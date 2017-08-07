Which countries are surrounded only by bad relations?

Recently Macedonia signed a “good relations” treaty with Bulgaria, so Macedonia cannot be said to have bad relations with all of its neighboring countries; they get along OK with Kosovo too. Israel is another possible candidate, although it could be argued that de facto relations with Egypt are not so bad. How about Palestine? Qatar is a country surrounded by hostile powers, and for the time being they win this designation.
Belarus is on increasingly bad terms with Russia, but Russia has quite a few adjoining countries, and I am not sure if all of those relations are so bad. China has frosty relations with many neighbors, although with Russia you would call it mixed and “not yet negative.” And relations with “the Stans” are not terrible. They don’t like North Korea so much any more, even if they won’t topple it.
I think of Chile as bordering on a hostile Bolivia, but relations with Argentina are acceptable, even if Porteños look down on the Chileans for being provincial.
Africa?
Then there are countries with only one neighbor, such as how Haiti and the Dominican Republic rather uncomfortably share the island of Hispaniola. Relations across Central America seem to have improved considerably.
Which countries are the other contenders for this honorary designation?
The UK, which neighbours Spain and (awkward given Brexit – build the pale!) Ireland. Still an improvement over when they held Calais.
I think Singapore is closer than Chile.
Armenia is also in a bad spot, having lukewarm relations with Georgia as its best neighbour.
Lukewarm is an understatement, honestly I think things with Iran are better. Of course Russia is a rather intimidating “friend” to have and it borders two of Armenia’s problems.
Georgia however not just surrounded by unfriendly states it is penetrated by its most dangerous foe, and its relations with Armenia are terrible and almost entirely self inflicted. Fortunately for them Armenian desires to straddle the NATO-Russia fence and Georgia’s extreme weakness mean their provocations are generally ignored.
The UK doesn’t actually have bad relations with either Spain or Ireland, though. They have minor disputes within an overall context of good relations (even an open border with Ireland).
Armenia’s actually also got rather good economic relations with both Russia (which has troops stationed in the country and where many Armenians go to work) and Iran (where many Armenians go to trade, profiting from selling on goods Iran can’t trade because of sanctions).
No border w/ Russia, though. I was friends w/ many Armenians when I lived in Russia. They would get very annoyed when Russians would call the muslims, but then again, the Bush Administration made that mistake too for a while. My impression was that Armenian-Armenians (as opposed to U.S. Armenians) were much more eager for better relations with Turkey, though that was several years, and a better Turkish government, ago. Maybe the situation has gotten worse. If you get the chance, try some Armenian cognac (*) – it can be really very nice. (*) When sold in the US it’s “brandy” because of stupid WTO regional designation laws, though if you can read the Cyrillic on the bottle you’ll get it. Such rules are protectionist nonsense, really.
Tyler has likely heard of Japan. Not good relations with North Korea, South Korea, China or Russia, but other than those four, they are on good terms with East Asian countries.
“Neighbor” seems to be defined as sharing a land border here (Haiti and DR are said to have only one neighbor, even though there are other countries nearby). So Japan doesn’t have any neighbors.
Largely unremarked, yesterday was the 72nd anniversary of the Hiroshima A-Bomb attack.
It was marked by duck-and-cover nuclear fallout drills…in response to North Korean aggression, says the BBC.
Thailand’s relations with its neighbors have never been great and certainly not at their low points, but, nonetheless, the best current relationship is probably Laos.
Lebanon. They’ve been invaded by both their neighbors, Israel and Syria (with the complicity of parts of Lebanese society, but also with violent opposition from other parts.) Even when not being attacked by these neighbors, their troubles (e.g. Syrian refugees) easily spill over into what is a very small place (my wife is Lebanese and she often explains to people that the entire country is smaller than the county in Colorado where we live).
On a similar note, there is also Iraq to consider. You have ISIS/Syria on one side, Iran on the other, Kurdistan/Turkey to the north, and Saudi Arabia to the south. Iran would like Iraq to be a client state, and while I am sure the Shiites in Iraq do not object to the funds and the arms from Iran, I doubt they really want to be vassals to the Persians. Saudi Arabia of course is the unofficial sponsor of ISIS, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they have also sent arms and money to Iraqi Sunnis to try and foment civil war, ethnic cleansing, etc. Kurdistan wishes to be independent, and take a large chunk of oil revenue with them. I would guess that Iraq’s relations with Jordan and Kuwait aren’t comparable to Iraq’s relations with its other neighbors, but when your nation is the site of a proxy war, arguably no other nation is truly friendly unless they are working to end the proxy war.
