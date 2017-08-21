Who should be shamed, and who not?

Let’s start with the distiction between people and their ideas and also their behavior. We might condemn the ideas of a person without condeming the person himself. Of course, if the ideas are very, very bad, sometimes we condemn the person too.
We seem to mind less when the bad ideas come from another time and space altogether. For instance, hardly anyone seems to mind if a Mexican migrant has incorrect and deeply offensive views on the Oapan-Sam Miguel land disputes. Those beliefs, even if they sanction violence against innocents for the purposes of land grabs, don’t impinge much on current American status competitions. Similary, I don’t see that many objections to intellectual “monuments” erected in favor of classical Athens, in spite of the significant role of slavery in that society. The pro-Athenian faction isn’t going to command any electoral votes the next cycle. Was Joan of Arc problematic?
How many people object if a high percentage of the best jobs for Indian-Americans go to members of higher castes? Does anyone push for affirmative action within the Indian-American community? Not that I am aware of. Those status contests aren’t salient for most of us.
I see many people who have behaved very badly — and here I mean legally convicted criminals — but where the prevailing “mood affiliation” among American liberal intellectuals is to favor their rehabilitation. For instance, if a company does not ask job applicants if they have criminal records, this is considered to be good, and maybe it is. For one thing, many of those criminals are the products of bad circumstances and we may have various (true) theories that help to excuse their behavior. So we don’t go to the nth degree to shame and disgrace those ex-criminals, even if they have been convicted of prior violent activities.
How are we then to feel about contemporary neo-Nazis? Most of them have not been convicted of anything at all. Yet right now we are going to great lengths to shame and disgrace them. We regard them as on a lower moral rung than the convicted criminals. But is wishing for violence that much worse than having committed it yourself?
Or sometimes those two qualities go together. If you are a neo-Nazi and you have committed a violent act, like the guy who drove that car into the crowd, it seems OK to put your photo on the internet in any kind of stereotypically despised, lookist, “white filth” portrayal that is possible, with maximum scorn and contempt. Should we cover a prisoner on Death Row the same way? What about someone who has been judged mentally ill? What if in the meantime we simply do not know?
There may be a good utilitarian reason for the distinctions we draw, namely that we wish to discourage neo-Nazi behavior, and the behavior of potential copycats, for future-oriented reasons. (Is that shaming even the most effective way to do so? We don’t seem to obsess over shame threats for convicted criminals, to keep them — and others — on “the right track.”). Perhaps shaming and disgracing them is necessary because they hold very bad ideologies, and perhaps potentially contagious ideologies, ideologies that most violent criminals do not seem to promulgate.
Maybe this utilitarian view is correct, namely that the shaming of an individual should depend on social context and political impact, and not just on the prior behavior of that individual. But then notice what we are doing, we are moving away from moral individualism ourselves, and treating the shamed person as a means in the Kantian sense. I even feel that such shaming makes me a slight bit like them, in a way I wish to avoid.
Do I have the option of just feeling sorry for the neo-Nazis, and at the same time dreading their possible social impact, in the way one might dread and hate a tornado? But not shaming or scolding them?
Or should I feel bad about benefiting from the shaming activities of others, and being a kind of free-riding Kantian moral purist?
What if deterrence is not your actual goal with the shaming, but rather you are shaming for the purposes of motivating your own “troops”?
Another group being shamed over the course of the last week has been the misogynistic EJMR posters. But I am curious as to the implicit theories held by the shamers here. Why do those men write such nasty things? Is it all just bad socialization, or might some of them them have a genetic inclination toward such behavior? But once we consider the latter, we seem dangerously into the kind of stereotyping we were objecting to just a moment ago, when we sought to shame them.
What if sexual bullying lies deep in male DNA? Not for everyone of course, but for some people. And those same people may well have grown up in disadvantageous circumstances, surrounded by the wrong kinds of nerds, and then they ended up sad and broken on EJMR, for lack of having had the right role models.
