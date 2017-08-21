Which are the most and least walkable countries?

In a recent study by researchers at Stanford University, Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most-populous nation, came in last among 46 countries and territories for the number of walking steps its citizens take, averaging only 3,513 a day.
By comparison, Hong Kong was first with 6,880, and China second with 6,189. Ukraine, Japan and Russia rounded out the top five. The study tracked 717,000 people in 111 countries, who voluntarily monitored 68 million days of activity using an app on their smartphones and watch devices that was designed by Stanford researchers — the largest such tracking study ever, the researchers said. Each place needed to have at least 1,000 participants to be ranked in the report.
Jakarta, an urban sprawl of approximately 10 million people, with a metropolitan region of about 30 million, is the poster child of the nation’s walking woes.
Only 7 percent of the capital’s 4,500 miles of road have sidewalks, according to local government data.
That is from Joe Cochrane at the NYT. Those results are consistent with my intuitions, noting that I sometimes find India difficult to walk in. By the way, the two countries with the highest “Activity Inequality” are the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Here are data on the walkability of various American cities. The estimable Chug refers me to this short piece on the walkability of the Jersey shore.
In emerging economies, an smartphone, being able to read English and the will to participate in an study correlates with an specific set of people: rich and educated. Perhaps the people that walks more can’t afford an smartphone.
It would be interesting to know a bit the people that participated in the survey to verify if they are representative of the whole population.
Needless to say that smartphone data from 717,527 individuals is far from being a representative sample, particularly in poor countries where these devices are not accessible to low-income people. I should read the paper methods more carefully, but I’m surprised that such bold claims made in the paper (or at least the ones reverberated in the media) got published in Nature.
Living in the tropics myself, I can assure you poor people have smart phones. In fact, their phones are often more advanced than mine (I am using an old style flip phone with no touchscreen at the moment). Intuitively, though it’s counter-intuitive, the study makes sense to me. People in southeast Asia think that walking is a sign of low status, and they will hire a pedicab (tricycle pedal driver) to ferret them 100 meters.
I’m also from a developing country but this fact does not make my anecdotal evidence more ‘true”.
India is expected to have 500 million internet users by early 2018.
“Urban India with an estimated population of 444 million already has 269 million (60%) using the Internet. Rural India, with an estimated population of 906 million as per 2011 census, has only 163 million (17%) Internet users. (92% of rural primarily use mobile phones to access the internet.)
Safe to say that there are a ton of poor Indians using smart phones.
“By the way, the two countries with the highest “’Activity Inequality’ are the United States and Saudi Arabia.”
America keeps kepping good company, I see. So thet is what America has become: a country where the 1% controls the walks with Wahhabist zeal.
Variance won’t be driven by rich or poor, so much as it will be a function of do you live in a city or do you live in suburbia. There are rich and poor in urban and suburban areas of the US.
Why are there is such a hugh variance unlike any other country but Saudi Arabia?
One wonders what autonomous vehicles will do for walkability. No doubt the companies that invest billions in autonomous vehicles won’t promote walkability, Ford, GM, and Chrysler (and the oil companies) certainly didn’t promote walkability (or transit). Of course, Americans abhor planning, or have been convinced they do, so I wouldn’t expect the revolution in autonomous vehicles to coincide with a revolution in planning for efficient transportation (walking or otherwise). Millennials seem not to have a love affair with the personal vehicle, so maybe the future of transportation will be brighter than the past. Probably not. My great uncle was a pioneer in what was then the new field of “landscape architecture”, which had a very different meaning and purpose than it does today – landscape architects in the early days focused on creating an urban environment that was aesthetically pleasing and efficiently designed (what we might call “urban planning”), not expensively landscaped homes in the suburbs that waste more water than a golf course. Somehow the field got hijacked by the automobile and oil industries. Can the autonomous vehicles industry avoid the same fate as “landscape architecture”? What a silly idea. On the other hand, I’ve commented many times that “autonomous vehicles” is just a euphemism for “transit”, a public/private partnership in which the public pays the costs (of a dedicated right of way) while the private collects the revenues. Will the public object to such an arrangement? What a ridiculous idea.
“I’ve commented many times that “autonomous vehicles” is just a euphemism for “transit””
Doesn’t make it true. The only thing that shifts is the driver. My gas taxes still pay for the roads, so what is there to object to?
If one wanted to measure the effectiveness of health systems, shouldn’t one take something like this into considerations instead of a simpleton analysis of Y = mX + b – where Y is life expectancy and X is health care spending? Is it really the fault of the health care system when the population is poisoning itself into getting diabetes / pulmonary diseases by choosing unhealthy lifestyles?
Yes, this is a significant issue. At least some comparative research does try to account for it, but it’s difficult to do fully, because many lifestyle differences are hard to measure.
I expect the “active inequality” in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are reversed… intuition tells me that in the U.S., the affluent walk more; in Saudi Arabia they walk less. (Similarly [and relatedly?], in the U.S. it is the poor, not the affluent, who are overweight…)
Australia, Canada, and Egypt are in between Saudi Arabia (in first/last) and the US in the inequality rankings.
Walking in India is arduous. It’s loud, dirty and the sidewalks are often more dangerous than the street.
From the paper:
“Walking is the most popular aerobic physical activity, but our
dataset may fail to capture time spent in activities where it is impractical
to carry a phone (for example, playing soccer or swimming) or steps
are not a major component of the activity (for example, bicycling)”
The NYT article about Jakarta shows at least one bicyclist. Bicycles are _extremely_ common in many Asian cities, but there is no discussion of bicycles in the discussions of Indonesia, and the researchers acknowledge that bicycling is a blind spot in their dataset.
Just wondering if bikes are the missing part of this puzzle that would mute some of the peaks and valleys in this story.
Of course, given how very slowly Indonesians walk, they still spend a lot of time walking