Fifteen volunteer firefighters have been arrested in Sicily on suspicion of starting wildfires and reporting non-existent blazes so they could earn €10 (£9) an hour for putting them out.
Police in Ragusa province, in the south of the Mediterranean island, said the fire department became suspicious when it emerged that the auxiliary brigade had responded to 120 incidents compared with just 40 tackled by other volunteer teams over the same period.
The brigade commander, a refrigeration technician identified as DDV, was deemed dangerous enough to be held under house arrest, the Ansa news agency reported, because he was suspected off continuing to start fires after others had stopped.
Most of the remaining team members, whose private phone calls were recorded as part of the investigation, have since admitted calling the 115 emergency number or getting friends or relatives to do so.
Same whenever the population delegates any service to the public.
Working to make your business grow is the entrepreneurial spirit the West craves for : reap what you sow
Besides the money, fires are fascinating.
Some volunteer firemen in small towns have been known to start fires because, even if you are not getting paid, it’s so much fun to ride on the fire truck with the alarm sounding and put the fire out with your buddies.
A lot of firemen were firebugs when they were boys. Most of them have redirected their fascination with fire in a socially constructive manner into putting out fires.
But, it’s not unknown for a few to be arsonists on the side.
Joseph Wambaugh wrote a nonfiction book, The Fire Lover, about a police arson investigator in SoCal who set dozens of major fires in retail outlets, including one my mother shopped at frequently.
They got greedy and should have kept the number to 40 like the other firebugs.
The ONLY solution is a higher minimum wage – applied to everyone!