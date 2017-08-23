Should Apple and Google Ban Gab?

Gab is an app similar to twitter but it has a more permissive speech policy. According to company spokesman Utsav Sanduja, “Whatever is permissible under the First Amendment is what Gab allows onto its site.” Gab has attracted some users from the alt-right and seemingly for this reason Gab has been banned by both Google and Apple. I wouldn’t go so far as Aaron Renn who argues that “Google and Apple have used their duopoly status to revoke the First Amendment on mobile phones” but I do find these actions troubling.
I have no problem with Twitter or Facebook policing their sites for content they find objectionable, such as pornography or hate speech, even though these are permitted under the First Amendment. A free market in news doesn’t mean that every newspaper must cover every story. A free market in news means free entry. But free entry is exactly what is now at stake. Gab was created, in part, to combat what was seen as Facebook’s bias against conservative news and views. If Gab or services like cannot be accessed via the big platforms that is a significant barrier to entry.
When Facebook and Twitter regulate what can be said on their platforms and Google and Apple regulate who can provide a platform, we have a big problem. It’s as if the NYTimes and the Washington Post were the only major newspapers and the government regulated who could own a printing press.
In a pure libertarian world, I’d be inclined to say that Google and Apple can also police whom they allow on their platforms. But we live in a world in which Google and Apple are bound up with and in some ways beholden to the government. I worry when a lot of news travels through a handful of choke points.
I also fear that Google and Apple haven’t thought very far down the game tree. One of the arguments for leaving the meta-platforms alone is that they are facially neutral with respect to content. But if Google and Apple are explicitly exercising their power over speech on moral and political grounds then they open themselves up to regulation. If code is law then don’t be surprised when the legislators demand to write the code.
These problems are arising in many fields not just news. As Politico noted, OKCupid has banned users accused of being white supremacists and asked members to report “people involved in hate groups.” AirBnb took it even one step further and “jettisoned the accounts of users it suspected of renting rooms to attendees of the “Unite the Right” event.” So it wasn’t even white supremacists who were banned but people who rented to them. What is next? Will white supremacists be banned from lunch counters? Sure, that prospect might generate a frisson of excitement but is that the kind of society we want to live in? And are we so sure that the tables will never turn again?
Addendum: By the way, LBRY, the censorship-free “blockchain meets youtube” startup (I am an adviser), is up and running in beta. Check it out!
How about banning commentators who were named by their parents “Robert Lee”?
Well, yeah. Got that covered!
Surely this would not apply to Asian commenters with the last name “Lee,” right? Because that would be insane.
Actually, ESPN just removed a commentator from a college football game this weekend because his name is Robert Lee – even though Mr. Lee is of Asian descent.
That’s what he gets for anglicizing the spelling of his name. In the the modern transliteration system it would have been spelled “Li” or “Lí” or with some other symbol in the “i” to indicate the tone.
Yeah. However, allowing Mr. Lee to do play-by-play for a UVA, NCAA football game would be rational. The left is irrational.
It is somewhat gratifying to watch a species and see behavior that you didn’t expect. I should have known that neo maoists would follow the pattern too a tee.
So what happened? End of August where the adults are on holidays and the stupid interns run amuck? This happened to Maclean’s magazine last summer with sorry consequences come fall when readers simply disappeared.
Or is this a case of fear; the same fear that prevents media from ‘ offending’ Muslims, fear of the rampaging hordes of antifa types that would raise a storm on Twitter?
Yep, and poets, too!
We are no longer shunning people for having bad ideologies.
We are shunning people for not shunning those with bad ideologies strongly enough.
Our preferred equilibrium, given the preferences of the most passionate individuals, seems to be for creating a block of unemployable individuals locked out of commercial relations. This block is thought to be highly violent and well armed. They also believe that certain people are legitimately inferior to the them and are now causing them to be pariahs. I do not see how this new equilibrium does not result in an increase in hate crimes, murder, and general social costs.
But at least people online get to feel REALLY morally superior.
+1
You forgot the part where in order to feel morally superior, you have to keep shoving people into that “Deplorable” bag, and it already contains a supermajority of the American population. Money and mouthpieces can only protect you so long when you grind the faces of the majority of your population so openly.
Our preferred equilibrium, given the preferences of the most passionate individuals, seems to be for creating a block of unemployable individuals locked out of commercial relations.
You mean like black people under Jim Crow, and (to a much lesser extent) still today? One could make an argument that the treatment of people with felony convictions combined with aggressive prosecution of black people for drug crimes, is a backdoor mechanism that acts to keep blacks out of the job market. I.e. creating a block of unemployable individuals locked out of commercial relations.
I’m not necessarily saying that we have to do this to white supremacists, but if there’s a conflict between inviting white supremacists to full participation in all spheres of life and inviting non-white minorities to full participation in commercial life then we should opt in favor of the latter.
