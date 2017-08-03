Was Apple right to accede to Beijing’s VPN crackdown?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, basically I defend Apple. Here is one excerpt:
Those remarks are unfair to Apple, which in difficult circumstances probably did the right thing. China has already shown Facebook Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. that it is willing to do without their services. How would it help the world to have Apple join that list, either partially or in full? I don’t approve of Chinese censorship, but the VPNs are in fact illegal. It hardly seems unreasonable for a major company to follow the laws of the country it is operating in, even if those laws are unjust or imprudent.
Go back to the banned status of Bloomberg View in China, which is also a ban on some of my writings. (My educational videos are also blocked because they are on YouTube.) Does that mean I should stop having my books translated into Chinese, or that I should refuse to speak at Chinese universities, on the grounds that they do not present all of my written product? No, hardly anyone behaves that way, nor should they. I prefer to try to communicate with the Chinese — including listening to and learning from them — as much as I plausibly can.
The difference is you have no market power. Few care if they can’t access Tyler Cowen stuff. Had Apple refused China’s VPN crackdown, it may have potentially had the effect of forcing China to accede instead. Still probably not likely, but that is the obvious reason your analogy does not work. The real question is whether it is or should be Apple’s responsibility to attempt to do so.
Apple is not China’s mom. And Steve Jobs tried to sell the Soviet Union computers.
China’s leadership today places a high priority on order and stability (following centuries of alternating cycles of prosperity and instability), which at one time were conservative priorities in America. One might respond that order and stability must be subordinate to individual freedom, but that wasn’t the conservative view in America until just recently, when disruption ascended to the top priority. I think the jury is still out on the relative benefits of disruption. In the meantime, it’s instructive to observe the contrasting views and consequences in America and China.
Meanwhile, Verizon has expanded its data mining efforts in the months since Trump, Congress rolled back the FCC’s privacy rules.
I won’t make a policy recommendation, just the observation that these Chinese and US changes are both sub-optimal for the consumer.
Mein kampf was not banned in Germany. The Bavarian state owned the copyright to the book and did not publish it. Now hitler is dead long enough so the copyright expired. (source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-35209185)
“Does that mean I should stop having my books translated into Chinese, or that I should refuse to speak at Chinese universities, on the grounds that they do not present all of my written product?”
No, but I would hope that you would refrain from altering the content of your books, speeches, and Bloomberg View columns just to make them acceptable to Chinese censors. Apple has essentially altered the content of its app store on behalf of Chinese censors.
Also, VPNs are not illegal under natural law nor are Chinese censorhip laws legitimate. Diplomatic legitimacy, which determines which government represents China in diplomatic matters (participates in international bodies, makes treaties, staffs embassies, etc.), is different from legitimacy to govern, which derives from popular consent and use of powers to secure natural rights.
‘No, but I would hope that you would refrain from altering the content of your books, speeches, and Bloomberg View columns just to make them acceptable to Chinese censors.’
Please, such pious pining for backbone in defending human liberty is either the basest sort of mood affiliation, or a desperate attempt at virtue signalling.
@BC Thank You for having some virtue to signal.
Tyler doesn’t have to censor himself for China. He can just be extra-Straussian.
“is different from legitimacy to govern, which derives from popular consent and use of powers to secure natural rights.”
The Chinese seem to disagree.
‘basically I defend Apple’
Of course you did.
‘but the VPNs are in fact illegal’
According to the operators of the Great Firewall. As a matter of fact, the Declaration of Independence was illegal at the time it was written, too.
‘No, hardly anyone behaves that way, nor should they.’
After all, if the North Koreans can pay cash, why not sell them state of the art GPS systems even if they won’t allow smartphones to be imported?
This is not Apple!
Come on, all the best PLA officers use iPhones these days – the facial recognition software alone is likely worth its weight in gold.
Oh wait – though likely not Apple technology, Prof. Cowen recently mentioned how the Chinese are using facial recognition technology – ‘On my flight from Kunming to Chongqing, I witnessed my first “facial surveillance” arrest. Just as they were about to let us off the plane, two policemen appeared at the entrance, with a copy of a facial surveillance photograph. (Before you board any plane in China, they photograph your face plenty, and match it to various databases.) They walked down the aisle, turning left and right, looking for the passenger who matched the photo. They found him and escorted him off the plane, with the crowd watching nervously. He showed neither surprise nor did he protest his innocence.’ http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/category/travels
Very nice to see how Prof. Cowen restrained himself from any virtue signalling, or mood affiliation of the variety that causes some to cry a tear when their plane lands at the birthplace of liberty.
There is an airport at Runnymede?
Apparently, liberty has several birthplaces that can cause tears after a plane lands.
Prof. Cowen, 2014 – ‘Every time my plane lands in England I shed at least a tear, maybe more, out of realization that I am visiting a birthplace (the birthplace?) of liberty. This is not a joke and during my trips there I never quite snap out of that feeling, though I am also well aware of all the problems those people have foisted upon the world as well.’ http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2014/03/inventing-freedom.html
Prof. Cowen, 2009 – ‘Whenever I step off the plane in the U.K. or Netherlands a tear (or more) comes to my eye as I contemplate those countries as birthplaces of individual liberty.’ http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2009/03/only-in-england-part-iii.html
Shorter column, from both a macro and micro perspective – principles are for losers.
“It hardly seems unreasonable for a major company to follow the laws of the country it is operating in, even if those laws are unjust…”
I’ll grant that there is a lot of grey area, but as a general statement I couldn’t disagree with this sentence more. Are you really saying that people are absolved of moral responsibility for their actions just because they are following the law? Or are they only absolved if the responsibility has been defused across a large organization?
Surly there must be _some_ line you wouldn’t cross when asked by a government. Would you present falsified economic data? Help identify and locate democracy advocates for imprisonment?
The rest of the article shows a much more nuanced view, but (IMHO) I think it could have been improved with the removal of this sentence and an additional discussion outlining cases where you thought that a companies had crossed moral lines. I think it would have helped it read more like the thesis was “navigating morality in a heterogeneous world is hard” rather than “even if immoral, they were following the law and it might be for the best in the long run anyway.”
Present falsified economic data? What a fascinating hypothetical!
(in other words I’m laughing at your priceless principles. Follow the law. You want to work in China, follow Chinese law.)
Apple: Censorship and actual tyranny in China. Yawn, profits first.
Also Apple: Religious freedom in Indiana. Boycott!!!!!!!
“I should refuse to speak at Chinese universities”
Yes you should.
Chinese universities are controlled by a tyrannical government. You are enabling tyranny.