Is full expensing the right path for tax reform?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
Since 2008, the federal government has extended “bonus expensing,” which allows for a 50 percent deduction for many investments and covers about two-thirds of all investment. There are already various expensing provisions for investing in equipment, advertising, and research and development, and many forms of accelerated depreciation. By one estimate, corporations in 2012 were able to deduct more than 87 percent of the value of their investments, over time. So moving to “full expensing” may not be a complete economic game changer.
If nothing else, full expensing would benefit businesses by accelerating when the relevant deductions could be taken (right away, rather than over a multiyear period), and for that reason it would boost investment. But that in turn benefits some kinds of businesses more than others. What about businesses that invest a lot today, but earn back the cash slowly and turn a profit only years later? Without a big tax bill, they won’t get a significant tax reduction now, which would blunt the benefits of full expensing. That’s OK, but again it means not to expect a miracle from tax reform.
And near the end:
But so often the devil is in the details, and the simple idea of applying economic logic to the tax code can be harder to pull off than it might seem at first.
Do read the whole thing.
“… economic logic”? Seriously? “Most economists think one thing. I (Tyler) am an economist. Therefore, I mostly think …”
Economics encounters deduction only when it maps its predictions. Yet logic, such as it is among the financial high weeds, often produces thinking of the “if 2 + 2 = 7 then 2 * (2 + 2) = 24.5” variety. That it is not tethered to objectivity makes its unmoored assertions akin to gluten-free diets for the kinda/sorta autistics. Yuck. Try harder.
You discuss “…one pure version of full expensing…”, where the government fronts money to companies who have tax credit. Really?? Wouldn’t it just be practical to carry forward the tax credit to next year and offset against tax liability on future profits? Wouldn’t this reduce (any) risk of crony capitalism involved with Govt fronting of money to private companies?
Carry forward of tax credit with full expensing is a big incentive, IMHO. Even for “…businesses that invest a lot today, but earn back the cash slowly and turn a profit only years later”
Tax rate reductions has led to tax credits for hiring more workers because with low tax rates, hiring more workers hits profits much harder. Ie, a 20% rate means a new worker costs profits 60% more than when the tax rate is 50%. The 35% rate increased the cost to profits of hiring workers 50%, and similarly increased the addition to profits of firing workers relative to the old 50% rate.
Cutting the number of workers was a stated goal of Milton Friedman in arguing for lower corporate tax rates circa 1970.
Expensing investments merely delays taxes on profits if profits are to be had.
If the economy is efficient, profits will be zero.
Drawing the distinction between returns to investment aka rewards to not consuming aka saving.
Savers earn interest aka dividends based on risk. In the 60s, completely safe investments, demand deposits providing cash to banks to lend returned 4-5% and utility bonds 8%, with stocks paying 4% dividends with prices and dividends increasing over time, but with high risk. Preferred shares earned a fixed rate with share price not increasing.
So, the issue is how should interest and dividends be taxed. Well, interest was expensed, but taxed as ordinary income to the saver/investor just like for savings in a bank. But dividends were taxed as “profit” whether paid as dividends or reinvested as retained earnings. Except for LLCs or S corps where they pass through to the owner.
But selling interest in the firm is not income and is not taxed. Paying workers with this cash to build a factory is not an expense until production is sold. Production “consumes” the factory with the expense called depreciation. In steady state, consumption of capital like factories and machines are offset with equal investment, paying workers to repair, rebuild, replace that which is consumed.
If normal return on invested capital were treated like interest on debt, then in steady state and an efficient market with zero profit, expensing investment when workers are paid or when the asset is consumed as depreciation will be identical.
For a startup or growing firm, expensing paying workers to build capital assets results in expenses higher than revenues and thus carry forward losses. Amazon and Tesla depreciate real capital assets and expense intangible investments aka R&D for the most part, and thus lose money while rapidly growing revenue and owned capital assets.
Amazon warehouses and data centers cost say $10 billion but have book value SS of $5 billion whIle producing as if they were new at $8 billion. Ie, a 1gig drive bought 3 years ago is still working fine but is depreciated to 25% while the same original cost buys a 2 gig today thus making the value of the 3 year old drive today twice the booked value, ie residual book value. But this is true because Amazon is growing rapidly.
A firm that is not growing ends up with it computer capital assets falling in book value at a rate equal to the increase in technology productivity.
The ONLY time expensing makes a difference is when market inefficiency results in high profits, like when oil exceended $80 a barrel and ExxonMobil had $50 billion in actual profit from scarcity. With expensing capital investment, ExxonMobil would likely drastically increased its drill baby drill, pipelines, refineries, or maybe build wind, solar, and battery farms to take market share from coal faster than natural gas alone. For ExxonMobil drill baby drill kills it’s profits from scarcity, so instead ExxonMobil buys oil leases and books the reserves without producing them to maintain scarcity, and keep others from drilling those leases.
Today, tax law favors ExxonMobil paying taxes on profits and using 5% buying leases it sits on, but with expensing, dodging taxes will increase actual productive assets. Creating lots more jobs when profits are high.
Full expensing is the least bad tax reform; rate cuts the most bad tax reform. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/29/business/economy/trump-corporate-tax-plan.html Corporations should be encouraged to invest in productive capital; it’s what increases productivity and economic growth. Cutting tax rates just encourages corporations to distribute dividends to shareholders and to re-purchase their stock, neither of which increases productivity or economic growth. Cowen’s version of tax reform is so simple even members of Congress can understand it. But understanding it won’t motivate Congress to adopt it, because Congress is always looking to support the special interests that fund their election campaigns, and full expensing has the unfortunate feature of treating all taxpayers alike while rate cuts mostly benefit a select few.
Seems to me this will encourage McDonald’s to buy more robots and fire more minimum wagers, faster. I’m not sure this is something we want to encourage.
“All we need for that is an administration and a congressional process fully devoted to mastering detail and rendering objective assessments and communicating them transparently.” Badum-Ching! Anyone who expects miracles from tax reform is delusional. The Killdeer Syndrome afflicts so many.
My new term for the day is full expensing. I have long thought that all tax cuts for large businesses should be tied to their altruism. Job training, internships, capital investments. I consider this a very “America First” approach. The larger question in tax reform is what do we want to incentivize. Hoarding or new investment. I vote to raise their tax rates in tandem with implementation of expensing measures and closing loopholes. Vicious, I know. But then again this is all hypothetical and I expect more of the same. Killdeers swoop.