If allowing white supremacists to participate fully in the public sphere entails allowing them to systematically discriminate against non-whites, then we have a problem.
You mean like black people under Jim Crow,
They weren’t ‘locked out’. They were impeded in various ways and had to turn to specialty vendors for some services. (See, the “Green Book”). With regard to others, they were welcome, but in designated spaces per caste regulations. You had restrictive covenants on real estate here there and the next place (from about 1910 to 1948). Where they were really ‘locked out’ was large swaths of public employment in the South (the Post Office the major exception) and also the Southern state universities. See Ann Wortham’s description of her father’s outlook: white people were ‘the guv’mint’, and you did not trust ‘the guv’mint’).
and (to a much lesser extent) still today?
No, not at all today. The problems blacks face have to do with deficits of public order, and that’s a government failure.
You’re never going to get this country. Go back to Canada and be a tedious harridan there.
Ok, so white supremacists won’t be “locked out” either. They’ll just be impeded in various ways and have to turn to specialty vendors or services. No problem, right?
So your argument is that Jim Crow was a good policy, just applied to the wrong group?
Also you’re failing to make what seems to me to be a critical distinction between speech and action here. Federal law forbids white supremacists from “systematically discriminat[ing] against non-whites” and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. It doesn’t prevent them from ranting away, or even from agitating that those laws should be changed.
I’m arguing that we either have anti-discrimination laws, OR we have no anti-discrimination laws, and we have social norms which exclude racists from public life – so that they won’t be able to exclude minorities from public life. The latter is the more libertarian system.
In other words, if you think white supremacists should be socially tolerated, you are morally obligated to support anti-discrimination laws.
And conversely, if you don’t support anti-discrimination laws, you’re obliged to support social norms that exclude racists.
You offered a false description, which I corrected. Your reply makes no sense unless I’m advocating a re-introduction of Jim Crow laws, which I’m not. Almost no one is, and the people who would like that are nowhere near positions of influence in any venue.
I would tell you that private parties should have freedom of contract and association, which they currently do not.
I’ll also tell you that having near-monopoly corporations harassing private parties for reasons extraneous to the very partial and fleeting transactions these parties have with said corporations is bad for the development and maintenance of robust public discussion, an observation quite separate from considerations of what commercial law should say about this sort of corporate behavior.
And conversely, if you don’t support anti-discrimination laws, you’re obliged to support social norms that exclude racists.
No, Hazel, I’m obliged to respect moral norms. I’m not obliged to be a dick to my nonagenarian uncle, who is a very accomplished and decent man.
If my description was false then so was original commenter Sure’s.
I directly copied the language from that comment. If blacks weren’t locked out under Jim Crow, then white supremacists definitely won’t be locked out of society because people voluntarily choose not to associate with them.
Ah yes the sweet smell of repressive tolerance. Granted Hazel likely doesn’t know who Marcuse is- but like an good lower middle class striver she knows how to bleat on cue.
‘They weren’t ‘locked out’.’
Please, let us look at a bit of history – ‘In 1939, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) refused permission for Anderson to sing to an integrated audience in their Constitution Hall. At the time, Washington, D.C., was a segregated city and black patrons were upset that they had to sit at the back of Constitution Hall. Constitution Hall also did not have the segregated public bathrooms required by DC law at the time for such events. The District of Columbia Board of Education also declined a request to use the auditorium of a white public high school.’
Though of course, an open air concert on property not controlled by the DC government is just the same as an indoor concert, right? ‘At Eleanor Roosevelt’s behest, President Roosevelt and Walter White, then-executive secretary of the NAACP, and Anderson’s manager, impresario Sol Hurok, persuaded Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes to arrange an open-air concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial The concert was performed on Easter Sunday, April 9, and Anderson was accompanied, as usual, by Vehanen. They began the performance with a dignified and stirring rendition of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee”. The event attracted a crowd of more than 75,000 of all colors and was a sensation with a national radio audience of millions.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marian_Anderson#1939_Lincoln_Memorial_concert
Or was the idea that a performer could perform to an unsegregated audience just too radical, making it completely understandable for anyone in a position to stop such a performance to act in a seemingly Art Deco approved fashion of not actually locking anyone out, as long as they played by the Jim Crow laws?
Jim Crow was a caste system that allowed for commercial interactions following a set of social norms. It was perfectly legal and encouraged to sell most goods to black people. Certain, less desirable, jobs were encouraged to be given to black individuals (e.g. domestic help).
You could commerce in most any manner, you just had to do so in a manner that did not cause problems for white people.
Nobody refused check clearance services or other platform level services to black individuals, nobody tried to get them fired from restaurant service jobs (these were encouraged by ardent racists).
