Do dictators and autocracies build more impressive monuments?

I was having an email exchange about the possibility that dictatorships and autocracies do centralized monument-building much better than the freer democracies do. But while this is probably true on average, some of the deviations are of interest. Here is an excerpt from my response:
In some ways France looks like an autocracy, whereas in Singapore (not a dictatorship of course, but not a full democracy either) the government buildings are deliberately underwhelming (a kind of counter-signaling?).
Almaty and Skopje go overboard in the autocratic direction, the latter being a democracy. Washington, D.C. does centralized monuments very well, better than anything modern China has come up with. Cuban government buildings do not at all impress, nothing like Pyongyang.
Morocco invested in what was then the world’s largest mosque, in lieu of a government building upgrade. Ivory Coast has done much more monument-building than the other African autocracies.
So I wonder what the deeper model looks like…
Here are a few options:
1. Insecure nation-states invest in monuments. That is correlated with autocracy, but imperfectly.
2. Perhaps nation-states invest in monuments in lieu of concrete achievements for their citizenries.
3. Cuba has not built many monuments because its “origin story” is so strong, and its ideology for a long time has had a fair amount of support from the Cuban people. Alternatively, Castro himself was the monument.
4. Is Singapore itself the monument to Singapore? The same might be said of Dubai. What artificial monuments could top those?
Advocates of Confederate monuments, by the way, ought to ponder the possibility that those very structures are a sign of weakness not strength.
Perhaps Castro didn’t build any (large, expensive etc) monuments to his personal rule because there wasn’t enough money returning from the indentured servant doctors and nurses forced to send home remittances from abroad to get the job done?
Castro’s logic was that only dead people can be heroes…..thus they can’t compete for power.
Thus, some Lenin statues, Che Guevara mausoleum, Camilo Cienfuegos, another mausoleum for the dead guys who fought for him on 1959, and just because a dictator can have anything: a John Lennon statue.
Curiously, Ukrainians are tearing down Lenin statues in favour of their national poet, Taras Shevchenko:
http://www.politico.eu/article/ukrainian-cultural-revolution-odessa-as-reforms-stall/
Meanwhile, in Russia, Pushkin’s popularity has been eclipsed by the apparently more worthy figure of Joseph Stalin:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/06/26/for-russians-stalin-is-the-most-outstanding-figure-in-world-history-putin-is-next/?utm_term=.14e23bf6281a
Ukrainian nationalism is a real thing, but odd, focusing essentially on relatively marginal difference from Russia. I saw pictures of the recent Independence Day parade in Kiev. Lots of marching soldiers and tanks and missiles, you never saw anything so Soviet.
I think it might be different if they weren’t actually involved in a war of national survival with Russia. Those guys are headed straight for the front lines after the parade.
And if you think Ukrainian nationalism focuses on “relatively marginal difference” with Russia (language is a “marginal” difference?), what do you make of Scottish nationalism?
Ukraine is a legitimate part of Russia since time immemorial. There is much less ethinical and cultural diference between Russian Orthodox Slavs and Ukrainian Orthodox Slavs than between Bronx and and the Midwest.
“A union that’s unbreakable of free republics,
Great Russia has welded forever to stand!
Long live the creation of the will of the people,”
He probably thinks that’s also a real thing, but odd, focusing on relatively marginal difference from England.
Why am i reminded of “Ozymandias?”
Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
“Insecure nation-states invest in monuments.”
What type of nation invests in tearing down monuments?
Imperalist countries fighting wars of aggreasion. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firdos_Square_statue_destruction#Meaning
Fair question.
The kind with unresolved conflicts.
Losers Lane in Richmond poses a better question – who invests money building monuments to losers? From 21 years ago – ‘Monument Avenue is Richmond’s grandest boulevard. Wide and tree-lined, it cuts a path through the symbolic heart of Dixie and on its median stand towering statues of Confederate legends: Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson, Jeb Stuart.
Depending on one’s sentiments in this former capital of the Confederacy, Monument Avenue is either the “Boulevard of Heroes” or “Losers Lane.” But no new statue has gone up there in 75 years, and few would dispute the notion that to be memorialized on the avenue is to join Richmond’s most exclusive fraternity.
That is Richmond’s dilemma: How does the city honor its most famous modern-day son, the late Arthur Ashe, a black tennis star who left segregated Richmond in 1961 and became a champion for racial equality? Should his statue, now nearing completion, be placed on Monument Avenue alongside those of white Civil War leaders who fought for slavery?
