The cost of running Harvard

This is from the 28 August 2017 Bloomberg Businessweek:
Salaries and wages: $1.8 billion
Services purchased (catering, security, etc.): $583 million
Benefits: $530 million, roughly equal to the revenue from graduate programs
Depreciation: $338 million
Real estate (leases, utilities, etc.): $345 million
Other (subcontractors, publishing): $323 million
Supplies and equipment run $257m, scholarships $142m, and interest on the debt $235m, with travel expenses, advertising, and postage at smaller amounts.
Total operating costs are $4.7 billion, with undergraduate tuition covering 6.4 percent of that, graduate tuition covering 11.2 percent.
That is from Kyle Stock, I cannot find it on-line. (I am a biased source, but do note that the new, gated version of Bloomberg Businessweek is consistently excellent.) One of the difficulties with scaling up, of course, is that Harvard cannot always so easily scale the quality and resources of its donors. “Harvard as we know it” may be as large as the current set of donors can support. And “Harvard as we know it” likes…”Harvard as we know it,” not some other Harvard.
Well, one can certainly hope that Harvard University Press will not offer the opportunity to further discuss what happens when an academic publisher meets China’s censorship policies. Especially if http://www.hup.harvard.edu/ is a money losing activity.
One does remember how this website treated a real case of censorship in the academic world, right? ‘Cambridge University Press has reversed a decision to censor hundreds of articles at the request of the Chinese government after a backlash from academics and activists.
The university press, which describes itself as the oldest publishing house in the world, had admitted to blocking online access in China to academic works on Tiananmen Square, the Cultural Revolution and Tibet.
The University of Cambridge said in a statement on Monday that its academic leadership and the publisher had agreed to reinstate the blocked content “with immediate effect” to “uphold the principle of academic freedom.”
The censored academic articles appeared in the highly regarded journal China Quarterly. Its editor, Tim Pringle, said the reversal followed a “justifiably intense reaction from the global academic community and beyond.”‘ http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/21/media/china-cambridge-university-press-censorship-reversal/index.html
Probably just fake news . what academic publisher actually stands up censors these days, at least according to a number of loyal commenters here. Well, apart CUP, after a massive reaction to its actions in the academic world.
“interest on the debt $235m” that is a lot of interest, they must have big debts. Why don’t they pay down that debt with their endowment?
Leveraged investments, probably. Which is sound if you can get a good rate on the debt.
Could it be that they are still repaying debt taken on in the wake of the brilliant investment management by Summers?
I just finished Peter Lindert’s chapter on education in the USA (TC recommended Lindert’s book about 10 years ago).
Conclusions:
1) US students are in the middle of the road among Developed Countries because: (1) minorities drag down the averages, but even adjusting for minorities, US students are just average students. Sorry but it is what it is.
2) US teachers are slightly stupider than from 50 years go, but it’s slight, not a radical change. One reason is they don’t get paid that well.
3) the USA favors “quantity” (no high school student is ever flunked out on purpose; though they drop out) over “quality”, compared to other countries. Harvard probably bucks this trend, hence seems “elitist” but this is true in many other countries too (Tokyo university, Moscow state university, etc). Lindert doesn’t get into specifics, just makes the general claim in the USA it’s quantity >> quality.
Bonus trivia: due to a late 1970s California Supreme Court decision called Serrano v. Priest, 60% of funding for CA public schools comes from state revenues, not local property taxes like in many states. Proposition 13, freezing property taxes, also limits property taxes to about 25% of school funding. Federal funds constitute only 9%, and lottery/other sources are 6%.
There you have it. You lerned something reading my post.
What do you mean with No. 2? They are not paid well compared to what? compared to the past? compared to other countries? compared to other administrative staff?
In general I wonder about the distribution of salaries in modern universities: Teaching Staff vs. Administration.
I cannot speak for the US but in Germany, state level administrative staff is ever increasing compared to actual teachers…
“US students are just average students. Sorry but it is what it is.” I have taught American exchange students in British universities. They were all from good or excellent universities. All bar one were good or excellent students. But they were a year behind: in American jargon (if I’ve got it right) junior year students were taking British sophomore classes. What struck me was that this remained true in the course of several decades of remorseless lowering of standards in British secondary schools. What inference should I draw from that?
Sorry for my total ignorance, but what does this mean? That the full 82,4% of the budget is covered by the endowment? Or there are contributions by some State (local or Federal) institutions? Or some other way to monetize the research or the brand? Because if it is not the case, to find every year 4Bn$ for free is a tough proposition indeed.
Also, it would be interesting to have a breakdown by faculty. I guess the MBA is profitable for example, and the executive one particularly so. What about, say, Medicine? Or Physics?
It’s a way of whining about how expensive it is to run a school these days, most probably to rebuff the plebs’ demands for higher student numbers (there was a Twitter about this vs. Canadian Unis a few days ago). But I agree this is meaningless; if they ran on the Canadians’ cost strucure they would be able to put many more students through college. But that’s not their purpose in this world. I always thought top US schools are about providing comfy retirement for Nobelists as an additional incentive to win the Nobel in the first place.
Donations like the $2.5M Jared Kushner’s father coincidentally gave around the time his son was being considered for admission.
Harvard’s campus is less opulent than you might think and is quite hemmed in. The main campus in Cambridge is 210 acres (85 ha).
Harvard has been expanding across the Charles River, but has been getting unsurprisingly gouged by local interest groups, Big Dig style.
In contrast, Stanford’s campus is an insane 8,180 acres in the heart of Silicon Valley. It’s total number of undergraduates has grown only from 6,630 in 1980 to 7031 in 2017. Over the same era, California has grown dramatically.
Stanford’s endowment is also slowly but steadily catching up to Harvard’s, thanks to donations from tech industry alums.
It would be reasonable for Stanford to announce that it intends to double the size of its undergrad student body over the next, say, 20 years, but there is very little political pressure on elite colleges to do this. Stanford’s 12 square mile campus must be worth, I dunno, $100 billion? But Stanford pays virtually no property taxes. Yet practically nobody is pressuring them to make more use of it to educate more students.
There’s a lot of cartel behavior among top colleges in terms of expansion of undergraduate student bodies, with all the colleges eyeing each other. Nobody is aggressively expanding, so nobody else is either. All the Harvard-Stanford-Yale-Princeton-MIT cartelistas have been content to let demand increase much faster than supply in order to become more elite.
One reason Harvard has thrived is because it realized that nickel-and-diming the parents/students who provide ~5-10% of the operating expense isn’t a sensible strategy. Instead, happy memories lead to happy alumni. If the alumni also have good job prospects, they can be asked for much more money over 15x more time, particularly when they are financially more capable.
Mismanagement at elite universities leads students to count which meals to skip or meal items to forgo because the dining facility cost center is being squeezed mercilessly by middle management. A certain amount of austerity breeds esprit de corps among the students, but much of the time, it also makes them resent the administration – and that brings real costs to schools.