So no, Jim Crow was a vastly wider net, but it was not wholly exclusive or so my parents and grandparents told me and they had a cross burned into their yard.
So is there any tension between allowing racists into the economy? Well for forty years or so we have allowed racists full access to things like payment processing, employment, and the like without move towards reimposition of Jim Crow. At worst the worst ills experienced by minorities are heavily confounded with employment and social habits. It certainly had no significant impact on my journey to medical practice.
So as always, I am left wondering if we want to make racists the new sex offenders – people who cannot get employment, who are shunned by normal individuals, and who go on to be massive drags on society as we subsidize their housing, healthcare, and basic needs. Right now the mob shows no signs of letting up at anything close to Jim Crow levels of exclusion, so exactly where should society draw the line on shunning? Certainly shunning Gab for not shunning racists seems like we are not going to stop anywhere sane.
The situation between Google and Apple isn’t exactly parallel. Android allows for alternate stores and sideloading: Google has decided not to distribute Gab via Google Play but has not prohibited installing the application on Android phones. Apple doesn’t allow for alternate distribution mechanisms, so being banned from the appstore is a much bigger deal.
Agree that the situations are not the same, but even in Apple’s case, it’s not a real ban on content. You can still find and view that content on the web, or through an app whose whole purpose isn’t objectionable.
Is Gab’s “whole purpose” objectionable? It sounds like the whole purpose is to allow free speech to occur.
The free speech can occur just fine without the app. Gab is very deliberately a Twitter alternative for racists that likes to pretend it isn’t. Its logo is Pepe; come on. Corporations have no responsibility to put that on their stores.
‘or through an app whose whole purpose isn’t objectionable’
Well, the VLC project has had problems with Apple over the years, as Apple seems to object to the entire point of the VLC project, which is to allow anyone to view as many media file formats as possible as flexibly as possible.
‘VLC for iOS, a popular media player application that has had a shaky history with the iOS App Store, now appears to be returning to the mobile app marketplace following its removal around the time iOS 8 launched in September 2014. The app’s developers never officially commented on the removal, beyond stating that they would be “working with Apple on a solution,” and later promised the app would arrive some time in early 2015.
The app’s popularity has to do with the way it enables iOS users to watch a wider variety of media files than is supported natively through the iOS software, including MKV files, AVI files, DivX and more. It also supports network streams, subtitles, and allows for library uploads over Wi-Fi or via cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive.’ https://techcrunch.com/2015/02/16/vlcs-media-player-for-ios-sneaks-back-into-the-app-store/
The two situations are pretty close to the same. What percentage of Android users know that can flip the ‘accept apps from un-trusted sources’ switch and then download apps from other stores or web sites? Surely it’s in the low single digits.
Anyone who bothers to learn?
And apple is a smaller share of the market.
Everyone already knows that if you buy an iPhone you’re living in a walled garden.
Yeah, I think we have to ditch Google Play. It doesn’t even work in China where a lot of the userbase is. Do we know if gab is available from tencent?
I’m surprised it got banned however, as Google doesn’t usually police apps. Have they tried resubmitting it under another package name?
Yep.
For example, Apple App Store terms are in conflict with the GPL, meaning that Apple effectively prevents any GPL software from being loaded on an iPhone. http://www.fsf.org/blogs/licensing/more-about-the-app-store-gpl-enforcement
Sure, let people talk, but when masked men and women smash windows, set cars on fire and hit opponents with clubs, arrest them, convict them and have them spend time with some people who know about evil.
Don’t you know that those things are acceptable so long as you’re one of the cool kids and not labeled “racist?” Antifa can get away with almost anything.
Spoken the week after a white supremacist ran down and killed an “antifa” protestor.
But the victim was not antifa was she? And the perpetrator is in jail isn’t he?
How does that respond to his point at all? The killer is being prosecuted. To a first degree approximation, it does appear to me that Antifa gets away with almost anything it does.
The point is that Antifa people aren’t KILLING white supremacists, so it’s a bit rich to complain about how the poor white supremacists are being victimized here.
The point is that Antifa people aren’t KILLING white supremacists, so it’s a bit rich to complain about how the poor white supremacists are being victimized here.
The antifa are everywhere and in the business of preventing public meetings and discussion with the connivance of university administrators and local officials. James Whathisname is a wreck from Toledo who is in jail and will do time.
And the time to complain about that is in the immediate aftermath of one of them (or someone vaguely aligned with them) being killed by a white supremacists. You remind me a lot of leftists in the wake of 9/11.
3000 people are dead, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE EVILS OF AMERICAN FOREIGN POLICY!
Does Hazel even read her own comments- whataboutism constitutes a good sixty percent of her sputterings.
An antifa auxiliary hatchet man attempted to murder the entire republican leadership- something Hazel seemed almost gleeful about. Please abandon the false equivalence- you don’t get credit because your tribes eliminationist plots failed.
