A Shruti Rajagopalan proposal on gender issues

I have a odd idea to improve diversity in the short run within the current system. Economists should create a convention (not rule) by setting the example that at least one of the reference letter writers should be female. I think this one small move could nudge people towards a big change. Young grad students will be more likely to work with women in a position of authority. Schools will try to find more senior level female economists for the department. And the young male colleagues might just behave a little better, if only to get a better working relationship and a reference from the female economist.
Do you think that female economists would like this? Having much more work to do for their students, and never knowing if it’s because the student enjoys their research, or simply wants to advance their career?
Are they supposed to “like” it? And if people behave well, does their motive matter?
I would perhaps restrict the convention-not-requirement only to male applicants.
“never knowing if it’s because the student enjoys their research, or simply wants to advance their career”
Who ever knows the answers to this?
Ironic that you would complain that economists would receive requests motivated primarily by a due regard for their own interest.
You are correct, however, to note that increasing the workload of female economists might not be welcome and may have unintended side effects (e.g., women would have less time to devote to research and teaching and men would have more time on the margin…what could possibly go wrong?).
I’m no economist, but the problem may be that male economists are afraid of women. It’s understandable since women are scary, especially if one considers that the typical male economist isn’t exactly the bell of the ball. There’s a certain well-known male economist at a leading college who is also a well-known slob, with table manners fit for a pig (sorry pigs). What’s with that? On the other hand, economics might just attract boars and boors.
So that is what America has become: a bunch of men begging reference letters from people they woukd otherwise avoid.
One could do “not my” gender, i.e., not female, not male, or not x where x is a variable of one’s choosing? You could add other “not my” categories. It may not single out a particular category – arguably.
Good idea.
But how many genders to include?
So basically, in this picture an economist is just a frustrated dean. All official and unofficial professional responsibilities can be perfectly substituted for by one extra formal input into the RPT (reappointments, promotions, tenure) process.
Problem is the same as with Affirmative Action. Now everyone will think you get publish only because you’re female, not because you have quality work.
Why is it assumed that diversity is good? I want everyone to have an equal chance at doing what they want, if qualified and will to do the work. But who cares where this work comes from? Can’t we just judge the quality of the work rather than the source? There were supposed to be benefits to diversity, but so far all we have done is watered down departments/classes/companies with no net benefits. As I stated above, AA just brings distrust unless you are actively working next to the person who got in as an AA hire, so net negative.
Not a great situation for a student from GMU:
https://economics.gmu.edu/people/full_time_faculty
But he should have thought of that before picking such a school.
This literally sounds like the least “economist”-like solution possible.
Vague social conventions instead of well-defined rules: check. Open to umpteen unpredictable second-order effects: check. Massive deadweight loss: check. Feel-good proposal with no way to quantify impact: check. Highly-externalized costs: check. Heavy emphasis on seen over unseen effects: check. No way for participants to trade obligations: check. No consideration of aggregate utility: check. Ignores that tax collection is not the same as tax incidence: check.
I don’t know who Shruti Rajagopalan. But based off this, I’m presuming that he’s the guy who came up with mercantilism, rent control, the mortgage interest deduction, and drug prohibition.
Funnily enough, this excellent list of objections is what I expected to hear from TYLER, our genial MR host.
Economists aren’t about economics?
“I’m presuming that he’s the guy…”
I’m presuming Shruti is not a guy: http://shrutiraj.com/cv-and-bio/
This comment chain feels particularly salient.
Terrible idea. Did he just propose the first idea that popped into his head?
Perhaps economics and science journals should anonymize the authors of papers till six months after publication. Remove gender bias as well as argument from authority by big names.
Good idea! I was thinking the same thing. Orchestra tryouts used to be blind, behind-the-curtain, listening tests. Solves many problems.
“Perhaps economics and science journals should anonymize the authors of papers till six months after publication.”
Then how would I know if a paper is self-recommending or straussian?
Anonymizing contributions to academic journals has generally resulted in fewer women being published. https://necpluribusimpar.net/not-lose-friends-alienate-people-talking-women-philosophy/
Don’t most professors hate writing recommendation letters?
What’s a “reference letter writer”…is that a designated function within a department?
It’s well established now that the “gender pay gap” does not exist, because differences in personal priorities adequately explain why women choose lower paying jobs than men and/or spend less time on jobs than men. Shouldn’t it be obvious that the same facts also explain the fact that fewer women than men become economics profs, or choose any other particular occupation where they are in the minority?
In which case there is no need for this kind of “diversity,” and the very idea should simply be laughed off. Especially by economists.
I’m surprised this proposal made it this far and wasn’t taken as an Onion article suggestion.
the results of this change, if implemented:
female professors now spend 90% of their time choosing which princelings get promoted, and can no longer contribute meaningfully to their own research careers because all of their time is spent “mothering” undergrads. male professors regain whatever proportion of their time was spent working on relationships with undergrads.
That approach could help African-Americans, Hispanic, and trans economists too.
Oh how I miss the dark ages of 2007 when “gender” was a checkbox in a form. For crying out loud, if Tyler thinks this kind of stuff I can only imagine how painful it would be to work with actual liberals…