Who is the modern-day Frantz Fanon?

Chris Blattman tweets:
Is there a modern day Fanon or Memmi writing about dvpt & globalizn as they wrote about colonialization? Doesn’t only have to be leftist.
Hardi and Negri come up in the mentions, but I am underwhelmed. There is the alt right, mostly on the internet rather than in books of note. To whatever extent they are objectionable, keep in mind Fanon was a Marxist, and in any case agreement is not the metric here.
I also nominate Alexander Dugin. There is plenty in Islamic theology too, and the environmental movement would be yet another direction.
On the academic and also more liberal side, there is Joe Stiglitz and Dani Rodrik. Is Roberto Unger going too far back? Three-quarters of the Bengali intelligentsia? Arundhati Roy? Or maybe you think Naomi Klein is not serious enough, but the lower quality of at least some of these answers is itself data. Does the writer have to be from a developing nation?
Frank Fukuyama would be a subtle answer, as would be “the government of China.” I am reluctant to categorize Slavoj Žižek, but he is not irrelevant for this question by any means.
And let’s not restrict ourselves to non-fiction. How about Roberto Bolaño’s 2666? Jia Zhangke’s A Touch of Sin? Neill Blomkamp? Michel Houllebecq of course.
What do you all think? I know I am missing a great deal. That said, if you look for a very direct parallel and just google “leading Algerian intellectuals,” little of relevance comes up, focus maybe there on rai music and theology.
I would stress that the nature of intellectual fame has changed, and if there are few exact parallels to Fanon it is for that reason. I do not think there is a more general vacuum in this area of inquiry.
Intriguing post. Although not modern day as he passed away a decade ago, Ryszard Kapucinski was probably the most astute observer of problems afflicting the developing world. He is greatly underrated as a political observer
Are there any eastern european writers? Poland seems to be an example where the markers between globalization and national self preservation are being fought out.
John Halloway
Alain de Benoist
Subcomandante Marcos
Vandana Shiva
Immanuel Wallerstein…
Mr. Unger is widely considered one of the most important and accomplished intellectuals the 20 th and 21 th Centuries have seen so far. He has been considered Mr. Obama’s mentor and his ideas have a central role in modern Brazil.
Amartya Sen, perhaps? Or am I misunderstanding what’s wanted here?
Given the enormous benefits the emerging market nations have received from globalization, and how those benefits are distributed, I think one will find few intellectuals native to such nations offering a critique of it. If one dispenses with the label “intellectual” but still wants to identify the most prominent voice against globalization who is native to a less-developed region, it’s probably bin Laden.
Prof Karl Deutsche, Prague born with first hand experience, addressed Fannon’s bizarre “healing by committing unlimited violence” theory of colonial liberation.
By that theory, the Waffen SS were all saints, healed of any merely worldly sin.
Algeria’s first savage war of peace lead to a kleptocracy, which excluded fighters inside Algeria in favor of units minted with Communist indoctrination, safe from the French on each border.
However healed, the second, purely internal savage war of peace involved Le Pouvoir claiming Islamists who won a fair election might not allow a second.
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o
Thing is, development” and “globalization” are much broader terms than colonization. Moreover anti-colonialism was often fiercely developmentalist, and in some respects globalist — a counter-globalization. So it’s not like there is an obvious intellectual continuity. Most antiglobalists are peddling romantic nostalgia to first world audiences.
For Fanon, legatees include postcolonial critics and the subaltern school. Achille Mbembe seems like an obvious figure; you could include novelists like Coetzee and Dangarembga who dramatize psychological conflicts.