Sam, whataboutism is pretty much all political discourse these days. It’s the only reason Trump is president.
I agree which is why I don’t criticize whataboutism or ad hominem or any of the rhetorical fallacies that basically make up our political discourse.
But hypocrisy definitely should be called out and Hazel is one of the most fumbingly hypocrital peope here.
If Airbnb is overreacting bear in mind they have faced accusations of racism (largely by some members of their platform refusing to rent to this or that group) and the risk of government reprisals for discrimination in temporary housing is real.
On the one hand ‘platforms should be independent because they’re beholden to the government’ on the other we’re seeing platforms already not independent because they fear the government. Last summer they hired Eric Holder to advise them on their anti-discrimination policies.
Banning a few high profile people, overreacting, is a relatively low cost (in the short term) way for the company to signal they take the government’s — and the public’s — concerns seriously.
The deal is the government forces them to provide service for everyone absent normal “bad customer” causes, but agrees to hold intermediary market makers harmless for the actions of their users, analogous to CDA Section 230. Getting rid of the need for such signals is a benefit to social welfare, but few can advocate for it because of the current need signals.
Agreed.
AirBnB is in the middle (tail end?) of trying to tackle and scrub out a slow-moving discrimination crisis. If AirBnB is ever considered to be a “haven for racists”, it’ll quickly put a very low ceiling on growth. That fear explains the ad campaigns, it explains Eric Holder, etc etc.
I write this to explain why AirBnB made a stupid, stupid move, by the looks of it.
> “jettisoned the accounts of users it suspected of renting rooms to attendees of the “Unite the Right” event.”
AirBnB has been pushing this automated approval system, whereby hosts are encouraged to turn on an auto-approval system, as opposed to a manual system of “here’s an email from the person who wants to rent the place on date X through date Y, do you approve?”
If they’re punishing (de-listing) hosts for the extracurricular activities of renters *which were approved by AirBnB’s automated system*, then hosts will have a predictable response: demanding more thorough background checks on renters. (and round and round and round we go)
But Antifa’s longer history of property damage, violence, and threats — often without arrests as in Berkeley — is less of a public concern than a few nutcase neo Nazis?? Or Confederate statues?
Keep deluding yourself in not realizing how we are recreating the Reds vs. Browns of the 1930s.
The point is, that the companies are not only doing it due to virtue signaling, but due to a real fear of the government enforcing the horrible laws on the books.
Maybe they’re doing it because black people are a significant share of their market and they want them to keep using the service.
I’m certain that’s the reason, if Google and Apple didn’t take this action then, clearly, that demographic would have flocked to the competing services.
Well, the elephant in the room is that racial discrimination is pretty easy on Airbnb since they require photo identification of all users along with a valid credit card. If someone doesn’t want to rent to minorities they don’t have to respond to the request, just deny it. I’m not against this. People should be able to rent to who they want. Other people should also be free to shame them for doing so.
Wasn’t it just last month that Net Neutrality was a cause of the left?
Net neutrality applies to ISPs. What appears to be happening is that Google and Apple have banned the Gab mobile app from Google Play and the iTunes app store respectively. Apple has never claimed to be a neutral distributor of software for its devices and exercises a great deal of control over what apps it distributes to its customers — their decision seems to be a fairly typical exercise of discretion. I am sure it is in the terms of service that Apple reserves the right to control what pieces of software get installed on your device.
Google Play is a bit more freewheeling so banning an app like this may be a bit more of an abuse of their position. However, as noted above, anyone with a 14-year-old’s level of technical knowledge can manually download and install the app on an Android device. Also, I just typed “gab social network” into Google and their website is the second hit I got so Google is not banning them from their search engine results. Even people with iPhones could probably simply access the website in their phone’s browser and not bother with the app.
Neither Google nor Apple seem to be interfering with internet traffic, which is the concern behind net neutrality.
“Net neutrality applies to ISPs.”
This is a lie. Net neutrality was about a principle of equal access to information. Yes, ISPs can restrict that, but there is an argument to be made by honest people that Apple and Google can do the same, in which case honest and consistent net neutrality supporters would oppose Apple and Google’s actions.
As I pointed out, one could criticize Google for being heavy-handed but the only thing it is doing is not hosting the app on Google Play. One can use Google to navigate to Gab’s website, download the app and install it manually fairly easily.
Net neutrality is about equal access to bandwidth and recognizes the unique monopoly power possessed by ISPs. Again, google “gab social network” and see for yourself if “information” is being blocked.
There’s a huge divide between ban and not distributing.
The first thing you see when you access https://gab.ai/ is “download Android app”. Android being the mobile OS developed by Google. A ban would mean that the installation file (*.apk) would be rejected by the OS. However, this is NOT happening. What happens is that the app is not available in Google distribution system (play store).
