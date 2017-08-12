Why isn’t Mexico growing more rapidly?

From Levy and Rodrik:
What is striking is that this dualism has worsened during the period of Mexico’s liberalizing reforms. Research by one of us (Levy) shows that informal firms have absorbed a growing share of the economy’s resources. The cumulative growth of employment between 1998 and 2013 in the informal sector was a whopping 115%, compared to 6% in the formal economy. For capital, cumulative growth was 134% for the informal sector and 9% for the formal sector.
The short article is interesting throughout.
I think it’s a legacy of the state’s over-dependence on oil revenue. It’s limited the need to build out a viable apparatus to actually bring firms into the formal sector for tax and regulation purposes.