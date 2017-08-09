Support for Redistribution is Shaped by Envy and Self Interest not Fairness

Hayek argued that support for redistribution was driven by emotions that had been optimally evolved for small, hunter-gatherer societies but that were now at tension with the rules necessary to create an extended social order such as under capitalism.
Support for Hayek’s hypothesis is given in a new paper by Sznycer et al. (et al. including Cosmides and Tooby). The authors use surveys to measure an individual’s disposition to compassion and envy. For example, for compassion there are 11 items such as “I suffer from others sorrows,” or (negative) “I tend to dislike soft-hearted people,” and for envy there are questions like “It is so frustrating to see some people succeed so easily”. In each case there is a scale from strongly disagree to strongly agree. The author’s also ask whether the respondents think a tax on the wealthy would benefit them (measured on a 1 to 5 scale).
What makes these three items–compassion, envy and self-interest– interesting is that each of these can be understood as having evolved for functional reasons in the ancestral environment (see the paper for cites and arguments.)
In contrast, “fairness” is a much more abstract and difficult to define concept and because it is based on groups rather than on interpersonal relations it is not clear how it would have evolved in the ancestral environment. The authors measure the demand for distributional fairness by asking a variety of questions about hypothetical distributions and they use survey questions such as “the law of the land should apply to everyone in the same way” to measure support for procedural fairness.
The main things to be explained are support for redistribution (again measured via a questionnaire) and private giving to charity. The authors have just over six thousand participants over four countries (the U.S., India, the UK and Israel).
A key finding:
Compassion, envy, and self-interest independently predict support for redistribution in four countries with different economic histories and distributional policies. This is consistent with an evolutionary-psychological approach…the effects of fairness as a group-wide concern is unreliable and of far smaller magnitude than the effect of the emotion/motivational triplet.
A scary/sad finding:
Respondents were given two scenarios, a 10% tax on the rich that led to X dollars for the poor or a 50% tax on the rich that because it reduced incentives led to X/2 dollars for the poor. This experiment was run in America, India and the UK.
Fourteen percent to 18% of the…participants indicated a preference for the scenario featuring a higher tax rate for the rich even though it produced less money for the poor.
It’s easy to be skeptical of survey answers (I prefered measured actions) but answers on questions like this have been shown to be predictive for a variety of behaviors and there is an internal logic among the answers that suggests real motivations and behaviors are being measured. Most notably, compassion and envy both predict support for redistribution but only compassion predicts private giving to charity.
Addendum: It is a scandal that so few of Hayek’s works are available online. I believe this is a serious detriment to Hayek research.
Stay outraged. That is you.
“Everyone loves the Democrats and their can-do message of opposition to Trump, entitlement to our money, resistance to Trump, demands for even more of our money, and dog-whistlin’ about murdering Trump and anyone else who doesn’t hate Trump or want to give Democrats our money.” Kurt Shlichter
Unless you actually work for the government, your support for higher broad-based taxes is rooted in either (1) your desire to punish the successful (2) your unrelenting need to virtue-signal compassion (3) your dogged refusal to care whether your preferred policies produce the intended results.
Yes, you, reader. I’m talking about you.
May you someday have children that need government services; may you someday wish the road were repaired; may you someday end up destitute from illness in an old folks home–so that you could look back on your words.
There are also arguments along ordoliberal intuition. Humans are these self-serving, avaricious creatures who can be tempted by permanent wealth tranfers, even at the expense of the total pie, and future humans. Some degree of wealth transfers might be akin to setting small fires to avoid large ones.
Don’t see what is scary or sad about that bit at the end. It’s dangerous for people to be too rich. Concentrates power and influence too much, and ends up threatening the liberties of the lower classes.
Personally, I’d be fine with confiscating wealth and simply throwing it away, and I think the poor would see gains from that kind of action. I’d probably rank it below the other two options, though. But I’d still (depending on the amount of wealth) consider it a net positive.
+1
I’d happily give up some income if it meant politicians were more interested in listening to me then lobbyists. So many quality of life improvements I can think of that I would happily forgo money for, that have been derailed by lobbyists.
There are lobbyists on both sides of every issue… Exxon has lobbyists, but so does the Sierra Club. Give your money to the lobbyists that are on your side.
The influence of money on governance is dangerous. It works both ways: rich to poor, poor (voting for more of other people’s money) to rich. The middle is (perceived to be) squeezed.