Overall I am not impressed by how most of you are writing and thinking about these issues. I wish to shame you a bit. Everyone wishes to shame someone. For me it’s you — sorry!
Is it possible to shame various anonymous internet trolls (like many posters at the EJMR site)? I mean, we can point out what bad people they are, and that might make them, de re, feel ashamed. (It should. What they are doing is shameful.) But, I am not sure that we can shame them, given that they are anonymous. (It’s sad to have to add this, I guess, but I mean this as a real question. It’s not clear to me that outsiders can shame people, in the relevant sense, when the outsiders don’t know who the targets are. The outsiders can only hope the targets will feel ashamed when their shameful behavior is called such, or so it seems to me. Is that wrong?)
There’s an easy answer, which is that whatever the answer is in difficult cases, Nazis waving literal swastika flags are the end of the slippery slope. No more hypotheticals or what-ifs needed!
If your set of people to shame is non-empty, it should include the literal Nazis.
Is waving a literal swastika flag worse than killing people? If not, seems like they’re not at the *end* of the slippery slope.
And also the literal communists displaying the hammer and sickle symbols or Mao’s red book. They are responsible for more than 100 M deaths in the 20 century
So what does that even mean? The guy in Charlotteville lives on the other end of the continent. He and a very small group were in that place. How can you shame them?
You can’t because you aren’t there.
You can show everyone around you how much you would like to shame them, but that isn’t about them, that is about you trying to look good to others.
What you can do is harangue everyone around you to show the same vigorous desire to shame someone who is on the other end of the continent.
Or maybe what you should really do is figure out why a modern developed industrial nation, cultured and well educated fell for such an ideology. What you will find is that last week’s moral panic was one of the characteristics of human nature that was exploited by people who wanted to gain power. What you will find will scare you, because those people were not so different from us. It was a long ride into madness where everyone involved lost their minds, partly because they didn’t even dream that something like that could happen, partly because it was in their interest to not stop it. And much was about fear, the fear of being left out, left behind, attacked. And what you will find out as well is that there was an equally evil regime to the east who was a few steps ahead of the Germans in the descent into madness.
I’ve asked this question here before. In Argentina it is said that at the dinner table people would openly discuss who would be best disappeared. After reading the justifications for violent action in the Washington Post and the New York Times, are these conversations happening right now? Who are having them and about whom?
Funny thing, in a post about “shame” no mention is made of the current tactic of shaming those who merely interact with neo-Nazis. We are no longer shaming Nazis, we are shaming those unfortunate enough to have employed or commerced with them. Beyond what level of shame on the actual offenders is worthwhile and rational, how many degrees of separation should that shame extend? What level of interaction and commerce should be tolerated before we shame those who provide goods, services, and employment to Nazis?
We do not live in a society that shames you holding the wrong opinion. We live in a society that shames you for not holding the “correct” opinion strongly enough.
Not even that – now we shame people for not denouncing them enthusiastically enough.
I think this is a very Nazi-specific thing. Nazis are just the literal worst thing the American psyche can think of. Any hint of it and the antibodies come out in force. Society is a thing even if you are of a bent to wish it were not so or not believe it at all.
The idea that the criminal code is in any way correlated with ethics or morality is a deeply autistic and inhuman thought that no one who’s experienced the moral questions an adult human faces could hold.
Sure. But the criminal code is the means that a community acts against those who do wrong.
Are you suggesting that we throw that away and let our desires and hatreds have full rein?
There are very good reasons to not do that, to act outside the law. There are very good reasons why the law must be limited and controlled. The best reason, and anyone on the left who doesn’t know this should be ashamed, is that inevitably the tide turns against you and you lose your life.
The protections that allow someone who is abhorrent in their beliefs to go about their lives without harassment unless they commit an act are the same protections that allow you to go about your life without harassment.
‘is the means that a community acts against those who do wrong’
No, it is the mans the community acts against those who have broken the law. Law is not, and never will be, perfect, and there can most certainly be laws that are wrong. I recognize that this a comment section that Prof. Cowen feels needs to be shamed, but one hope that a distinction can be made when looking at the rightness of those that defied the laws of whites only water fountains. Law is not about morality, regardless of how much Prof. Cowen or others seem to think so.