After nearly a year of bickering and charged public debate, Richmond still doesn’t have the answer. Some whites, a minority, want Monument Avenue left as a Confederate preserve; other residents believe Ashe’s statue there would send a message that Richmond had moved beyond its obsession with the Civil War and had entered a new age; many think Ashe deserves a place of his own elsewhere in the city. Only on one point does every agree: Ashe was an extraordinary human being who should be memorialized somewhere in Richmond.’ http://articles.latimes.com/1996-03-11/news/ls-45540_1_monument-avenue
Oddly, though Ashe is the only actual winner on Losers Lane. Yet his statue is less, let us say, grandiose than that of the actual losers.
what is the purpose of government monuments… in the minds of those who erect them ?
I think that the cult of personality factor is also missing from this equation. “Strongmen” in nation-states or otherwise have an outsized capacity to affect monumental projects public (The National Mall – D.C.) or private (Kim Il-Sung’s God statue in Pyongyang).
Roman and Greek architecture, of which Paris’s interpretation is modeled, is similarly constructed to edify strong leadership in both the public (the people are strong) and private realm (I am strong. Look at my statue/or look what I built for us). You could say Castro didn’t need monumental architecture because he was a monument unto himself (his oratory and charisma alone could be considered part of his success in coordination with the unfathomable corruption of the Batista regime).
The ultimate monuments still extant, the Pyramids, were definitely constructed with this in mind. Cult of personality as glorification of the only religiously designated entity (Pharoah) that can truly achieve immortality, hence the location of lesser noble tombs in proximity.
Who needs a monument
When
You can have
Your own
Facebook page and Twitter account.
Making statutes of leaders are very costly and all look alike.
They are subject to being torn down in a regime change and are the sites of protest movements and demonstrations.
My modest proposal is that all monuments to leaders come with removable heads,
Theocracies trump everyone else.
Perhaps some polities are interested in monuments, and others are not, a factor that is independent of the others listed, even if there is also an effect from form of governance.
Even with the exceptions you listed, larger countries do seem to do more monuments than smaller ones, understandably since they can spread the costs around.
“Insecure nation-states invest in monuments.”
“Perhaps nation-states invest in monuments in lieu of ….”
I object to the abuse of the harmless verb ‘invest’.
Maybe, those opposed to Confederate statues should consider that they are signs of weakness rather than strength.
Those in favor already understand the weakness of their position.
“Advocates of Confederate monuments, by the way, ought to ponder the possibility that those very structures are a sign of weakness not strength.”
There’s a rather large monument to Lincoln in the Capitol.
“3. Cuba has not built many monuments because …”
Fidel Castro didn’t like monuments to himself and he was the dictator for decades.
“There are no statues of Fidel Castro in Cuba. No school, street, government building or city bears his name. And while his likeness stares back from billboards and official portraits, it is absent from pesos and postage stamps.
As the island’s unchallenged leader for nearly a half-century before falling ill in 2006, Castro forbade monuments in his honour mere weeks after his rebels toppled dictator Fulgencio Batista on New Year’s Day 1959. He then spent decades railing against the idolatry encouraged by other communist leaders, such as Mao Zedong, Josef Stalin or North Korea’s Kim family.
“There is no cult of personality around any living revolutionary,” Castro said in 2003. “The leaders of this country are human beings, not gods.””
http://www.ctvnews.ca/world/fidel-castro-shunned-statues-monuments-but-still-became-icon-1.3179038
Maybe democracies don’t build monuments because they don’t want to upstage their older monuments from their autocratic eras?
“Advocates of Confederate monuments, by the way, ought to ponder the possibility that those very structures are a sign of weakness not strength.”
They lost the war after all, and I’m pretty sure they’re aware of that.
The best monument in the USA is the Vietnam War Wall in D.C. People become hushed and their eyes fill with tears. I do wonder whether it will mean anything to the people of the 22nd century. Maybe monuments speak to a specific time and place.
I don’t know the immediate impact of the Lincoln memorial, but the great speech like Martin Luther King still echoes there. I get goosebumps when I approach it and have noted many foreign tourists commenting on the Lincoln-King synergy. Maybe monuments can be recharged from time to time.
Democracies don’t tend to spend / waste money on monuments, though cities like Paris may enjoy legacies from times before modern democracy. Most of these great monuments were built intentionally to be signals of greatness. I’m thinking of Paris, Berlin and Washington.