Truman, “You can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook.” Still true. So in 2017, America is run by people that got rich in politics.
Seems like a shaky justification for good old fashioned resentment if you ask me. What’s the danger level I as someone who is solidly middle class should begin to fear for my liberty? $1 billion? $10 billion? Why?
‘It is a scandal that so few of Hayek’s works are available online.’
Well, that certainly sounds like self-interested complaining about unfair distribution.
Support for capitalism is dominated by envy and self-interest, too, but we seem to like that just fine.
“t’s easy to be skeptical of survey answers” …. unless it supports my priors.
Americans react this way because they know that, in the end of the day, the American regime is actually controlled by a few moneyed interests and malefactors of great wealth. The system itself is corrupt to its core (i.e. Trump, Clinton, Iran Contras, Sununu, Banks bail-outs, Solyndra).
Well Brazilians are experts on corruption. So, no one should discount your opinion on those grounds.
No, we are not. Most Brazilians are scrupulously honest. Americans, however, think scruples are Russia’s currwncy and morals are,paintingsmon the walls. You are ruled by a conman and Wall Street’s bailed-out malefactors of great wealth. In Brazil, criminals are punished in strict and cruel ways, they are put under pressure until they confess and rat their partners. I haven’t heard anything anymore about “locking her up”. Unlike Trump, President Temer is honest and accomplished, a true leader of men.
“Unlike Trump, President Temer is honest and accomplished, a true leader of men.”
Really? What about President Silva & President Rousseff? Were they also honest and accomplished?
There were mistakes, but they are being punished with all the mighty of the law: Rousseff, who has not been found guilty of corruption per si yet, has already been impeached for her outrageous mismanagement of the economy. Former president Lula, whose administration’s outcomes were somewhat good (except for choosing Rousseff as his successor, volunteering Brazil to host the World Cup and the Olympic Games – we spent money we did not actually have to please ungrateful foreigners we don’t like – and his corrupt dealings) has already been sentenced to almost ten years of jail time. Meanwhile, Americans elected a foreign asset who is also a notorious conman, and I have not heard anything anymore about “locking her up”. I can not imagine Brazilians electing someone like Trump or allowing our government to become as corrupt and beholden to moneyed interests as the American one is. Yet, the American sheeple do not care.
This is out of the mainstream on the literature and research. If you want to do some work on your own, look up the behavioral economics research on fairness, which often guides how companies market products (ever play the Dictator game in successive rounds to find that you get Whopped if you were unfair in later rounds, or if you have a customer who discovers you have treated him unfairly); in addition to BE research, you might also look at the works of the economist John List at the University of Chicago.
Not surprising for anyone who has read Nietzsche and his philosophy of ressentiment.
Rousseau or Robespierre are the kind of people
driven by ressentiment. Lenine too.
An, er, Straussian would wonder if Alex Tabarrok has been placed on MR staff as a deep cover leftist agent to disrupt Tyler’s sly-innocent, just-asking-questions routine by being a hilariously obvious ideologue.
Immigration is a coercive redistribution system. It’s not individual redistribution but group based redistribution. Hayek also opposed open border style immigration, from what I can read.
It’s science!
Are market participants motivated by economic fundamentals or by beliefs? Does it depend on whether the market participant is rich or not rich, with the rich motivated by economic fundamentals and the not rich motivated by belief? Would the rich support a 10% tax on high levels of income if the tax would reduce the systemic risk of financial and economic instability? Would the rich support the tax out of concern for economic fundamentals (financial and economic instability correlates with high levels of inequality)? Or would the rich oppose the tax out of greed? Would the rich support equal tax treatment of wages and capital income out of fairness? Or would the rich oppose equal tax treatment of wages and capital income out of greed (the rich earn most of the capital income)? Would the rich support the elimination of tax loopholes only enjoyed by the rich (such as the ability to shelter (hide) income in tax havens) out of fairness? Or would the rich oppose the elimination of tax loopholes out of greed (since only the rich can take advantage of the loopholes)? If people are motivated by belief, and are likely to believe just about anything, what do economic fundamentals have to do with it. https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/09/how-america-lost-its-mind/534231/
Stated preferences = useless
Here is good old Alex ready to judge people as usual. Tell me Alex, does your tongue get tired from all that clucking?