Surveillance sentences to ponder

The mostly male crowd that participated in Friday night’s tiki-torch-lit rally did not cover their faces, and they were widely photographed. A Twitter account, @YesYoureRacist, began posting photographs of participants and uncovering their identities. White was among the first it named. The account would soon identify students enrolled at the University of Nevada and Washington State University, leading both of the schools to issue statements condemning racism.
A white nationalist who participated in the torch-lit march through the University of Virginia’s campus this weekend has lost his job at a Berkeley, Calif., hot dog restaurant after Twitter users posted his photo and place of employment. The employee, Cole White, was identified online after he was photographed among a shouting and torch-wielding mob during the march Friday night in Charlottesville.
Effective social monitoring, or dangerous slippery slope? Or both? Sometimes the undercover sleuths are wrong (NYT).
Here is the full article, via Michael Rosenwald.
It’s important to note it is a Libertarian hot dog outlet. They put out a statement:
Top Dog issued a statement to the Washington Post that read, in part:
“Cole chose to voluntarily resign his employment with Top Dog and we accepted his resignation. There have been reports that he was terminated. Those reports are false. There have been reports that top dog knowingly employs racists and promotes racist theology. That too is false. Individual freedom and voluntary exchange are core to the philosophy of Top Dog. We look forward to cooking the same great food for at least another 50 years.”
"Cooking the same great food" of 50 years ago (basically when Martin Luther King was shot) is a dog whistle.
Both. The future is coming, and the older we get the scarier it is. But the people who grow up in it won’t notice it as a problem.
In many other countries including southern Europe, employment is already a cultural phenomenon : which means you need to belong to get a job even for the lowest paid. Same will happen in US soon, for the same reasons, and not only at Google.
Easy prediction: if the doxxing of the alt-right demonstrators proves to be effective, they will start wearing bandanas and masks the way the Antifa and Anonymous demonstrators do. I’m a little surprised they aren’t covering their faces already, the KKK used to do that.
They will, but then they’ll find out that many states have mask laws. With a few exceptions, it’s illegal in Virginia to wear a mask/hood/etc in public for the purpose of concealing your identity. Doing so is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a $2500 fine.
Many states, such as Virginia have old laws on the books from the fight against the KKK making it illegal to wear a mask in public for the purpose of committing violence with impunity. The federal government has a law that may (or may not, depending on how it is interpreted) do the same.
Those laws largely hadn’t been enforced against masked leftist thugs of the Black Bloc variety, which is one reason why there has been so much semi-leftist violence over the last couple of years. But there has been growing demand for enforcement of anti-mask laws since the anti-Trump, anti-Milo, anti-Murray riots of recent years.
http://employmentattorneyla.com/fired-expressing-political-views-california/ Political Activities Outside of Working Hours:
California law also prohibits employers from adopting any “rule, regulation, or policy” that bars employees from running for public office, or participating in politics outside of work. However, if you decide to run for office or attend a protest outside of working hours, your employer could legally terminate you if these activities distract you from work to a point that your job performance suffers.
It seems to me that the hot dog Berkeley guy has grounds for suing.
The great question here is, can Americans get along? We all want to help one another. Human beings are like that. We want to live by each other’s happiness, not by each other’s misery. We don’t want to hate and despise one another. Are Americans so different from the rest of us?
‘The mostly male crowd that participated in Friday night’s tiki-torch-lit rally did not cover their faces, and they were widely photographed.’
One assumes because they were proudly exercising their right to free speech, and were not cowards hiding behind a mask. Or hood, as the case may be, of course, as many people supporting of Robert E. Lee memorials have a long history of hood wearing.
‘Effective social monitoring, or dangerous slippery slope?’
Neither – the right to express an opinion is balanced by the right of others to express theirs. And the right of a private employer to fire a at will employee at any time, for any reason or none at all, is the sort of freedom that American employers enjoy, a slope that was slid down decades ago in the U.S., and the sort of thing that Mercatus Center studies value highly when determining standards for economic freedom.
The strange thing is why a neo-Nazi thinks that most Americans would want to have anything to do with them. But thanks to their right to freely express their opinions in public, they are now being introduced to what the majority of their fellow citizens think about those who hold such opinions. This is one of the most important functions of the 1st Amendment – it guarantees anyone the right to show their true colors, without needing to worry about government retribution, while still allowing their fellow citizens to make private choices, without any government interference at all. Such as who a private citizen wishes to associate with.
Do German employees have the right to leave any employment at will for any reason, or none at all? They do in the US.