The import of slavery for the South

The South’s enormous economic stake in slavery far outweighed the impact of protective tariffs on its income. In 1860, the aggregate value of slaves as property was $3 billion, nearly 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. The value of slaves was more than 50 percent greater than the capital invested in railroads and manufacturing combined, a calculation that excludes the value of land in southern plantations. Slavery generated a stream of income that enable overall white per capita income in the south to approximate that of northern whites. In the seven cotton states, nearly a third of white income came from slave labor.
That is from the new Douglas A. Irwin book on trade policy, Clashing Over Commerce: A History of US Trade Policy.
I’m going off memory here, but slave agriculture itself amounted to about 6% of national GDP, and disproportionately high percentage of exports (~50%).
This book sounds right up my alley. I’m sorry to hear it’s not coming out until November, and only in hardback so far.
So the crops yielded 6% of GDP, the labor component of costs was, what, 50%, maybe less, so that’s 3% of GDP and yet it was worth 20% of national wealth? Doesn’t sound like it adds up.
“and yet it was worth 20% of national wealth? ”
I think the 20% or “national” wealth is actually referring to the South.
“The South’s enormous economic stake in slavery far outweighed the impact of protective tariffs on its income. In 1860, the aggregate value of slaves as property was $3 billion, nearly 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. ”
The South was roughly 1/7th (from memory) of the national economy at the time. IE 20% of the US South GDP, but only 3% of the US Total GDP.
I thought $15BN for the nation’s wealth in 1960 sounded very low, but I found a GDP estimate of $4.4 BN (not sure how credible). Current GDP is about $19.2TN and wealth is about $93 TN about 5:1 so maybe not so far off.
“a calculation that excludes the value of land in southern plantations”
I think this is the key phrase. It probably excludes all land value for the country which would have been the main asset and source of wealth. Not including that makes the percentage much bigger.
So, a quick read of this post reveals….from an economic viewpoint, slavery was good?
I think Tyler is trying to imply that slavery was more important to the south than tariff policy, and as such slavery is more likely to be a cause of the Civil War than disputes over tariffs.
Economist Thomas DiLorenzo is the most prominent proponent of tariffs as the primary Civil War cause. He addresses the issue in two books about Abraham Lincoln– “The Real Lincoln” and “Lincoln Unmasked”.
@Hadur – yes, my post was about Poe’s law (irony); I think the many causes of the Civil war have slavery as a central issue, followed by “our way of life” (state’s rights) and then economic causes (tariff policy), that seems to be the consensus. Remember, this is about ‘averages’; most Northerners including the early Lincoln did not believe against slavery that much, and in fact when Blacks started moving to the North, the northerners were against them.
Wouldn’t it be likely that Southern GDP/wealth would be higher if the slaves were paid laborers?
The South didn’t threaten industrial Europe: the South supplied the raw materials (mainly cotton) for industrial Europe to make finished goods. The industrial North, on the other hand, threatened industrial Europe. America was essentially two countries, and that applied up until post-WWII economic development in the South. Of course, the two countries of America fought an open war in the 19th century and continue to fight a cold war today. Labor in the South was just beginning to experience the kind of economic prosperity that had become expected in the North when the new wave of globalization vanquished labor in both North and South. One might expect peace in the two countries of America as a result (since their fates are now tied), but such is not the case. At least not as of today. Labor in the North blames China and Mexico, while labor in the South blames everybody not in the South. Hope for a future without conflict among nations will depend on the world being flat, wages in America the same as wages in China. On the other hand, flat wages across countries will likely restore the labor/capital conflict predicted by Marx: no, we are not all in this together.
Correct. My elite friends like to squash compalints with the “we are all in this together” bromide. I say, “No! We are not in this together!”. They live in quiet, safe, clean, and beautiful apartheid neighborhoods, their kids go to plush, richly financed public STEM high schools and summer robotics camps, they fo on exotic vacations, their kids take on free, reaume enhancing and personally enriching summer internships instead of menial summer jobs, and more …
Rabble rouser rayward? The only people in the south against the north are racist IMO. Having been there several times.
“Of course, the two countries of America fought an open war in the 19th century and continue to fight a cold war today.”
There’s no Cold war today. There’s a minor culture clash. Trump is a New Yorker that’s President that won to a large degree on his Southern support. There’s no “violence” along the “border”. For that matter most Americans probably couldn’t agree on where such a hypothetical border would lie.
Indeed, the only talk of succession that’s prominent in current news is Calexit. I guess you could make a better argument, ( though still extremely weak), that there’s a Cold war between California and the rest of the US.
It’s possible once we postulate differences among political blocs in the U.S. to postulate differences among political blocs in the South.