For context, other apps not included in Google play store: ad block, ad away, porn-apps, etc.
I’m not an Apple user but I think apps from unidentified sources can be installed too. So, where’s the ban?
Without “jailbreaking” an iPhone, apps must be obtained through the App Store. So yes, this is an effective ban.
The process it’s so common that it has a name: sideloading.
Try searching for “sideloading apps iphone”. Jailbreak not required.
guys, sure we burnt books but we didn’t burn ALL books.
Sounds great. Any restrictions on side loading on the iPhone? Any at all that you can think of?
Having the source code and the knowledge to compile it?
Also, accessing Gap from a damned web browser which is installed by default in 100% of smartphones 😉 For example, these are Gap’s founder posts https://gab.ai/a
Just wanted to clear up the record fir you, pal. Side loading on iOS has numerous restrictions greatly limiting its appeal. Thanks for agreeing!
The main, fully-functional Amazon app is also not available in the app store (although other neutered amazon apps are), I assume because it contains its own appstore.
I’m not too happy with the change to Google News. When you visit Google News they require you to see the Top Stories section first, which contains what they (or their algorithms) think is most important for you to read, which appears to be mostly anti-Trump opinion pieces. There’s no customizing that section away. Trump makes me sick, but it doesn’t make me less sick to see Washington Post headlines about him.
In the old Google News, I’d place that section at the bottom because the headlines of the day are mostly distracting noise. But Google knows what’s better for me, I guess. I’m actively seeking a better news aggregator.
Denying access to one communication platform just concentrates, say, racists on one node of another communications platform, with the perverse effect of a diffuse population now concentrating on one platform or site. If all racists use one website to communicate with each other, then the moderate racist becomes a super racist.
Diffusion protects.
Indeed. Another benefit is simply knowing what is going on. How many times in the past few years have we seen Ceausescu level bewilderment in those who have power and should know what is going on?
>Will white supremacists be banned from lunch counters?
Of course. And Howard Dean recently flat-out declared that voting Republican makes you a white supremacist.
I hope you’re on your knees every day, thanking God that these lunatics lost the election.
> Will white supremacists be banned from lunch counters?
Merely being white and wearing a MAGA hat is enough to get you banned from certain lunch counters:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/howard-u-coeds-enraged-at-blonde-beckys-wearing-maga-hats-on-their-turf/
Hard as it might be for some to imagine, stores and restaurants have every right to refuse you service based on attire, for example by saying they have a no hats indoors policy.
‘WHEN YOU ARE PERMITTED TO REFUSE SERVICE
Scenarios in which refusals of service are warranted by law typically include situations where a customer’s presence would put the safety and welfare of the customer herself and/or others at risk. While state-specific health and duty of care laws vary, a place of public accommodation may typically refuse to serve a customer if:
The patron lacks adequate personal hygiene (extreme body odor, excess dirt, etc.)
The patron is visibly intoxicated
The patron is unreasonably rowdy or causing trouble
The patron’s presence would overfill venue capacity
There is good reason to believe the patron will not be a paying customer
The patron has chosen not to abide by a venue’s neutral dress requirements, in a manner that is somehow within the patron’s control
That last point is important. It’s why although “no shirt, no shoes, no service” policies are rarely mandated by law, they are also rarely illegal, because they don’t discriminate against any particular category of person.’ http://www.shakelaw.com/blog/refusal-of-service/
That’s all very well, but nothing to do with the example I provided. Howard doesn’t have a dress code banning red hats; nor did the girls fall foul of any of the other points you raise.
I suggest that white supremicists not be allowed to drink from the drinking fountains everyone else uses. Also, they must be sent to their own low-funded public schools. And not allowed in good neighborhoods.
Here is a really big issue for economics, Tyler, and I ask you and your colleagues to address it. When I was at UCLA Economics, there was a deep hostility toward anti-trust regulations and the entire concept of public utilities. Monopoly concerns were dismissed. I have turned critical toward the UCLA approach.
Should the big tech firms be viewed as natural monopolies? Do they need to be turned into regulated public utilities? With their size, wealth, and monopoly position, are they the new “Trusts” that progressives had to bust up a century ago?
We are supposed to allow free speech and assembly in public places under our Bill of Rights. (Apparently, Charlottesville is excluded from the Bill of Rights.) Are social media and websites the new public parks and streets of the 21st century? Facebook is not like the New York Times, it is like Central Park.
And how is it that Google had more meetings at the White House than any other corporation? Just what were Obama and the Google boys talking about?
Trotsky said that in a Communist regime, the penalty for opposition to the state was starvation. He thought that was a good thing. If Big Tech aligns itself with a single political party and ideological perspective, Big Tech can do the bidding of the state and starve you. They can make it impossible for you to speak, communicate, and even be employed; they can organize virtual lynch mobs. The Title Nine inquisition in colleges is about to go national.
