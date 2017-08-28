Where should you fear private internet censorship the most?

Alex already has covered this topic. I am less worried than he is, and I’ll go through a list, but first here are a few general remarks.
Most of the ban attempts seem directed at versions of alt right ideas. Whether you like it or not, those ideas have benefited from the internet perhaps more than any other. I am seeing a small amount of that gain clawed back, but in a manner consistent with principles of liberty and free association and probably Coasean efficiency as well. The claim “the tech companies are way more open than the previous mainstream gatekeepers, but they have to spend more customer and employee good will to be all the more open yet” has some resonance with me, but I can’t say it is in the top 300 list of demands I wish to place on the world. It might not be in the top 1000.
It remains the case that the most significant voluntary censorship issues occur every day in mainstream non-internet society, including what gets on TV, which books are promoted by major publishers, who can rent out the best physical venues, and what gets taught at Harvard or for that matter in high school. In all of these areas, universal intellectual service was never a relevant ideal to begin with, and so it seems odd to me to pick on say Facebook. It’s still not nearly as important an influence as the above-mentioned parts of non-internet society, nor is it anywhere close to being as discriminatory.
That all said, I am happy when I see people complain about voluntary censorship, even when I disagree with the complaints, or think the complainer is being too pessimistic. Complaining > complacency. That said, here is my wee dose of complacency, in the form of a list across various parts of the internet:
1. On-line dating services. No fears here. Christian, Jewish, and other dating services are already set up to include some groups and exclude others. If OK Cupid excludes neo-Nazis, or supposed neo-Nazis, this seems entirely in order.
2. Amazon. You can order Mein Kampf on Amazon, and few seem to complain about that. Does it make sense to have a world where Hitler is available but Milo is banned? Well, a lot doesn’t make sense these days, but still I don’t ever expect that to happen. There are cultural and also business reasons why universal booksellers will be among the last to embrace voluntary censorship.
Can you order a swastika, of the evil kind, on Amazon? It seems not. Presumably that has been the case for a while, it doesn’t bug me, and I wouldn’t mind if Amazon selectively stopped carrying other political symbols as well. I bet Wal-Mart doesn’t carry them either.
3. Facebook. Here my worry quotient at least potentially rises, if only because Americans spend so much time on Facebook. Let’s say Facebook bans some neo-Nazi groups and communications, and then goes too far and keeps off some groups that offer valuable intellectual contributions, even if their quality might be too “high variance.”
Yet here’s the thing: given my mixed feelings toward Facebook, I see this as OK either way. If Facebook gets better, well, how bad can “better” be? But say the Facebook censors overreact, some groups are booted off, and Facebook gets worse. I don’t mind if Facebook gets worse! People will spend more time doing other things. And the unjustly banned group still have plenty of other outlets on the web. We know from history that every medium encourages some kinds of ideas and discourages others (TV for instance seems to let people think crime rates are pretty high, because crimes get covered on the evening news). Not long ago, there was no Facebook and those unjustly banned groups couldn’t get on the evening news either. Maybe that was bad, but it was hardly the end of the world, and even with an overly aggressive Facebook censor we are still far closer to a kind of neutrality across ideas than was the case twenty years ago.
4. Google. In China I found it very easy to switch to Bing, because Bing is a second or so quicker in China (that is using Google through VPN, otherwise you can’t). Now maybe Bing bans the same web sites. And maybe the lower-tier search engines are too crummy, or people are simply not used to using them.
On this issue I have modest fears. Still, what I’ve seen so far is a Google (and Bing) that want to be as universal as possible, and the constraints as coming from the regulators, such as the EU “forgetting” policy. Google covers so much material, I think of them as not wanting to devote many resources to adjudicating content. At the very least, they still seem quite willing to take me to Amazon selling Mein Kampf.
I do expect news.google.com to become more mainstream over time, and indeed it already has. They are more careful about what pops up on the page. This too doesn’t bug me, it probably improves average quality, and furthermore it is still a more open forum than is the news on television.
