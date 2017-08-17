Sigmund Freud remains underrated

Where to even begin enumerating the wealth of fruitful work — some of it highly critical — that continues to emerge from real engagement with Freud’s ideas? Consider Marina Warner’s musings on Freud’s mediation of Eastern and Western cultural tropes told through the story of his Oriental carpet-draped couch; Rubén Gallo’s panoramic exploration of the reception of Freud’s work in Mexico and the reciprocal influence of Mexican culture on Freud; and the rich medley of sociopolitical critiques grounded in Lacan’s reinterpretation of Freud’s thought.
The idea that large parts of our mental life remain obscure or even entirely mysterious to us; that we benefit from attending to the influence of these depths upon our surface selves, our behaviors, language, dreams and fantasies; that we can sometimes be consumed by our childhood familial roles and even find ourselves re-enacting them as adults; that our sexuality might be as ambiguous and multifaceted as our compendious emotional beings and individual histories — these core conceits, in the forms they circulate among us, are indebted to Freud’s writings. Now that we’ve effectively expelled Freud from the therapeutic clinic, have we become less neurotic? With that baneful “illusion” gone, and with all our psychopharmaceuticals and empirically grounded cognitive therapy techniques firmly in place, can we assert that we’ve advanced toward some more rational state of mental health than that enjoyed by our forebears in the heyday of analysis? Indeed, with a commander in chief who often seems to act entirely out of the depths of a dark unconscious, we might all do better to read more, not less, of Freud.
That is from an excellent NYT book review by George Prochnik.
Like a lot of pro-Freud things, it seems to me that this confuses the question of whether Freud noticed some real, perhaps unknown and unexpected, phenomena, and whether this explanations for those phenomena are any good. The answer to the first question seems pretty clearly yes (though there are some misses, too, I think.) The answer to the second question is, I think, at least much less favorable to Freud. (I’d say he got very little right here, and even the bits he got right are messed in with wrong stuff in a way that makes them unhelpful.) We might think that he’s more like Kepler and less like Newton in this way, though I think that’s giving him a bit too much credit, still. If this is right, then it’s no wonder that Freud is of little use in therapy and practice, and mostly a historical footnote.
I find a few of Freud’s ideas, such as “projection,” useful, but there seems like a remarkable amount of dross and hokum in Freudianism. I don’t see how anybody can justify the absurd level of deference that Freud was granted in roughly 1920-1980.
My hypothesis is that Freud’s inflated reputation was largely due to the huge number of brilliant Jews who emerged in the 20th Century, but who didn’t have many Jewish geniuses to look back upon with ethnocentric pride.
There was Marx, of course, but many Jews were rightly leery of committing to Marxism. So, the more conservative among Jewish intellectuals found Freud highly appealing as a cultural hero, vaguely undermining gentile civility and respectability without threatening a dictatorship of the proletariat.
Since then, fortunately, Jews have produced a sizable number of authentic geniuses such as Einstein, so there is less need for inflating the reputations of cult leaders like Freud.
For a man whose connection to empirical science is essentially zero, that is.
Freud had his lower jaw removed due to cancer. His surgeon urged him to give up his cigar habit、forecasting that the cancer would reappear, which it did. Why didn’t he quit? “I like cigars”, he answered. According to Clark’s earlier biography.
Freud’s new ideas were not correct, while his correct ideas were not new. He did a lot to popularize them, obviously (Bertrand Russell was a believer, at least for a while), but his staying power owed much to Hitchcock and other creative people who found the ideas (repressed memories and such) useful for dramatic story-telling.