As it was once said, they came for the trade unionists, but because I was not a trade unionist, I did not stand up for them. They came for the white supremicists, but because I was not a white supremicist, I did not stand up for them. And when they came for me, there was no one left to stand up for me.
I’ll take the bait. Troll!
I am worried about slippery slopes and whetting the appetites of liberal fascists (are there any other kind left?).
But I don’t believe Nazis should have first amendment rights. They’re exploiting a loophole in democracy. If two people conspire to murder you, Alex, they will go to jail. If 1000 gather for the purpose of murdering you and all of your relatives when the opportunity arrives, that’s fine and dandy. I can live with Google, AirBnb and even OkCupid coming to the rescue even if I know they’ll try to misuse their power on innocent victims. That’s the time to punch back (paging James Damore).
So how has that worked out? Europe has had policies like that in place for a couple generations now. Jews are leaving Europe not because some jackass mouths off but because it is too dangerous to send your kids to school or to wear some identifying clothing.
And because of restrictions on speech it is impossible to even talk about what is happening guaranteeing that it gets worse.
Get used to it. There are ugly people. The best protection is to encourage everyone to say what they believe. Then the ugly ones are obvious.
derek is correct. This is why I left Europe for the USA 12 years ago. But now the situation is rapidly becoming worse in the USA, while there seems to be a kind of wake up in Europe (or in France at least).
At least in France, Jews (and many others) now have in general the courage or common sense to say they are not afraid by the miserable remnants of the pro-Nazi groups, and that what make the uncomfortable/afraid/terrified (depending of the personality) are the verbal and physical aggressions (including torture and murders) coming from parts of the muslim population. In the US, saying so under my real name in my university would probably result in the immediate loss of my (tenured) job.
‘But now the situation is rapidly becoming worse in the USA’
Another MR commenter with apparently zero faith that the 1st Amendment will ensure that the marketplace of ideas works, without any government involvement necessary.
I would hope it’s possible to confront Nazis without importing jihadis.
In terms of body count, communists have quite a large lead over the fascists. I’m not at all reassured that the motivations behind the communist genocides were more ideological than racial. So if we’re denying free speech rights to fascists (based on the idea that they might someday take power and start mass killings), why should we not also deny free speech rights to communists? After all, far far more countries had communist dictatorships and for far longer periods, so the risk seems much greater from that direction.
Ask your fellow blogger, Tyler seems all cool with suppressing speech
Conservatards love big unregulated business until they raise a hand in the culture wars. Then they all become born again regulators. Dance, monkeys, dance!
Conservatards love big unregulated business until they raise a hand in the culture wars. Then they all become born again regulators.
You’re stupid, and read nothing. The starboard favors voluntary transactions in the market. Businesses are preferred to public agencies, not ‘loved’. George Gilder is the best example of someone love-struck with business, but he’s been fairly critical both of patrician culture and corporate bureaucracy. And if you’d bothered ever examining the topical commentary produced by starboard journalists (take Jonah Goldberg as an example, or any social conservative), you’d notice they’re irked, bored and impatient with the corporate elite when they have anything at all to say on the subject. Affection is directed at small merchants and manufacturers, not at Viacom or JP Morgan.
Want some cheese with your whine?
Hey Benny, when Art calls you names you know you’ve got him beat.
Highlighting the left’s hypocrisy is the purpose of this, not that there aren’t enough examples already.
Isn’t a typical criticism of libertarianism that you will end up with a couple of oligarchs controlling key resources? You don’t have to go deep into cyberpunk to see people imagining realities where high barriers of entry make companies be scarier than governments.
When one sees the size of one those companies’ data hoards, and what it can be leveraged to do, it becomes clear that, if anything, classic science fiction underestimated the power they will have once they take the gloves off.
What is bemusing to me is that this sudden terror that a free market will result in one or two companies controlling key resources is being raised because people are afraid that white supremacists will be socially excluded. Oh nos…. not the white supremacists! Excuse me while I revise my entire worldview and theory of economics!
You’re being an obtuse fool, Hazel. Google and PayPal are not monopolistic common carriers, but they have an immense position. They’re harassing people for reasons which have nothing to do with the business of providing services for fees.
The excuse today is that everyone should punch down and refuse to transact business with ‘white supremacists’, no matter how inconsequential such people are and without regard to whatever skills or income white supremacists may have. Well, who is next? We already have our answer, and that’s Latin Mass traditionalists, who were also kicked off PayPal the other day, after a series of e-mail exchanges with some wench who works for ProPublica. Michael Matt’s little newspaper never had a paper circulation over 10,000 and is at its most dubious publishing Robert Sungenis on astrophysics. Some of us can see where this is going even if you can’t.