E.g., the vast majority of non-slave owning Southerners may have had different reasons for fighting the Civil War than the plantation owners and the plantation owners from other slave owners.
One parallel might be estate taxes today. Many middle earners oppose multimillionaire estate tax because they are “aspirational millionaires.”
Aspirational owners?
One can hate black people and want them to remain at the bottom rungs of society without formally owning them.
It would be interesting to estimate what the southern states were paying for their manufactured goods “imported” from the North and compare that with the cost of the same goods imported from England or other countries. I seem to remember that at the times of the tariffs of abomination, tariffs approached 90%, and most of manufactured goods in the South were imported.
In general terms, the debate of slavery vs tariffs as the cause of the war has one misleading point: the equivalency of Secession and War. The Secession (at least the first wave) happened for the slavery issue, but the Secession per se didn’t have to imply war. Sure, there was the Constitution with the “indissoluble” clause, but it is difficult to imagine that if, for example, California declared secession today, the federal state would be willing to wage war against it, accepting a few millions dead (the equivalent of the 600.000 of the civil war). In the few months after the Secessions was declared and the tariffs were brought down in the South, there was a kind of relief in the main Northern newspapers, something like: “ok, finally it is settled and each part of the country can go ahead with its business”. Also, many real abolitionists before the Secession of the South were pushing for the Secession of the North, in order to eliminate the Fugitive Slave Acts and make slavery in the South much more difficult to maintain. The position in the newspapers changed radically after the Southern states brought radically down the tariffs. After all, the War started at Fort Sumter.
Just as there are speculators in stocks and real estate today, there were speculators in slaves back then. Of course, the most successful speculators understood basic economic principles, including supply and demand, and often manipulated both in order to maximize speculative profits from trading in slaves. For example, making new states slave states affected demand and, thereby, the price of slaves. Anybody who has visited Charleston and seen the size of the slave market will appreciate the importance of the slave market in the South.
There was a global Cotton Bubble in the late 1850s that inflated the amour propre of white slaveholders in the South: “Cotton is king!” When the Confederates embargoed the export of cotton in 1861 to force British support, Manchester mill owners quickly found other warm weather places that could grow cotton such as Brazil, Egypt, and India. (They’d already been stockpiling raw cotton in case of American civil war, which boosted prices.) After the Civil War, the South could much less afford to be haughty because the cotton market was less inflated.
I’ve never seen any informed speculation about what would have happened if, say, President Stephen Douglas had peacefully held the Union together through political guile until the inevitable fall in cotton prices. Perhaps Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina (tobacco states that were less obsessed with ideologically defending slavery) would have led a compromise that involved the chastened cotton states submitting to union in return for a federal buyout of slaves, while fire-eating South Carolina was expelled as a bad apple or militarily defeated in a small war.
The notion that a giant civil war killing 750,000 Americans was historically inevitable seems mostly like an excuse for not mentioning Lincoln’s incompetence and passivity early in his Presidency, which he devoted largely to interviewing local postmaster candidates. This led his Secretary of State Seward to attempt a cabinet coup early in Lincoln’s presidency. Lincoln swatted aside Seward and his plan for uniting America over the growing foreign policy crisis of European violation of the Monroe Doctrine in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Because Lincoln personally dominated Seward in a Trump-like manner in the encounter, it’s assumed that Seward didn’t have a point in trying to head off America’s worst disaster.
What are your views on the cotton gin SS?
“In 1860, the aggregate value of slaves as property was $3 billion”
How much did the Civil War wind up costing? I bet it was more than even the peak cotton/slave Bubble value of $3 billion.
How much did the federal government’s Western lands end up being worth when developed in peacetime?
Ralph Waldo Emerson had suggested a $2 billion buyout of slave-owners.
“How much did the Civil War wind up costing? I bet it was more than even the peak cotton/slave Bubble value of $3 billion”
This data would imply that the Civil War cost significantly more than $3 billion. The US deficit went from around $90 million in 1861 to $2.8 billion in 1866. It looks likely that the Federal government spent more than $3 billion alone and that was just one side.
http://www.usgovernmentrevenue.com/year_revenue_1866USmn_16ms1n#usgs302
Also,
http://www.heritage.org/sites/default/files/~/media/images/reports/2012/02/sr100/fptable1.jpg
Would be interesting to see a comparison with serfs in Europe, which were still prevalent in the 1800s.
In Russia for example about 1/3 of the people were serfs under private (not state) landlords until abolition in 1861. While slavery officially ended in the late 1700s, a huge share of the population was still being bought and sold with the land up till the American civil war. Over 20 million Russian serfs compared with 3-4 million US slaves on the eve of the war.
And that’s just Russia. Serfdom was the norm throughout Europe.