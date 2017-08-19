Who is the modern-day Frantz Fanon?

Chris Blattman tweets:

Is there a modern day Fanon or Memmi writing about dvpt & globalizn as they wrote about colonialization? Doesn’t only have to be leftist.

Hardi and Negri come up in the mentions, but I am underwhelmed. There is the alt right, mostly on the internet rather than in books of note. To whatever extent they are objectionable, keep in mind Fanon was a Marxist, and in any case agreement is not the metric here.

I also nominate Alexander Dugin. There is plenty in Islamic theology too, and the environmental movement would be yet another direction.

On the academic and also more liberal side, there is Joe Stiglitz and Dani Rodrik. Is Roberto Unger going too far back? Three-quarters of the Bengali intelligentsia? Arundhati Roy? Or maybe you think Naomi Klein is not serious enough, but the lower quality of at least some of these answers is itself data. Does the writer have to be from a developing nation?

Frank Fukuyama would be a subtle answer, as would be “the government of China.” I am reluctant to categorize Slavoj Žižek, but he is not irrelevant for this question by any means.

And let’s not restrict ourselves to non-fiction. How about Roberto Bolaño’s 2666? Jia Zhangke’s A Touch of Sin? Neill Blomkamp? Michel Houllebecq of course.

What do you all think? I know I am missing a great deal. That said, if you look for a very direct parallel and just google “leading Algerian intellectuals,” little of relevance comes up, focus maybe there on rai music and theology.

I would stress that the nature of intellectual fame has changed, and if there are few exact parallels to Fanon it is for that reason. I do not think there is a more general vacuum in this area of inquiry.