Consider Ethiopia; surrounded by Somalia (which it invades occasionally), Eritrea (a long and destructive war), North and South Sudan (South Sudan sends occasional raiding parties, not sure about North Sudan). But they do have good relations with Kenya and Djibouti, so it’s not all bad.
Pakistan is besties with its neighbour China while the Deep State is intent on keeping relations just short of outright war with India and does its best to antagonise Afghanistan and provoke Iran by turning a blind eye to anti-Iranian combatants (Saudi and CIA-funded?) operating in Baluchistan which neighbours the country. So 3 out of 4 are unfriendly.
Morocco has bad relations with its neighbours: Algeria, Front Polisario and Spain. They even built a wall in the desert to separate their occupied of Occidental Sahara from the one left to Front Polisario. The Moroccan border with Mauritania is a no man’s land of a few kilometers but the relations are OK.
In fact relationship with Mauritania is bad too. They even got expelled from the African Union. So Morocco is a winner here. This country is a bit like Qatar as they have the largest reserves of phosphates in the world that will last them for centuries. And phosphate is absolutely necessary for modern agriculture and has no substitute.
I was expecting Tyler to suggest Singapore.
Singapore is an island, so it would have no neighbors under Tyler’s definition.
England (Scotland, Wales and France)
Ha ha. But where is this English-French border?
Under the English channel, in the middle of the tunnel.
Perhaps East Timor and its only shared land border with Indonesia?
I believe Mexico’s relations with its three neighbors are strained, if not quite bad.
The country that actually meets Tyler’s criteria is India. It has bad relations with almost all its neighbors. Pakistan and China are no brainers. Sri Lanka is no fan of India; few people know that the Hambantota port was first offered to India, and China was invited only after India refused. India has not even managed to make a friend of tiny Nepal. India’s border dispute with Bangladesh took 68 years to resolve.
After 70 years of independence, South Asia could easily have been India’s backyard, but in reality countries here are moving closer to China than to India.
China has frosty relations with many neighbors, although with Russia you would call it mixed and “not yet negative.” And relations with “the Stans” are not terrible.
MR has always been a website where the comments section makes more sense than the actual post, and Tyler seems committed to proving me right each time. Of course neoliberal outlets such as The Economist desperately try to downplay relations between China and Russia, but that is largely a result of bias and cherry picking facts – rather than any comprehensive analysis.
China and Russia are enjoying the closest relations since the Mao/Stalin era. Their border disputes are completely resolved; even the treaties were ratified in the 90s. Both speak the same language on North Korea. Their central banks coordinate beautifully to circumvent the US dollar monopoly, including liquidity swaps. Moreover, they use their own national currencies for trade, not the US dollar. They recently concluded a 30-YEAR gas deal. They conduct military exercises regularly. And as a bit of diplomatic rhetoric, China and Russia recently upgraded their relationship to a “special relationship” and Russian officials called the friendly relations “unprecedented”.
The relationship is also superbly complimentary: China wants raw materials and Russia wants foreign investment. No wonder Russia is one of the strongest supporters of OBOR. And so are the “Stans”, with whom China also resolved all border disputes more than 20 years ago.
“Mixed” relations indeed.
Lots of interesting insights and information here.
Fascinating perspective. Thanks.
For some time there were complaints in Russia about illegal logging and other such things by the Chinese in Siberia, including with it a fair amount of illegal migration. It was maybe always more of a worry and complaint than a real issue (there is always some tension among some in Russia about the fact that Siberia is sparsely populated and China is close by) but has this situation improved or just really show itself to have been more propaganda for domestic consumption than real? (I haven’t paid attention to it for several years now.)
India have good relations with bhutan, at least with regards to the latest border trouble with china. And if we want to get this thread kicked off the chinese internet, tibetan-indian relations have been pretty good.
The U.S. under the current government
Trump ain’t that important.
Do the Mexicans share that opinion?
Apparently Trump has a 5% approval rating in Mexico (no surprise there).
I guess it depends on what “bad relations” means. It’s a vague term so there is all sorts of room for interpretation. But to me, there would need to be some kind of concrete change to our relationship with Mexico–not just some general unpopularity of politicians and insults lobbed around. Mexico is still a close partner with whom we trade and cooperate on a variety of things. Building some more miles of wall on an already policed border is not going to change that. Renegotiating NAFTA (if that really happens–I’m skeptical) would only move the needle slightly. I just don’t see Trump fundamentally changing this relationship.