Here you can read a long list of complaints against Google and affiliated services. Given how much data the company handles, and how many cases arise, I’m amazed they’ve done so well. Salil Mehta was just restored, by the way.
5. Twitter. For many people it might be an advantage to be banned from Twitter. Still, for some views Twitter is an important means of connecting with the audience, Donald Trump being the most prominent example. So I have a bit of a worry, but I don’t see Twitter as that powerful in the world of ideas. And overall I have a pretty fluid view of what is likely to matter. I do not think it is impossible or even implausible that some really important ideas, twenty years from now, are circulated using fanzines, or perhaps something like the old usenet groups. More generally, our ability as outsiders to judge the health and quality of an intellectual ecosystem just isn’t that great, so maybe we shouldn’t be so judgmental at each step along the way?
6. YouTube (owned by Google). Due to copyright law, YouTube is already in the business of making plenty of judgments about content and it has the infrastructure to do so. And unlike Google the search engine, content is posted directly on YouTube itself. YouTube is a hosting service, not just a search engine, though it is that too. YouTube search and recommendation algorithms drive a lot of views. If YouTube won’t host your videos, that is a problem.
But I am not very worried about “YouTube as we know it.” The forum seems to work quite well (no need to mention Jordan Peterson in the comments, his account was restored). I am happy that gangs can’t post videos of their killings, and the biggest problem remains government censorship of YouTube. If you google “banned from YouTube,” I do not see a long list of outrages, that said I would not have banned the Prager University videos. Whether you like it or not, it is easy to watch Milo on YouTube, even though the publishing world dropped his book like a stone. The tech companies still seem so much more open than the older media gatekeepers.
Cloudflare, and other internet choke point services: I worry about them a lot. They can in essence kick you off the entire internet through a single human decision not to offer the right services. I focus almost all of my worry on them, noting that so far all they have done is kick off one Nazi group. Still, I think we should reexamine the overall architecture of the internet with this kind of censorship power in mind as a potential problem. And note this: the main problem with those choke points probably has more to do with national security and the ease of wrecking social coordination, not censorship. Still, this whole issue should receive much more attention and I certainly would consider serious changes to the status quo.
A bit more
I hope the tech companies do not go further with voluntary censorship, but I don’t think it is obvious that they will. It seems they felt the need to do something, and now they are hoping the storm will pass. I do favor vigilance against further overreach, but let’s not overrate the importance of what are so far largely symbolic disputes.
By the way, what’s the deal with the Left favoring net neutrality but wanting all this voluntary internet censorship?
I agree with your views Tyler – except I’m not even that stressed with Facebook censorship as I have found Facebook doesn’t lend itself very well to political discourse – Here’s an interesting and directly related podcast interview concerning the issue viz Cloudfare https://www.recode.net/2017/8/25/16199102/tech-companies-shut-down-neo-nazis-censorship-free-speech-charlottesville
Net neutrality is entirely consistent with hosts and servers setting their own house rules, and it is the ultimate safety outlet preventing those house rules from becoming more powerful or universal.
With free speech and net neutrality Nazidate is always an option.
(The demand that infrastructure firms all love and support Nazidate is something else, and silly.)
is your (or Alex’s) discomfort with platform self-censorship not equivalent to arguing that the platform should be a regulated utility? i am amazed at how you both take such contortions to dance around this.
Tyler, you prolly guessed it : the whole point of Net Neutrality for reasonable people is FUTURE services.
For example, here, in France, blablacar or leboncoin became something out of nowhere in mere monthes. Should their growth have been slower than thousands percent y2y, they would just not even exist now and would have been killed by regulation, taxation, or lobbying, like AirBnb, Deliveroo, and other markets are (being killed) at the moment.
The economy as a whole can accomode the current big players with Net Neutrality, BECAUSE startup growth can reach thousands% y2y and they can reach critical size before being killed by the current big players. This is really hot news in economics, isn’t it ? But it can easily be lost. With Net-wide regulation (including censorship, net neut., etc.)
