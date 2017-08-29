Companies run by lawyers (who’s complacent?)

We looked at about 3,500 CEOs, about 9% of whom have law degrees. They were associated with nearly 2,400 publicly traded firms in the S&P 1500 from 1992 to 2012.
And:
Companies run by lawyers behaved differently in several dimensions related to risk taking than those run by non-lawyers. CEOs with legal training tended to implement more-cautious earnings management policies, especially in industries with high litigation risk, like pharmaceuticals. One measure we used was current accruals, where managers accelerate recognition of revenues and delay recognition of expenses. Lawyers were much less aggressive in accrual accounting relative to industry levels.
And:
We found that lawyer CEOs were not only associated with less litigation but, conditional on experiencing litigation, were also associated with better management of litigation.
That is all from M. Todd Henderson, more at the link.
I mean. Duh?
Lawyers gonna lawyer.
I wonder what the country-by-country variation in proportion of companies run by CEOs looks like. Is it affected by regulatory environment? I would imagine so
I saw this kind of study back in the 80s.
CEOs with legal backgrounds have fewer legal issues. And CEOs with accounting backgrounds have fewer accounting issues, with finance backgrounds fewer financial issues, and so on for manufacturing, marketing, even IT. Which background gives produces better stockholder value? It depends.
If lawyers were better CEOs in the dimensions that matter most, the market would see to it that more than 9% of CEOs were lawyers.
Yes, perhaps would have been good to see if returns were different with this more cautious approach by legal CEOs. My guess is that caution about things helps in some areas (reduces risk) but also results in lost opportunities.
In terms of why legal CEOs are more cautious on legal matters, maybe it is the case that if you have a hammer every problem looks like a nail. In my area I see senior managers who are engineers trying to make engineering decisions rather than managerial or strategic decisions because that’s what they know. Sometimes that is a good thing, sometimes a bad thing (they believe a certain thing is not a good technology perhaps not based on recent experience, but outdated experience).
Lawyers and earnings management: I suspect that lawyers are more conservative due to risk aversion and to ethics. As to risk aversion, lawyer CEOs tend to come from a business law background, where risk aversion is a big part of the legal work (business lawyers will know what I mean). As to ethics, lawyers are trained to represent a client zealously but not unlawfully or unethically Thus, lawyers will collaborate with clients in planing and implementing tax avoidance but not tax evasion. While that may be an obvious distinction (one lawful the other unlawful), It may come as a surprise to non-lawyers that it’s unethical for a lawyer to advise a client to take action that would breach a contractual obligation of the client. That’s not to say that all lawyers follow the same rules of ethics, because they don’t. But lawyers who reach the pinnacle of the profession typically do. Many years ago I was trained to be a tax lawyer. My foreign tax professor was recognized as a leader in the field. Foreign tax is a very complex area of tax law, the dividing line between tax avoidance and tax evasion often opaque. I briefly considered a career specializing in foreign tax, because the number of specialists were few and the compensation they were paid relatively high. I chose not to. Why? Because the dividing line between tax avoidance and tax evasion was (and continues to be) opaque, and the temptation to cross the line too great. It never occurred to me at the time (this was 40 years ago) that the line between tax avoidance and tax evasion would shift so far that tax evasion hardly exists. Indeed, it has shifted so far that CEOs of companies engaged in what was once considered tax evasion were welcomed to Congress as heroes. Of course, the dividing line between ethical and unethical conduct has shifted even further, to the point where ethical conduct is equated with conduct that one can get away with.
the implication being that non-legally trained CEO ignore the advice of their legal department?
I am looking for the paper that he wrote, but Mike Scherer, former Chief Economist of the FTC, did a study about 20 years ago on corporate performance and CEO background.
Mike told me that lawyers came out second in terms of how well their firms did, but this was much higher than firms which had accountants and former CFO’s as there Presidents.
The winners were: Engineers.
Mike speculated that engineers were in a better position to assess technology risks, guide and oversee R&D, spot trends, weed out bad projects and pick good ones.
As a lawyer, I was disappointed.
I did ask: were there any economists in his study and how did they do. He said he would get back to me.
Maybe he was thinking of Larry Summers.
Engineer CEOs only appear at tech companies. Tech companies are higher risk than non-tech companies and thus require a higher return on invested capital to secure investment.