Rewatching *Enter the Dragon* (some minor spoilers)

Yana and I saw this Bruce Lee movie last night over Dan Klein’s house, for me it was my first viewing since my undergraduate days. A few points struck me:
1. Hong Kong is portrayed as a poor, dumpy ghetto; this was 1973. The Technicolor shots of the city are gorgeous.
2. Black Power, in the character of Williams [Jim Kelly], is shown to be a fundamentally moral and emancipatory force. And as was so common in movies from the 1970s and 80s, the black guy “gets it.”
3. The main villain, Han, reminded me of Chairman Mao, except that the role of the West in the opium trade is inverted and placed on Mao [Han] himself. It is no surprise that Mao’s China banned the movie.
4. Bruce takes on and defeats a whole group of unimpressive karate experts — was that intended as an anti-Japanese slam?
5. Angela Mao, who played Bruce Lee’s sister, steals the show. She now lives in Flushing, Queens (NYT).
6. The American male heroes seem not to mind that the women they are given to sleep with are essentially slaves, held under coercion or otherwise dubious circumstances. The movie seems not to mind that the male heroes do not mind. And an analogous film today would not have nude scenes, for several reasons, one being the desire to sell it to…China.
6b. The politically incorrect ranking in terms of libido is black > white > Asian, without any apology or attempt at subtlety.
7. Many scenes reminded me of the James Bond flick You Only Live Twice, and also Dr. No. It is a common theme in movies from that time that a hero can use a diversion to take over a command center; is that still done? The final mirrors trick seemed to be taken from Orson Welles’s The Lady from Shanghai. Yana remarked that many of the underground sets looked like they were borrowed from Star Trek, and that the “turn the corner” suspense scenes seem to have anticipated Star Wars.
8. “Jackie Chan appears as a guard during the underground lair battle scene and gets his neck snapped by Lee.”
9. The score by Lao Schifrin remains compelling and Bruce dominates every scene he is in.
10. As was often the case in those times, the exposition is relatively slow, much of the action is saved for the last half hour, and finally the film just ends.
John Saxon is one of my all-time favorite character actors.
In Fist of Fury, Bruce Lee identifies a Japanese spy, who had been posing as a Chinese chef, by the darkness of his nipples.
In 1973, Hong Kong’s per capita GDP was 1,936 in current U.S. dollars, more than 20 times less than today. http://data.un.org/Data.aspx?q=GDP+per+capita+hong+kong&d=SNAAMA&f=grID%3a101%3bcurrID%3aUSD%3bpcFlag%3a1%3bcrID%3a344 Hong Kong has not always had a reputation for being a rich free market beacon, after all.
And as for that ghetto part? You are aware of this, right? ‘Kowloon Walled City was a largely-ungoverned densely-populated settlement in Kowloon City in Hong Kong. Originally a Chinese military fort, the Walled City became an enclave after the New Territories were leased to Britain by China in 1898. Its population increased dramatically following the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong during World War II. By 1990, the Walled City contained 50,000 residents within its 2.6-hectare (6.4-acre) borders. From the 1950s to the 1970s, it was controlled by local triads and had high rates of prostitution, gambling and drug abuse.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kowloon_Walled_City
Not this should be taken as a suggestion that any Bruce Lee movie should be considered a historically accurate documentary, of course.
‘And an analogous film today would not have nude scenes, for several reasons, one being the desire to sell it to…China.’
You are aware of this film technique called ‘editing,’ one assumes. It is how nude scenes can be found in movies, though when they are shown on an airplane, for example, they are not seen. Or the idea of filming two different scenes, and choosing the appropriate one to edit in? – Animal House, for one example, had a Belushi/pillow fight scene where one version is suitable for a movie theater, while the other is suitable for broadcast in American (at least that is my memory – it is quite standard to film one version of a movie scene for some audiences, and another version for other audiences).
As was often the case in those times, the exposition is relatively slow,
It always surprises me today to watch a movie like Shaft, or even the bit later Dirty Harry and see how much standing around talking there is, and also how much comparatively longer takes they are. Some of that, surely, is to do with cameras and the like, but just a different style, too. (It also always busts me up that Dirty Harry wears a sweater vest and a blazer. Times change.)
” Hong Kong is portrayed as a poor, dumpy ghetto; this was 1973″
Earth to TC: all of Asia was poor & dumpy in the ’70’s, especially the cities
The scene entering HK Harbour is tremendous-&, there aren’t even any Mid Level apartments!
In case you are interested in reading the (unauthorized) script, here it is:
The mirror scene definitely borrowed from Lady from Shanghai, according to the guy who transcribed the movie. Said he did it almost from memory, having seen the movie that many times.
He also transcribed the Chinese Connection, another classic Bruce Lee movie. This was made for a Chinese audience so the anti-japan elements are more conspicuous.
Tyler,
I’m wondering if you’re familiar with the Ip Man films (they’re on Netflix) and what your thoughts are on them. Ip Man is very loosely and very fancifully based on Yip Man, Bruce Lee’s real-life kung fu teacher.
The parallels to the Rocky movies are very noticeable. A friend of mine told me this is not a coincidence and there was some delayed connection between Rocky in the US and Hong Kong kung fu movies.