Prof. Cowen is a member of the GMU econ dept – what did you honestly expect?
Suffice it to say, Socrates thought a lot more deeply about the question than you ever will and to deny any relationship between law and morality is the argument of a sophist.
I think it helps to clarify what exactly is the new development here. The neo Nazi idiots have been having their little marches for decades. They’re inconsequential, and the long-running GSS survey shows racism has been declining for decades.
https://journalistsresource.org/studies/society/race-society/white-racial-attitudes-over-time-data-general-social-survey
The new development is the rise of the violent radical Left. It started with campus bullying and has metastasized into a nationwide orgy of violence that includes shooting congressman, killing policemen (two more in Florida this weekend) and – perhaps more worryingly – a growing acceptance in the media and business world that it’s all kind of justified. That Antifa is regularly attacking speakers and even beating journalists makes the media’s tacit support quite remarkable.
Of course, it’s all grown out of the Left’s unwillingness to accept the results of the election. The violence is just the tip of a very long spear that includes turning the bureaucracy against political opponents.
To illustrate how jarring this has become, the other day I was watching an old documentary about Studio 54, the wild epicenter of gay clubbing in the 1970s. I sat up when the narrator was rattling off a list of regulars inciuding Warhol, the Village People etc when he mentioned Donald Trump. Yes, the guy who was happily hanging with the gay and trans glitterati decades ago has somehow transformed into a small-minded neo-Nazi – after a detour into colluding with Russia of course.
And to juxtapose quickly, Trump is apparently a far right Hitlerite because he has trouble stringing coherent sentences together, but Bill Clinton is double plus good even though he gave the eulogy at Robert Byrd’s funeral just seven years ago.
Part of me wishes that the media and other so-called elites are evil to the extent that they’re pushing this nonsense for political gain, because the thought that they honestly believe this stuff – like a torch-bearing
Salem mob – is almost too depressing to bear.
‘The new development is the rise of the violent radical Left.’
A documentary clip from 1980, concerning an Illinois demonstration, shows an example of a violent radical Left mob in action – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTT1qUswYL0
This reaction against Nazis in public has a long, long history in America, with the full endorsement of Hollywood.
And if you want violent left, read more about this – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greensboro_massacre
Trump is not a freakin’ Nazi. He’s a clown. He’s not even Berlusconi. It’s a joke, and the joke is on us because Americans voted him in fair and square.
Agreed. He’s a clown. And America’s political class is so awful that the clown had better policies and even more honesty than the alternative.
At the end of the day, Trump isn’t the problem. Sure he’ll stumble and bumble around but he might manage to loosen up some unnecessary regulations, cut taxes, boost the energy sector and appoint a sober judge or two.
The problem is that a large share of the country has slipped their psychological moorings and is now drifting unanchored to any critical thinking or civilized restraint. I’ve given up watching and reading the news. They’re all nuts.
What’s really different in recent years is that the Democrats have figured out that their grand strategy is to turn America into a one party state via inflating their Coalition of the Fringes thru immigration. It’s a pretty obvious card trick, but it depends upon two supporting factors:
– Prevent their opponents from noticing what a tawdry scam is being pulled upon them.
– Prevent their Coalition of the Fringes supporters (e.g., transgenders vs. black church ladies vs. Muslims vs. Jews vs lesbians etc.) from turning upon each other.
The solution to both problems has been to demonize cishet white males as Evil.
Unfortunately for the Democrats, most of the really bad things committed in America, like murdering 49 gays in Orlando or 5 cops in Dallas, have been committed by members of the Coalition of the Fringes.
But every so often one of those horrible cishet white males we’ve been hearing so much defamation about does something bad too, and then Democrats can use their control of the media to make it the biggest story in the history of the world for awhile.
Well, another opportunity to watch people behave badly at MR, without impinging much on current American status competitions. Though a select few undoubtedly need not fear being shamed by Prof. Cowen.
