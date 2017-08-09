America $15 minimum wage fact of the day

In West Virginia, the median hourly wage is just $14.79; in Arkansas, it’s $14.48; and in Mississippi, it’s a depressingly low $14.22.
That is from an excellent column by Catherine Rampell, do read the whole thing.
by Tyler Cowen on August 9, 2017 at 1:13 pm in Economics, Law | Permalink
In West Virginia, the median hourly wage is just $14.79; in Arkansas, it’s $14.48; and in Mississippi, it’s a depressingly low $14.22.
That is from an excellent column by Catherine Rampell, do read the whole thing.
Previous post: Wednesday assorted links
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
“Depressingly low $14.22”
I imagine that’s a few standard deviations above the world’s mean wage even after factoring in cost of living. I would say she chose the wrong adverb there…
Its depressing for Cowen because as a card carrying Globalist he was hoping that after years of work that the wages would have been depressed even more to world standards. I am guessing he was hoping for $5 a day or even lower.
After all isn’t that what globalism is, a world wide search for someone somewhere who can be paid even lower then the people who are working now. Except of course management and investors who deserve every billion they get
Wait, this means things must be looking up for three state most Americans equate with rampant poverty. Nothing depressing about that, right?
Besides, think how competitive America would become if the average median hourly wage in Fairfax was $15 an hour – why, no one would need to move to Jefferson County WV to enjoy such a princely sum as their hourly median wage.
Might be a bit tricky funding that FCPS 2.8 billion dollar budget, though.
Which makes one wonder just how much money all the localities in those three states spend on their school systems.
Maybe we could increase the bargaining power of already marginal workers with menial job skills by closing the borders as well.
Every once in a long while, a beam of light illuminates The Darkness at the Amazon Post.