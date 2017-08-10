The immigration policy of the future?

ICE’s hope is that this privately developed software will help go far beyond matters of legality to matters of the heart. The system must “determine and evaluate an applicant’s probability of becoming a positively contributing member of society, as well as their ability to contribute to national interests” and predict “whether an applicant intends to commit criminal or terrorist acts after entering the United States.” Using software to this end is certainly in line with Trump’s campaign rhetoric — during a rally in Phoenix, he described how “extreme vetting” would make sure the U.S. only accepts “the right people,” using “ideological certification to make sure that those we are admitting to our country share our values and love our people.”
That is from The Intercept, by Sam Biddle and Spencer Woodman. Here is Wikipedia on China’s proposed social credit score system, currently in experimental form. What would Patrick McGoohan say?
I wonder when/if it gets used on existing US citizens.
Sooner than you may think.
The outcomes would be racist, so never.
If you want to stop terrorism through immigration policy you need to predict which people will have children who would could become interested in ISIS style religion. I think it cannot be done.
Impossible. Indeed impossible.
And who gets to define “positively contributing member of society” and “national interests”? Do these change depending on who is in office? Do they get re-evaluated retroactively? Do they get re-evaluated upon exit and re-entry to the country?
The criterion is “Positively contributing to my accumulation of power.”
Like say, if someone has a job offer. See, that wasn’t hard
For Republicans: unlikely to use welfare, likely to assimilate; For Democrats: likely to use welfare, likely to reject American culture.
THE PRISONER
“I am not a number!”
My favorite #2–Leo McKern
That’s an extremely technocratic approach. It’s a style more typical of a Democratic President in recent times.
Technocratic would be a big improvement over the current situation. Almost anything would.
I agree. A Skills based approach would be far better than the “who you are related to” nepotism of the long standing US policy.
Technocratic points-based immigration is racist. Jim Acosta explained that in a speech he gave at a White House press briefing.
We don’t have to add much to McGoogan’s words. The prisoner’s message still stands.
“We will continue to do it until someone says that we can’t.”
That is the motto of the 21st century. Extreme vetting, spying on citizens, infiltrating protests. Too bad we have an electorate and Congress too busy to notice.
“I am not a number. I am a citizen!”