National identity eases cross-cultural trust problems

Amanda Lea Robinson has a new paper “Nationalism and Ethnic-Based Trust: Evidence from an African Border Region,” here is her main result:
In diverse societies, individuals tend to trust coethnics more than non-coethnics. I argue that identification with a territorially-defined nation, common to all ethnic groups, reduces the degree to which trust is ethnically bounded. I conduct a “lab-in-the-field” experiment at the intersection of national and ethnic boundaries in Malawi, which measures strength of national identification, experimentally manipulates national identity salience, and measures trust behaviorally. I find that shared nationality is a robust predictor of trust, equal in magnitude to the impact of shared ethnicity. Furthermore, national identification moderates the degree to which trust is limited to coethnics: while weak national identifiers trust coethnics more than non-coethnics, strong national identifiers are blind to ethnicity. Experimentally increasing national identity salience also eliminates the co-ethnic trust advantage among weak nationalists. These results offer micro-level evidence that a strong and salient national identity can diminish ethnic barriers to trust in diverse societies.
Hat tip goes to Ben Southwood.
Singapore comes to mind as well.
What does this say about Brussels? The combination of de-nationalization and Muslim immigration into Europe seems even worse in light of this paper. Meanwhile, Britians internal Christian/ Muslim relations may improve after Brexit.
How to create that “identification with a territorially-defined nation, common to all ethnic groups” is the big question. Nation building is hard, especially if there is resistance…e.g., Vietnam and Iraq.
Well duh.