobots.txt or do not track could be implemented is another question.
There are already many services that work like this. There is Gnu Social (https://gnu.io/), Diaspora (https://joindiaspora.com/) and probably some others. Also the “social media” platforms that people were using before Facebook and other giants entered the field used to be more community oriented (i.e. not in the hands of one big centralized actor) like IRC (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_Relay_Chat).
There are two worlds. One is where you normal people live. In this world everyone uses Facebook, Google, or whatever centralized proprietary platform is most marketed or has the flashiest user interface. The other world is for us, the free software and DIY tech enthusiasts. In our world we have communal, open source solutions to all things technical and we prefer to use those whenever we can. I’m always very surprised and frustrated when people speak about Facebook, Microsoft, etc. “big evil” tech monopolists in a way that assumes there are no alternatives to them. There are, but you just don’t care about them.
You have to admit, those are not the most attractive landing pages.
Nor https://diasporafoundation.org
People should own their own social network graphs. Facebook does operate on non-portable ownership of people’s graphs. That is obvious.
I don’t favor a political government solution, I favor technical solutions. People like better access and control. Someone can build a technical system that enables more user portability and control and choice and that will win.
Well, that’s one choice architecture.
Yes it is feasible. It’s called federation, and the protocols for doing so have existed for years. The reason it’s not done is that dominant social networking platforms have a vested interest in not making federation available so that networking effects provide a barrier to the success of potential competitors.
It’s the same reason none of the various instant messaging clients work with each other. Not because they couldn’t, but their developers don’t want them to.
I’m not so sure this is worth worrying about. Facebook has only been around for 13 years, and it has only been a public company for 5 years. In cyberspace time, that’s an eternity, but because cyberspace time moves so quickly; it’s dangerous to start regulating it after just a few years of monopoly power. Facebook hasn’t completely locked in its position. There was a time when Internet Explorer, Windows, and iPods completely dominated user experiences too. Somebody will eventually come out with a distributed social networking service that’s sufficiently well developed that people will use it. There are plenty of apps which don’t have the dominance of Facebook, but still have a big enough user base that they could threaten the company if they ever chose to. Yes, losing favor with Facebook would be risky, but also a potentially winning strategy in the long run.
Monopoly is the point. Competition is good for consumers, but bad for businesses.
Of course the data could be transferred in a portable, ready to use form. Digitally signed email contains all the necessary functionality for “publish authenticated message,” so pick any of the multiple standards for maintaining a contact list with associated public keys, and run with it.
The missing piece isn’t the social graph per se, it’s willingness of the monopoly network to transmit messages to and deliver messages from external networks.