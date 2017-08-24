Headlines of 2017

Robo-Adviser Tries to Reach Muslim Investors (WSJ, on-line header differs)
And just to remind you this truly is 2017, here is another of today’s headlines (NYT):
France’s Macron Looks to Confront Eastern Europe Over Cheap Labor
Macron: overrated, as I’ve said from the beginning. As for the robo-advisers, we’ll have to see.
UH oh. FREXIT?
“The workers, who were enlisted to help build a nuclear power plant run by Électricité de France, known as EDF, in Flamanville, a town on the country’s northwest coast, received little to no health care coverage from 2009 to 2011, when the facility was being constructed. The employment agencies were also charged with bilking the French state of social security contributions totaling nearly €12 million.”
This looks more like social deductions evasion from the outsourcing company, or “social dumping”. Perhaps that should be the headline. If foreigners ignore local laws……this is not a reason to screw them.
It does bring up one of the most overlooked issues in the undocumented immigrant debate, which is their questionable legal status is a bonus for many employers.
undocumented
lol
questionable legal status
LOL
I ❤ robo-advisors. I’m on Schwab’s.