However, this is not really important : when we tak about net-wide regulation, we’re still talking about local regulation. Innovation will still strive, exist and happen in mostly unregulated counties like Vietnam, etc… : so, the humanity will still get the services innovation and disruption has to offer ; it’ll just take a bit longer, and won’t happen in our countries : this makes me feel abit sad, but well, it’s not that important….
Btw, the flip side of “censorship is bad/risky” is that weaponized bots and trolls are now a documented thing. In a net neutral world it may be a host and server’s choice whether to fight them, but imo we would all be better off if Twitter and Facebook had better tools to do so.
http://www.businessinsider.com/russian-propaganda-website-tracker-2017-8
also, are you really obtuse enough not to see the difference between net neutrality and voluntary platform censorship? one is about regulating monopoly rent extraction in a vertical market, and the other is a protest page straight out of Exit, Voice, and Loyalty. it’s consistent with the idea that consumer sovereignty should decide what’s on the internet. (ironically not all that “Left” an idea)
> what’s the deal with the Left favoring net neutrality but wanting all this voluntary internet censorship?
The simplest explanation is to look at who loses? With the pushes censorship so far, it’s Nazis and other alt right groups. The common argument against net neutrality is it favors big incumbent tech companies (Netflix, Google etc) who can afford to pay fees to prioritize their traffic, against scrappy startups, who generally can’t.
It’s not about “scrappy startups” (which almost all incumbents were 10-15 years ago) versus big incumbents. It is about firms outside of the traditional media and telecom universe being able to compete on a level playing field. Comcast owns part of Hulu but not Netflix — it doesn’t take an MBA to figure out what Comcast would be tempted to do in the absence of net neutrality.
‘what Comcast would be tempted to do in the absence of net neutrality’
The past tense works just fine in describing what Comcast has already done, as explained in some detail here – http://mattvukas.com/2014/02/10/comcast-definitely-throttling-netflix-infuriating/
On Twitter, it may not be a great medium for ideas, but it is great for connecting ideas. Good sources provide a constant stream of “assorted links.” I assume that is where most of yours come from, these days.
Whether Facebook and Twitter should help users with “link bogosity” is the hanging question, with merit and as you say, risk.
I think the Cloudflare paragraph shows a misunderstanding of what they do.
They are not a monopoly, and especially cannot be in a neutral net. They are just a provider. They provide distribution and security services that float on top of the neutral net.
For more see https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Security_as_a_service
‘private internet censorship’
Always good to start off with a complete oxymoron.
‘Most of the ban attempts’
Have been traditionally directed against child pornography, since the mid 1990s. Like this – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Child_Pornography_Prevention_Act_of_1996
And has filter software become so common in the U.S. that when talking about ‘private censorship,’ not a single word is wasted on the content filter industry? ‘Content-control software is software designed to restrict or control the content a reader is authorised to access, especially when utilised to restrict material delivered over the Internet via the Web, e-mail, or other means. Content-control software determines what content will be available or be blocked.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Content-control_software
‘those ideas have benefited from the internet perhaps more than any other’
Daesh begs to differ, and wonders if the alt right has made torch lit processions as splashy as beheadings. Which, strangely, are no longer so easily found on the Internet as in the past. Not that one would expect a member of the GMU econ faculty to actually keep up with such things.
‘the most significant voluntary censorship issues’
Yep, editorial control is exactly like censorship. So, who censors more then – NYT, Breitbart, Bloomberg, Fox, MSNBC, WSJ, Daily Mail, Guardian, or CNN? This sudden yet continued concern about something that has actually been going for years (ask the Pirate Bay about censorship) is apparently attempting to conflate several issues into one is starting to become harder to ignore – in reality, hundreds of millions of Americans actually oppose Nazis, up to the point of sacrificing their lives. An American opposition based on having faced and defeated the holders of a genocidal ideology that is implacably opposed to this idea – ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’
‘universal intellectual service was never a relevant ideal to begin with’
Strange how no mention is made of public libraries, who do come close to that ideal. An institution that actually represents a group of people who have been fighting censorship for my entire life.
