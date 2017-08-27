The health care polity that is Texas

The Texas Legislature just enacted landmark health care reforms by opening the state to telemedicine. This success shows that states have great power to improve health care without waiting on Washington. This is especially important as the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or “Obamacare”) grows more unstable and neither party in Congress seems capable of responding.
Telemedicine can improve health and lives—especially in a sprawling state with vast, thinly populated areas. As high-quality video conferencing and remote telemetry become more sophisticated and less expensive, telemedicine offers high-quality care without the need for face-to-face contact in many (not all) situations.
Since an episode of cardiac arrhythmia, I’ve carried a $99 device (AliveCor.com) that conducts clinical-quality electrocardiograms, analyzes them, and gives one-touch, low-cost access to professional help. My then-92-year-old mother’s life was probably saved by an iPad FaceTime conversation with her grandson (an M.D.), who sensed the onset of sepsis. Low-cost digital stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, and other devices can plug into smartphones or tablets, transmitting information directly to teledoctors.
…Senate Bill 1107 allows patients to receive prescriptions from doctors whom they meet for the first time via electronic means.
Here is more from Robert Graboyes.
Very glad your mother was saved, and interesting to know about devices that yoi mention. That telemedicine is illegal im so many places is cruel and barbaric. A few years ago, by independent, unrelated chances, at diffetenf times withing the same year, my wife, my mother and I each very nearly died. Only chance saved each of us then, but telemedicine in all cases would almost certainly have avoided getting to so close to death in the first place. Most doctors and health managers I talk to however are dead against telemedicine in practice, so to speak. Boneheaded bureaucrats.
Telemedicine will undoubtedly be of great benefit during the next coastal hurricane, or following a string of tornadoes. Or it will actually reduce the number of local medical professionals able to actually respond at a time of peak demand.
But this is hilarious, considering that one party is actually in charge of both the legislature and executive – ‘unstable and neither party in Congress seems capable of responding’ The people in charge are the people in charge of responding.
‘Allows patients to receive prescriptions from doctors whom they meet for the first time via electronic means’ sounds more like a profit bonanza for the pharma industry than some major step forward in improving access to medication. The doctor gets their cut under either scheme, of course.
If Texan doctors can prescribe medicines for patients they meet via electronic means, then does that mean even residents of other states can access telemedicine through Texan doctors? The doctor is located in Texas, so he or she presumably is regulated under Texas law. The patient, say a resident from non-Texas state X, connects to the doctor via internet, so how would that be different from the patient visiting Texas and receiving a prescription during the visit? If state X tries to regulate that activity, then wouldn’t that fall under interstate commerce, which is the purview of the federal government?