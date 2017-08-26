That was then, this is now — churchyard burial edition

Although all church fees were wrong, argued Francis Sadler in a much-reprinted 1738 tract, “selling” one part of the churchyard for three times the price of another “to keep Rich and Poor asunder as if there were a difference in their dust” was especially ridiculous.
Within the courtyard, “the chancel was a better address than the center aisle, which was, in turn, preferred to the side aisles.” And lead coffins cost ten times more than coffins of wood.
That is from the excellent The Work of the Dead: A Cultural History of Mortal Remains, by Thomas Laqueur. Here is a truly splendid Marina Warner review of the book.
Evelyn Waugh’s “The Loved One” has detailed sales pitches for different price sections of the cemetery modeled on Forest Lawn in Glendale, CA.
My father and I paid a little extra for my mother’s gravesite to be under a shade tree. That proved a good investment when my father died in July and was buried next to her. Because of the shade, none of the mourners suffered sunstroke.
“Although all church fees were wrong, argued Francis Sadler”: did he explain how the costs of the church were to be paid?
One cannot appreciate the level of demand/price for burial space in cemeteries located next to historic churches. And the demand isn’t limited to locals: people from far away will buy burial very expensive spaces in order to spend eternity (or however long) next to the historic church in the historic graveyard, people who not only are not members of the same denomination but aren’t even religious. The historic church I have been attending recently recently engaged architects to develop a master plan for the church, and the biggest item in their plan was for the expansion of the historic graveyard. For those who cannot afford to buy space in the graveyard, all is not lost. The graveyard has a columbarium to store the ashes of those who are cremated and wish for their ashes to spend eternity (or however long) next to the historic church in the historic graveyard. For those who might see something inconsistent between a devout Christian and cremation, a priest speaking at a funeral I attended several years ago told us that the resurrection of the body (no, grandma is not in heaven, as she must wait until the Last Judgment like the rest of us sinners, unless she is a martyr, in which case she can avoid the long wait) is not the worn out ugly body when we die but the handsome and robust body of middle age (say, age 35 to 40). If that priest’s message spreads, it should save grieving families (an foolish people who “pre-plan” for death) from being gouged by the death industry (funeral homes, makers of caskets, sellers of burial sites, etc.). Christians need to be saved, from the death industry.