Rio de Janeiro fact of the day

In the period from January to June criminal homicides have risen 10 per cent in the state of Rio, compared with last year, while homicides in confrontations with police have risen 45 per cent, according to the state security secretariat. Violent deaths resulting from attempted robbery have risen 21 per cent.
The violence is taking its toll on Rio`s cash-strapped police, who complain they lack funds even for petrol for their vehicles. News organisation Globo reported that every 54 hours, a policeman is killed in the city.
150 cops killed per year in Rio at that rate? That’s a lot.
One remarkable historical statistic along those lines is that about 40 cabdrivers per year were murdered in New York City in both 1990 and 1991. There used to be big cabdriver protest drives down Fifth Avenue honking their horns to demand more law and order.
Cabbies actually prevent more crimes, by some estimates, than the police. Because they can phone in crimes and are sort of a mobile neighborhood watch program.
As for Rio, there’s lots of photos of favela shootouts between cop and gang member. And then there’s the semi-factual “City of God”.
Brazil … I’d turn it over to the Paraguayans to run; they’d not make a hash of it.
Yes, they would, they could not even rule their own country. They were opressed and terrorized ny the tyrant Solano López, called the Napoleon of South America. Brazil freed the Paraguayan prople and built modern Paraguay.
I anticipate TR telling us that the illustrious president of Brazil has ordered the deployment of 10,000 troops to pacify the city and soon no one will have to dodge bullets. If only Chicago had such fine leadership.
Brazil is a federative reoublic. It is obvious the local authorities made some mistakes, but, yeah, president Temer (who has been acquited of all charges by the Congress yesterday) deployed federal troops ro solve the problem. The point is, Brazilians legitimate authorities are using all the available tools to restore order and protect the population – as they did in my home city, Vitória, in the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, where are American soldiers in Ferguson, Compton or Detroit?
Also, there are much more criminals killed by the police than policemen killed by the criminals. There is no possible comparisson. In spite of all terror and however long and hard the road may be, we are winning.
Oh thats bad news for favela gentrification. Another country to go AWOL on BRICS? Acoustically the C in that acronym was its most defining letter anyway.
Does the rise in crime relate to the Olympics? By that I mean was crime, or were crime statistics, suppressed the past couple of years leading up to and during the Olympics? And suppressed could be from official efforts (including official efforts to suppress crime statistics as well as to suppress crime itself) and unofficial efforts (suppression by gangs so as not to discourage visitors during the Olympics who could be targets of crime). Rio deployed an additional 80,000 soldiers and police officers leading up to and during the Olympics. “Many of those areas, where police had successfully displaced some criminal gangs in the lead-up to the Olympics and the 2014 World Cup, are now roiled by efforts by gangs to retake turf and regain access to markets for illegal drugs. Rio is one of several Brazilian states suffering from gaping budget deficits. The state government, which has struggled to pay police, doctors and teachers in recent months, slashed its overall security financing by more than a third in 2016.” http://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-violence-idUSKBN15G5K6 From the experience in Rio and elsewhere, one might conclude that efforts to suppress crime through force must be permanent (i.e., a perpetual police state) and, if not, crime when force is discontinued will be even worse than before.
No Thiago Ribeiro? I thought this post was dedicated to him. Well conclusion is that Brazil sucks (and so does the rest of South America). They always fail to deliver somehow (ex: Chavez, Lula and their right-wing counterparts too).
“Well conclusion is that Brazil sucks”
No, it does not. It is one of the biggeat economies in the world, it is the second biggest democracy of the world, it owns the biggest meat producing company in the world, it makes the best airplanes in the world, it is the unchallenge master of an area bigger than the Roman Empire at its height. It has, in the last thirty years, experienced one of the biggest advances in living standards in recorded history.