‘But not shaming or scolding them?’
Contempt is the word you seem unable to find. Contempt for someone’s ideas is not about morality or virtue signalling. No one is ever required to respect to someone else’s ideas merely because the other person demands it. Though contempt has nothing to do with a tornado either, which is a natural event that has little to do with how people live with each another.
Was there any discussion along these lines here when these sorts of laws were being so enthusiastically endorsed in the U.S? – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sex_offender_registry#United_States
‘Do I have the option of just feeling sorry for the neo-Nazis’
Sure – really, just read Sure’s comments.
Sure’s comments in previous threads, not the one posted before this comment.
It is mainly from my experience treating sex offenders that I wonder what the limits to racism shaming should be. It is by far more costly to society to have a large bulk of people who cannot work and lack social ties. Many of my sex offender patients have no friends, no job, and no hope of achieving either. Many of them turn to petty drugs just to function at all.
At what cost are willing to shun and shame Nazis? Would we really prefer they live off the private dole than to allow somebody, somewhere to employ them? If we are not willing to let them have jobs, then we had better be prepared to burn a lot of cash caring for or killing them.
Internet shaming is just mob justice. It’s a tool of the perpetually outraged to denounce those who do not think and act like them and feel communal righteous indignation.
Today it’s the neo- nazis( and who is going to defend them ? ) , but anyone who makes a half sexist or half anti diversity, anti green comment is fair game. They can’t make free speech illegal, so they want to make it prohibitively costly to the speaker.
‘and who is going to defend them ?’
Look around – you just might be able to find one or two here.
The risk distribution for nazis has a much fatter tail that the risk from convicted criminals. Furthermore, your tornado is not going to respond to scorn the same way a nazi will. Invest your scorn accordingly.
Careful Tyler, you are jeopardizing your Bloomberg column and your future invitations to swanky parties.
These are not questions that should be asked.
I love the cocktail party bit though. These mopes think Tyler just swans around town at one swanky soiree after another sipping martinis with the elites.
‘These are not questions that should be asked.’
No, the sorts of questions that are not to be asked among the sort of crowd that Prof. Cowen hangs out with is whether an employer should have any restrictions placed on their economic freedom to immediately terminate any employee at any time for absolutely no reason at all.
Questioning economic freedom über alles is the sort of thing that Prof. Cowen will likely exert quite a bit of effort to assiduously avoid bringing up in such discussions.
These are good questions, but I can’t shake the feeling that Tyler is so committed to being contrarian that he frequently gets paralyzed in an ethical muddles and can never commit to any firm beliefs.
Not sure it’s contrarian to see Antifa as violent instigators and worry about destroying the lives of law-abiding individuals, whether they’re racists, Christian bakers, supporters of a California marriage referendum or writers of memos.
The public at large seems pretty sensible. The media and Google executives less so.
‘Not sure it’s contrarian to see Antifa as violent instigators’
Of course it is – why, just look at how that narrative was being demonstrated in Canada.
From ten years ago – ‘ “At no time did the Quebec provincial police officers act as agents provocateurs or commit criminal acts. Also, it is not part of the policy of the police force nor is it part of its strategy to act in this manner. At all times, the officers responded to their mandate to maintain law and order,” the QPP said in a news release on Thursday night.
The police said after viewing a video clip from YouTube.com and video shot by police officers, they were able to confirm the three were Quebec provincial police officers.
Earlier, both the QPP and the RCMP had denied altogether any of their officers were involved.
The Quebec provincial police declined to comment further, a spokeswoman in Montreal said. And while Quebec Justice Minister Jacques Dupuis was made aware of the news, a spokesman from his office said he will not comment on the matter either.
Public Safety Minister Stockwell Day rejected opposition calls Thursday for an inquiry into agents role in trying to provoke protesters into violence at this week’s North American leaders summit in Montebello, Que. ‘ https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2007/08/23/quebec_police_admit_agents_posed_as_protesters.html Odd how some of those black bloc antifa demonstrators never seem to get in trouble.
