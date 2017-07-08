The zoo monument culture that is China

A zoo in eastern China has erected a monument to the donkey that was pushed into a tiger enclosure and eaten alive.

A statue of the beast, titled “A Donkey’s Monument”, stands on a plinth in a corner of Yancheng Zoo in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. The inscription below, written in both English and Chinese, tells the sad tale of how the animal lost its life. There’s even a QR code for those who want to find out more.