Google and PayPal are begging to be treated like old Bell Telephone exchanges.
Two things to note:
1. It won’t just be “White supremacists.” Gab is not White supremacist, it merely tries to establish a space where people cn practice the first amendment. We know that a third of the country is “white supremacist” by your logic.
2. Why is that surprising? When the government acts like a jerk, people will be more likely to support limiting the power of government. When capitalists act like jerks, people will be more likely to support limiting the power of capitalists. If you see the first behavior as rational and the second as a “hypocrisy” or a “contradiction,” check your priors. The right, especially the young, are increasingly seeing corporate America as an enemy. Can’t do much now, but one day when Bernie Sanders or someone like him wins the Democratic nomination for president, don’t be surprised if a lot of us stay home, enjoy a beer, and hope he burns the place down.
You should have googled “porn” and “Twitter” before asserting that Twitter polices its site for porn. It might have given you a more interesting topic. Perhaps “The Internet Police: Keystone Cops or just not very scary scarecrows (and intentionally so)?”
“But if Google and Apple are explicitly exercising their power over speech on moral and political grounds then they open themselves up to regulation.”
They also open themselves up to criticism for anything and everything that is not censored. If one rejects content for being objectionable, then one simultaneously endorses content that is not rejected. Google and Apple will have to defend each decision to not reject, which is probably not a position that they want to be in.
“What is next?”
No need to speculate about a hypothetical, future slippery slope. We need only look back in history to the McCarthy Era, because that’s what this is. After blacklisting white nationalists and the people that rent to or otherwise refuse to blacklist them, next is to blacklist those that refuse to blacklist those who refuse to blacklist white nationalists. Then, we can blacklist those that refuse to blacklist those people as well….
“They also open themselves up to criticism for anything and everything that is not censored. If one rejects content for being objectionable, then one simultaneously endorses content that is not rejected. Google and Apple will have to defend each decision to not reject, which is probably not a position that they want to be in.”
I’m sure Craigslist and Backpage can testify to this sentiment.
OKCupid is struggling to remain relevant, in my opinion they’re just jumping on a news story. https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2016-01-01%202017-08-23&geo=US&q=okcupid
I think OKCupid is different than, say, Google, in that it IS a screening site. The brand should engender trust, and, in fact, if it didn’t screen, it would be a hangout for rapists, pedophiles, etc. So, I’m not troubled by OKCupid’s decisions anymore than I would be troubled by a Christian dating site banishing devil worshippers.
It seems like OKCupid has intentionally be made worthless as a platform since the acquisition. But I would think the backlash would apply to other InterActive corp properties, with all conservatives and libertarians ditching Match until IAC fires the OKC CEO and the rest of the staff. I assume no conservative or libertarian would ever use tinder.
At the end of the day each political faction will need its own complete end to end supply chain and technology stack, so we end up with a few virtual countries partitioned within the same physical space.
Good. Find your girl in meatworld.
It’s the summer social high season. Conservative journalists and pundits are signalling wildly that they don’t want to be excluded from the fun in DC, the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard. Having principles is one thing, but having your wife or husband tell you you’ve been snubbed is quite another.
“excluded from the fun in DC, the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard”
If the left is so awful why do they even want to hang out in those places?
Google kicks a previously-allowed app for {insufficient moderation of hate speech} a week after Gab offers a job to James Damore, the former Google employee, who was fired for, well, {insufficient moderation of hate speech}.
Why is sufficient moderation of hate speech such a cause for Google?
Some useful context.
Walmart does not sells NC-17 movies. Most of cinemas don’t book NC-17 movies. So, does a company that refuses to distribute content is against free speech?
Some people hate the free market, whether in goods or ideas. Nazis, hard as this might be for some to grasp, are opposed to the idea that the free market should ever play any role in any human endeavor.
Not analogous. Walmart and Cinemas choose not to sell certain types of content, Gab is not content, it is a platform for content to be distributed. It would be like Walmart refusing to sell DVD players because DVD players could be used to watch NC-17 movies that are on DVDs.
Actually, in Google’s case, thoroughly analogous, as Axa provided the very link to download the Gab Android app from Gab itself – https://gab.ai/
And though Gab can be used to transmit content, the software to do so is generally considered a product (if Gab is GPL’d, though, we could have a slightly more interesting discussion concerning whether Gab’s source code is content in and of itself.)
Your analogy misses the point. The businesses here are not refusing to distribute white supremacist content. They are refusing to do business with other businesses because those businesses did business with white supremacists. A more apt analogy would be, if WalMart stopped selling books printed by Company C because Company X had also published a book by David Duke.
I have no problem with banning white supremacists from lunch counters. Isn’t that exactly what most libertarians and every white supremacist alive believes they should be allowed to do with regard to skin color?
