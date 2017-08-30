The culture that is Icelandic horse nationalism

Recently, the International Federation of Icelandic Horse Association (FEIF) passed a new law stating that Icelandic horses may not be named any name not registered in the WorldFeng database. If a horse owner wants to name the horse something else, their suggestion needs to be approved by the horse naming committee.
According to Vísir, a horse farmer in Skeggsstaðir farm, Guðrún hrafnsdóttir, suggest the name Mósan for her mare. The committee rejected the name since it doesn’t conform to Icelandic name traditions.
The Icelandic Ministry of Industries and Innovation is currently investigating if rulings of the horse naming committee are legal or not. So far, Guðrún has waited for 5 months for a reply from the ministry, Vísir reports.
In many, many parts of the the world (maybe most, though I don’t know for sure) where there are breeding registers for horses, it’s very common for a horse to have an “official” name, in the breeding register, and then a name that everyone actually calls it, typically a shorter, less obnoxious one. That seems like the obvious answer here.
I agree. This is about horse culture not nationalism.
‘given the continuing influx of tourism’
But not immigration, as Iceland is exceedingly strict in that area, even considering that EU/EFTA citizens are treated differently – http://www.mcc.is/english/extra/immigrate-to-iceland
Don’t committees determine which names are acceptable for people as well?
the enforcement of community rules……
Lots of place in Europe do that too, Germany most definitely included. For example, male and female names have to be distinct (with an exception made for ‘Maria,’ particularly for Bavarians, apparently).
It is sad to see a populace enslaved by an all-powerful state.
It’s their state.
Is it? Or are they the state’s property?!
Have you met many Icelanders?
“Everything which is not forbidden is allowed”
It looks like someone is taking that as a challenge.
Everything which is not forbidden is mandatory.
Wonderful country. Great place to visit. When I was there last time I learned that the horses can leave Iceland (for shows, etc) but once they leave they can never return.
Mandatory LARPing for all. Everyone must be in period dress.
There is a wonderful cognitive dissonance whereby the “elites” love this sort of provincialism in their tiny vacation spots, but rail against it in their home countries. By all means keep Iceland Icelandic, and Monaco Monegasque. But France French? Britain British? And this is all before we get to the true horror that might be American social traditionalism. An interesting phenomenon. Someone less charitable than I might start to think that the elites are actually trying to deconstruct their own culture, secure in the knowledge they can always move somewhere they haven’t destroyed yet, leaving the poor and middle class to fight over the shattered remnants of a once-great society. Venezuela for all!
There’s different kinds of elites, but I see your point. It always annoys me the way the organic/non-GMO crowd seems to believe that third-world countries should preserve their quaint “sustainable” agrarian cultures. All those cute little farms are associated with a lot of starvation and malnutrition and they could benefit enormously from the mass industrialization of agriculture.
But there are some people who are consistent that everyone should be allowed to progress towards modernity.
Incidentally, I kind of doubt that Britain will stop being British. Cultures evolve over time and always have. It’s a mistake to try to preserve your culture in ice. If your culture isn’t evolving, it is a dead culture.
The stupidity of certain government rules is so apparent that comments are not needed. I think the real challenge we have in the world today is to figure out which stupid rules are harmless and which are harmful. Trying to get rid of most stupidity is just not in the cards.