‘It’s still not nearly as important an influence as the above-mentioned parts of non-internet society’
More research, this time concerning what Facebook apparently call ‘mood contagion’ – https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2014/jun/29/facebook-users-emotions-news-feeds
‘There are cultural and also business reasons why universal booksellers will be among the last to embrace voluntary censorship.’
Amazon, remotely deleting ‘illegal’ copies of 1984 from Kindles, is probably not your best example.
‘Can you order a swastika, of the evil kind, on Amazon?’
Well, clicking on your link, the first item offered for sale at $14.99 is this – ‘1939-B Germany Third Reich 1 Pfennig Swastika Coin’
‘and then goes too far and keeps off some groups that offer valuable intellectual contributions’
You mean that the Nazi association with the idea of of racial inferiority remains a road bump?
‘If YouTube won’t host your videos, that is a problem’
Vimeo, DailyMotion, or archive.org all come to mind for hosting original video content. (The last one without any realistic chance to earn any advertising revenue, and possibly requiring a bit more effort.)
‘even though the publishing world dropped his book like a stone’
This is what happens to people expressing support for pedophilia – that sort of banning/shunning behavior has been going on for decades.
‘They can in essence kick you off the entire internet through a single human decision not to offer the right services.’
In a world where magnet protocol torrents and Tor don’t exist, that is.
‘It seems they felt the need to do something, and now they are hoping the storm will pass’
Yep, describes the 1990’s CPPA era in a nutshell.
The post looks like an effort to ignore the common thread behind a vast network of efforts all directed towards a particular kind of social engineering, by focusing instead on individual pieces and using bad analogies (Christian dating sites etc.) to minimize them.
Good variant of “divide and conquer”.
My country, everbody afraid online social media. Because, So, The people commination was goverment.
Exactly. As Gezi says the greatest danger is not governments “making a market” for free ideas with “net neutrality.”
It is government making a very non neutral and highly managed ideological net, as in China.
Somehow libertarians have gotten wrong-sided on this, so much so that they must stubbornly insist that “neutrality” is not market making, that it is anti-neutral.
There is a difference if Google removes a website from its search engines or from its DNS servers. If a website is remove from Google’s search engine it might be found on Bing. If a website is removed from Google’s DNS servers, then anyone that depends on Google’s DNS service (do you?) will not be able to reach the wibsite even if it is found on Bing.
There is also a difference if Google removes a website from its search engines or Verizon blocks access to a website.
What scenarios does “Net Neutrality” cover?
What are the limits to “Editorial Control”?
To make this discussion more concrete, here’s an early example of Youtube’s new policy of soft censorship: Journalist Jared Taylor’s polemical but sober discussion of “Race Differences in Intelligence:”
https://www.youtube.com/verify_controversy?next_url=/watch%3Fv%3D6SJNVb0GnPI
Youtube hasn’t banned it from being viewed, but has crippled much of the usual functionality of sharing, commenting, and the like.
This move is obviously related to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki winning the power struggle within Google to fire James Damore. From “Recode:”
“What turned the tide, said sources, was when it was noted that if Damore’s dubious contentions about women’s skills were replaced by those about race or religion, there would be no debate.
“In fact, Wojcicki said as much in her essay:
“For instance, what if we replaced the word ‘women’ in the memo with another group? What if the memo said that biological differences amongst Black, Hispanic, or LGBTQ employees explained their underrepresentation in tech and leadership roles? Would some people still be discussing the merit of the memo’s arguments or would there be a universal call for swift action against its author?”
Obviously, blacks and nonwhite Hispanics are extremely under-represented among Google’s technical employees, while, say, Hindus, Jews, and m-to-f trans people are over-represented, but that’s not the point. The point is you aren’t supposed to discuss the science behind why Google does what it does when it comes to hiring.
From a practical standpoint I think websites are fighting a losing battle trying to ban certain types of speech. There are just too many edge cases to keep everyone happy. A safer and easier approach is to give users better (i.e. finer grained) tools to filter out content they find objectionable. Does it really matter if the neo-Nazis are on Facebook or wherever spouting their hate if the only people who see their posts are other neo-Nazis?