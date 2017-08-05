National identity eases cross-cultural trust problems

Amanda Lea Robinson has a new paper “Nationalism and Ethnic-Based Trust: Evidence from an African Border Region,” here is her main result:

In diverse societies, individuals tend to trust coethnics more than non-coethnics. I argue that identification with a territorially-defined nation, common to all ethnic groups, reduces the degree to which trust is ethnically bounded. I conduct a “lab-in-the-field” experiment at the intersection of national and ethnic boundaries in Malawi, which measures strength of national identification, experimentally manipulates national identity salience, and measures trust behaviorally. I find that shared nationality is a robust predictor of trust, equal in magnitude to the impact of shared ethnicity. Furthermore, national identification moderates the degree to which trust is limited to coethnics: while weak national identifiers trust coethnics more than non-coethnics, strong national identifiers are blind to ethnicity. Experimentally increasing national identity salience also eliminates the co-ethnic trust advantage among weak nationalists. These results offer micro-level evidence that a strong and salient national identity can diminish ethnic barriers to trust in diverse societies.

Hat tip goes to Ben Southwood.

Nebfocus August 5, 2017 at 4:37 am

Singapore comes to mind as well.

A B August 5, 2017 at 4:39 am

What does this say about Brussels? The combination of de-nationalization and Muslim immigration into Europe seems even worse in light of this paper. Meanwhile, Britians internal Christian/ Muslim relations may improve after Brexit.

Mike W August 5, 2017 at 5:59 am

How to create that “identification with a territorially-defined nation, common to all ethnic groups” is the big question. Nation building is hard, especially if there is resistance…e.g., Vietnam and Iraq.

chrisare August 5, 2017 at 6:06 am

Well duh.