And here is last year, again in Quebec, showing just how far some of those black bloc antifa protesters are willing to go – ‘Near the end of the confrontation, university student Katie Nelson, who reported that the demonstration had gone “strangely violent right away,” noticed four men in black clothing and face masks who appeared to be members of the “Black Bloc” anarchist formation. But when one man removed his mask, Nelson immediately identified him as an undercover police officer who had arrested her at a previous demonstration. Having seen that Nelson had recognized him, the undercover cop quickly put his mask back over his face, then whispered something to a fellow undercover officer.
Shortly thereafter, a brief melee ensued. Two undercover officers arrested a protestor who had also questioned their identity, shoving his face into the ground. A member of the press who moved to record the incident was then manhandled. Nelson, who was leaving the scene, was violently struck from behind by one of the men she had identified as a provocateur. She was taken from the scene by ambulance and hospitalized with a serious neck injury and possible concussion.
In the midst of all this, several demonstrators converged on three of the undercover policemen to demand that they identify themselves and who they work for. One of the officers then pulled a gun on the protestors. When questioned days later by the press about this particular incident, Montreal police spokesman Ian Lafrenière vehemently defended the undercover cop’s actions, claiming that he had feared for his life. According to Lafrenière, the undercover cops, “cried, ‘Police, back off!’ It didn’t work, so one of them took out his gun, and at that point, the protesters fled.”’ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2016/01/05/cana-j05.html
Then there was the case of the black bloc antifa guys in Toronto during the G20 meeting. Admittedly, the link is undoubtedly from another easily dismissed hard core leftist antifa supporter – ‘It is now an indisputable fact the cops engaged in massive infiltration. According to newly released G8/G20 summit documents, the RCMP dispatched poseurs and agents provocateurs to infiltrate the ranks of anti-war, anti-globalization and anarchist groups.
———————————————————-
Reports filed by the Joint Intelligence Group formed by the RCMP-led ISU (Integrated Security Unit) reveal that various police services contributed at least 12 undercover officers to take part in covert surveillance of potential “criminal extremists” in a bid to “detect… and disrupt” any threats, according to CBC News.
In other words, the RCMP was assigned the task of discrediting the larger anti-war and anti-globalization movement and making the public believe they are bomb-wielding anarchist criminals.
“There’s a lot of stuff that isn’t in there, that’s been redacted, or isn’t spelled out. But it says these undercover operations were going on, that there were 12 officers,” investigative journalist Tim Groves, who requested and obtained the reports through an access to information request, told the CBC. “The problem is that, looking at these documents, police expected criminal extremism everywhere.” https://www.infowars.com/documents-reveal-canadian-cops-used-agents-provocateurs-to-disrupt-2010-g20/
Dear Prof. Cowen,
Change Neo-nazis for Jihadist, and repeat the arguments to see how it make you feel.
Would It be acceptable a Jihadist march?
Not speak for Prof. Cowen, but American citizens who consider themselves jihadis most certainly have a right, under the 1st Amendment, to have a march in the public square. They even, hard as this might apparently be to imagine for some, have the right to burn an American flag while shouting things along the line of ‘Down with the Great Satan.’
The 1st Amendment makes no distinction when it comes to belief, as every American citizen hopefully learned in their 8th grade civics lesson.
Of course, jihadis are as unlikely as Nazis to be applauded by their fellow American citizens for their beliefs, but they have every right to express those beliefs in public. Just as those who find them contemptible human beings have every right to express their opinion.
You are obfuscating, perhaps with malicious intent. It all depends on “how violently/violence-promotingly and self-identifyingly nazi” or “how violently/violence-promotingly and self-identifyingly jihadist”. This is a matter of highly subjective perception.
I’m pretty sure people’s problem with Nazis, Nazism, Nazi symbols, etc. is not about violence on the level of criminal behavior – shooting a rival gang member, killing the clerk in a 7-11 holdup, etc.
It’s about genocide.