I discuss *Stubborn Attachments* with Russ Roberts

Here is the podcast and partial transcript. Russ describes it as follows:
Tyler Cowen of George Mason University and the co-host of the blog Marginal Revolution talks with EconTalk host Russ Roberts about Stubborn Attachments, his book-length treatment of how to think about public policy. Cowen argues that economic growth–properly defined–is the moral key to maintaining civilization and promoting human well-being. Along the way, the conversation also deals with inequality, environmental issues, and education.
Now that TC has made it to Econtalk, I shall surely listen.