You want a society where it’s okay to ban black people from lunch counters but NOT okay to ban white supremacists from lunch counters?
Hazel, you are a white supremacist and a racist.
There. No lunch counter for you.
That was easy. Howard Dean said “If you want to vote for a racist in the White House, then you better vote for Republicans”. Trump isn’t even on the ballot in 2018. So half the country roughly can’t eat at lunch counters.
If you were historically literate you would know that this is the road to madness.
Why are you and other so intent on turning the US into the Balkans? You don’t even need to be historically literate to know what happened there, simply older than a child. Historical evils were used by both sides to gin up fervour which was used as a means to political power, piles of bodies be damned. They all had very good reasons to hate the other if they went back far enough. And they all thought that they were justified in burning their neighbor’s house down, even if a decade earlier their son dated your daughter.
Anyone today doing this knows what they are doing, ignorance is not an excuse.
I DON’T want to turn the US into the Balkans. I want to exclude racial tribalists from the public sphere precisely BECAUSE I want an racially and ethnically inclusive society. Having an ethnically inclusive society requires maintaining social norms which forbid ethnic and racial tribalism. It’s the white supremacists and ethnic nationalists on the right, and the identity politics on the left that is turning the US into the Balkans.
“It’s the white supremacists and ethnic nationalists on the right, and the identity politics on the left that is turning the US into the Balkans.”
So you are supporting the actions of the pro identity politics Leftists in suppressing the right. Would you also support my actions as a nationalist in the struggle against Leftist identity politics? We see through the libertardian mask, Hazel.
What is a lunch counter?
It’s a metaphor for any kind of public accomodation.
And something not precisely unknown in the U.S. – https://ny.eater.com/maps/a-guide-to-new-yorks-old-time-lunch-counters
The definition of white supremacist is highly contested these days. Many academics teach that all whites are inherently racist until they purge themselves of their purported privilege, and thus all facially neutral principles like merit, freedom of speech, rule of law, etc, are merely tools and expressions of white privilege and supremacist. If you deny this, Hazel, you are just not “woke”. You’re just benighted by white privilege. Now, what are your views on how white supremacists should be treated?
Boycotts began in western Ireland as a method for the powerless (tenants) to obstruct the powerful (landlords) from enforcing laws that harmed them (evictions that left families homeless). If it becomes a tool for powerful businesses to impose their political preferences on individuals, it seems a perversion of its origins.
I know nothing about VA law, but historically boycotts have been considered illegal restraints of trade, and thus these deep-pocketed companies’ actions could be of interest to a plaintiff-oriented law firm.
Why not be consistent and limit the applicability of anti-discrimination law to state agencies and monopolistic common carriers? (And end the humbug wherein racial preferences are deemed consistent with anti-discrimination law because reasons and the humbug incorporated into federal judges pretending to be psychometricians). Let the viture-signaling tech companies do what they please and let everyone else do what they please.
For my 2 cents, I think the strongest ground (both legally and politically) for opposing Apple’s & Google’s actions here are on their anti-competitiveness. As you point out, the problem isn’t that they’re exercising editorial judgement, but that they are implicitly colluding against a competitor. Limiting the objection to the anti-competitive aspect is something both left and right can get behind (perhaps for different reasons), and which has the best limiting principle for libertarians worried about the precedent set by government involvement
I think the right answer to this question is the answer to another question:
How similar is doxing to yelling “fire” in a crowded theater? I’m not sure I’m buying Gab’s assertion that they only permit speech that would be covered by the first amendment. I think they might be permitting speech that does not pass the public safety test.
On the broader worries, I’m pretty sympathetic. It isn’t really all that good that news has such choke points. I hadn’t heard that claim about Airbnb before, but I’m going look into it for sure. For me, that would be the red line. The approach of guilt by association has never worked out well in the long run.
Agreed, don’t rent to Nazis, and don’t let Nazis use your platform, but don’t punish non-Nazis for transacting with Nazis.
I wonder how someone would reconcile – in a principled, rule of law way – the traditional proposition of the progressive movement that
“Big businesses infringe on freedom to a more dangerous extent than small ones” with (a) a defense of the refusals to serve here by Apple, Google & AirBnb, and (b) punishments of mom & pop bakeries for refusing to supply wedding cakes to gay marriages.
Well, I tend to agree with some left leaning people here in calling this post a bit hypocritical. To criticize Google and Apple here is to admit that they are monopolies and that markets have no way to break such monopolies. If we go down this road, not only speech gets controlled by government (which ironically is what Google and Apple might be trying to avoid) but we are also giving more value to anti-trust laws on the basis of curbing free speech…
Of course I don’t agree with their decision, but I think we have to let this one go. Private companies have no obligation in providing any help to anyone to disseminate their ideas. We should only make sure that government is no involved in any of this and that physical violence is not acted out.