Do “bad relations” mean exporting gang violence, ignorance, heroin, meth, poverty/welfare burdens, and weed to the neighboring country?
How exactly does one export “ignorance”?
Is that how you got yours Dick? Imported and not domestic?
Brazil is surrounded by caudillos, drug and guns dealers and gangsters. It is the only Spanish-speaking country in South America and had to effect regime changes in many of its neighbours in the last 200 years just to survive.
You might like to correct your blunder.
Our only blunder was allowing those countries to exist. They betray us every chance they have.
In which dearieme smartly and hilariously gets Thiago to prove, once and for all, that he does not live in Brazil.
Well played, sir.
Maybe YOU should live surrounded by Paraguay (attacked us with no provokation after WE armed them), so-called Uruguay (a renegate Provinvce of the former Empire of Brazil), Colombia and Bolivia (drug exporters), Argentina, that betrayed us during the Paraguan War and undermines our trade treaty, Venezuela, that exports refugees to our northern states) and Guyanas, that hate us.
Você fala português?
The whole reason that Qatar is on the outs with the other arab states (and now Israel) is that it’s too friendly with Iran, so it’s not like they’re completely without friends in their neighborhood.
The question to ask is not Who
But
Why.
Fights over water or other common resources; historical segregation based on religion; alliances with countries outside of their region who create alliances within the region and their rival creates competing alliances.
The reason we are not at war with Canada is that we both like hockey and the Property Brothers.
“Which countries are the other contenders for this honorary designation?” The two Irelands?
Eritrea: its neighbors are Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti. Need I say more?
North Korea? China’s treatment of them is about as hostile as the Arab states’ treatment of Qatar, and they’re technically still at war with their other neighbor.
I was surprised to get this low in the thread without North Korea being mentioned. And what about South Korea? Since their only border is with the North, they win easily. (Not sure if Japan counts as a neighbor or not.)
In Africa, possibly Eritrea, Somalia, Ethiopia. And those countries including Congo around Lake Victoria. In Europe maybe Greece and their neighbors (Albania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Macedonia /FYROM).
Does the caliphate of ISIS count as a country?
Or how about the People’s Republic of Donetsk?
This article reminds me of an old Cold-War era joke: “Q: What country is neighbored entirely by hostile Communist states? A: The USSR!”
How about Transnistria, the Republic of South Ossetia, Republic of Abkhazia, the Gaza Strip or the West Bank?
Transnistria is not a real country, it is a rogue part of Moldova, that is a legitimate part of Romania. .
My impression was that Romania was not eager to have Moldova back, and not only because of the problematic (and intentionally placed) ethnic Russian population on the border. Think about why you don’t want your really poor hill-billy relative to come live with you (perhaps if you are already of modest means) and you’ll know why Romania doesn’t want Moldova back. (I feel sorry for Moldova, though – they make wine that is better than most of what people around the world drink, but can barely sell it, and were crushed by transparently political Russian sanctions on it. Trader Joe’s should get in on it. It’s much better than most of what it sells, and cheaper, too.)
Kurdistan?
We have two countries. The Haves and the Have Nots.
I paid more taxes than Donald Trump.
You also made more money than Donald Trump
I would put Greece on the canditates list.
– Very bad relations with Turkey with daily air fights
– Blocking Macedonia in every possible way, countered by the border fence of Macedonia
– Albania and Bulgaria not liked either
And by now even their diaspora seems to turn their back on them
Israel, duh.
I’d say that Chile-Perú relations are better described as respectable (and improving) than the Chile-Argentina relation. Chile and Argentina have perfectly healthy relationship. As good as can be expected of two neighboring countries.
Regarding Bolivia. It is definitely accurate to say the governments stance towards Chile is hostile, and will continue to be as long as Morales is in power.
Canada’s only border is with a pariah state.
South Korea, obviously.
North Korea, mostly.
Historically, the answer to this question is Korea and Poland, the two countries that have the misfortune of being bordered by three Great Powers (Russia, Prussia, Austria and China, Russia, Japan). It is only a recent phenomenon (last 50-60 years) that these countries are not constantly being invaded by their neighbors.
I think India wins in this regard…bad relations all around. And since 2014 with Nepal too
Turkey should at least be a candidate. Greece to the east, Syria to the southeast, Kurdistan Iraq to the southeast, Iran and Armenia to the east, and facing Russia across the Black Sea. It does border Georgia, and I don’t know how things are between them. It also has a few toes in the Cyprus situation.
I meant Greece to the west and Syria to the southwest, of course. Arggh!