Political sentences to ponder what is really going on in the world and in Texas

Veterans’ issues — something that almost never make the national conversation unless the Veteran’s Administration has a juicy scandal for us to gape at — loomed much larger in the questioning than health-care reform, which has obsessed the national media for the past nine months. That shouldn’t really be surprising. The number of veterans in the country is roughly equal to the widely touted figure of 20 million people who gained insurance because of Obamacare.
Veterans’ issues were the most notable way that the local conversation differed from the national one, but far from the only one. I heard more about school policy than climate change, and a great deal about very local issues indeed — problems with asbestos in the water table, a local community college that someone said was doing a poor job of preparing kids for work. In the El Paso leg of the trip, which I didn’t cover, Hurd says that the conversation was dominated by flooding, as heavy rains had recently filled normally dry arroyos, damaging property and displacing families.
That is from Megan McArdle, who is touring the politics of Texas, national level politics I might add, a House race.
‘loomed much larger in the questioning than health-care reform’
McCardle does recognize that veterans mainly care about the VA as it relates to their health care, right? They already have single payer government funded health care after all, in return for serving their country.
‘This kind of local knowledge, by the way, illustrates the benefit of having a geographically based election system with single-member districts, rather than nationalized elections run by proportional representation.’
Or mix both systems, and enjoy a system like Germany’s. Which does have the distinct disadvantage, at least from both a Democratic and Republican politician’s perspective, not to mention those that so generously fund such politicians, of allowing new parties to challenge the established order, whether something long term like the Greens, something short term like the Pirate Party, or something current, like the AfD.
‘Before you start shouting “gerrymandering” and waving your pet redistricting plan, I should point out that gerrymandering is, at best, a small part of the problem. ‘
Oddly, it seems that some disagree, at least when looking at what Texas state officials have done in the past – ‘Texas first passed the voter ID law in 2011, the same year the GOP-controlled Legislature adopted voting maps that were also struck down as discriminatory.
It was another major ruling over voter ID laws this year. In May, the U.S. Supreme Court shut the door on efforts by North Carolina to revive a state law that mandated voter identification. The Texas voter ID law could now be the high court’s next opportunity to weigh in.
The decision also leaves open the potential of Texas becoming the first state dragged back under federal oversight since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 gutted the federal Voting Rights Act, which had required states with troubled racial histories to submit election changes for approval. Gonzales Ramos left that question open for consideration later.
Texas has spent years fighting to preserve both the voter ID law — which was among the strictest in the U.S. — and its voting maps. Earlier this month, a separate federal court found racial gerrymandering in Texas’ congressional maps and ordered voting districts to be partially redrawn before the 2018 elections.’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/federal-judge-again-throws-out-texas-voter-id-law/2017/08/23/edcfb028-884d-11e7-96a7-d178cf3524eb_story.html