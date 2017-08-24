The conservation of coercion?

These aspects raise an uncomfortable possibility for libertarians: is there a sort of law of conservation of coercion in well-functioning societies? A community with a minimal state can only function if it is thick enough and homogeneous enough to enforce sanctions for antisocial behavior that are almost state-like in their severity, and, furthermore, can make them stick. Freeing individuals from their smothering parochialisms will lead to a compensating increase in the scope and reach of the state as people search for a new solution to social dilemmas formerly handled via informal means. Conversely, attempts to suddenly curtail state power may lead to chaos in the intervening period when social institutions have not yet reasserted themselves. Principled libertarians might still have good reasons to prefer the non-state forms of compulsion—among them the arguments from public choice economics and a federalist preference for decisions being made at the lowest feasible level, where actors are most likely to have relevant information. But “increased freedom” may not be one of them.
Kuznicki thinks the engineering mindset in political theory is an antidote to what he sees as a philosophical tradition of abstract theorizing that puts the state on a pedestal and makes it into an almost metaphysical nexus of the human condition. But as I look around, much of the vapid theorizing seems to be in favor of liberalism writ large, while the best current example of a state built on hard-nosed pragmatism is Singapore. Kuznicki himself is a representative of a currently fashionable sort of cosmopolitan libertarianism that has never existed in governmental form, and which I suspect is the least likely form of government ever to exist. What if a practical politics that took account of human frailty implied a world formed from a combination of cosmopolitan but illiberal city-states, unified but homogeneous nation-states, and sprawling empires that vacillate between centrifugal and centripetal tendencies? In fact, this is the world that has existed for most of recorded history. Perhaps the real ideological blinders are those which tell us that we have transcended this condition and can replace it with something else.
That is from William Wilson in American Affairs, hat tip goes to Garett Jones and Rogue WPA Staff. Here is Jason Kuznicki’s new book, which I have not yet seen.
Right, it’s like how European cops in Bloomsbury and the Left Bank are outfitted like Mobile Infantry from “Starship Troopers” these days just because they don’t enforce security at the borders well enough. You need security somewhere.
You sound like someone who has never been to Bloomsbury.
http://www.unz.com/isteve/stabby-somali-murders-american-tourist-in-bloomsbury/
Wilson makes some good points. The “scientific” approach too often leads to the pursuit of impossible utopias, be they communistic, libertarian, or whatever. The “engineering” approach has some built-in advantages — less extremism.
But as Wilson points out, that insight still leaves us far short of having the engineering skills to design and operate better governments, societal structures, etc.
> These aspects raise an uncomfortable possibility for libertarians: is there a sort of law of conservation of coercion in well-functioning societies? A community with a minimal state can only function if it is thick enough and homogeneous enough to enforce sanctions for antisocial behavior that are almost state-like in their severity
The author’s drastically downplaying the qualitative differences between state coercion and social convention.
For example in the civilized world, we have socially, rather than legally, enforced dictates about sex toys. Keep them in the bedroom, out of public view, and don’t blast your gross fetishes in the faces of uninterested parties. Yes, if you’re cavalier about leaving your sex toys out, your neighbors may make fun of you, and you could feel embarrassed. But in Alabama (where sex toys are illegal) commandos could kick in your door in a pre-dawn raid, with the objective of throwing you in a cage, possibly shooting you or your dog in the process.
As someone who’s done more than their fair share of illegal activities, I can say living on the wrong side of the law really really sucks. Even if the chance of actual apprehension is de minims, it can be very paranoia-fueling and anxiety-inducing. Leaving in fear for your life and freedom are not the same thing as feeling socially awkward. I don’t think any one who’s actually lived in fear of the state would disagree.
True, but let’s introduce employment and business opportunities into the mix. One of the main goals of people applying social sanctions is to try to get someone fired from a job and rendered unemployable. A significant decline in income and social status is a pretty frightening prospect for a lot of people. A libertarian society with a minimal safety net would make this even more so.
I agree with your sentiment. Our obsession with pitchfork-wielding social media mobs is probably one of the ugliest warts on modern culture. Trying to get someone fired or evicted is pretty indefensible for all but the most heinous actors. Our society is increasingly too cavalier about it.
That being said, very few things destroy one’s career prospects to the same extent as a felony charge. And way way more people lose their job or prospective job for legal reasons than for social pressure. For every James Damore with a viral memo, there’s about a thousand people arrested for mailing a sheet of LSD. The former takes a concerted effort by a distributed mob, the latter just takes one cop who’s having a bad day. At worse downgrading legal sanctions to social sanctions would only result in the same set of anti-socials losing their job. At best it would involve several orders of magnitude less.
And not to beat the horse of a libertarian trope, but government meddling is a major reason that employers are so risk-averse in the first place. The cost of a bad hire is extraordinarily hire, mostly due to labor market regulations. Scaling back state intervention, including in the labor market, would result in much more flexible employers, willing to take a risk on someone even if they have a few compromising pictures on Google.
Sex toys, drugs, and labor market regulations. That’s 3 libertarian tropes.
‘we have socially, rather than legally, enforced dictates about sex toys’
You haven’t been to Rotterdam, have you? https://www.sculptureinternationalrotterdam.nl/en/collectie/santa-claus-en
You say that like it’s a BAD thing…
About being in Rotterdam? Rotterdam is a nice city to visit, proud of itself in a way reflected along the lines of this sort of observation – ‘We earn the money in Rotterdam, it gets taxed in the Hague, and wasted in Amsterdam.’ And the Boijmans van Beuningen Museum would not feel out of place in either DC or NYC.
The Netherlands has a number of interesting places to visit – Utrecht is nice too, though no need to be alarmed about the UFO.
‘Freeing individuals from their smothering parochialisms will lead to a compensating increase in the scope and reach of the state as people search for a new solution to social dilemmas formerly handled via informal means. ‘
Yet another person with apparently absolutely zero faith in the 1st Amendment.
‘the best current example of a state built on hard-nosed pragmatism is Singapore’
Including straightforward censorship – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Censorship_in_Singapore Obviously, Singapore is not the U.S., but their attempt to pragmatically use the power to censor in the government’s self-defined interest is something that is utterly incompatible with the 1st Amendment. Few nations have ever had America’s demonstrated and successful devotion to free speech, where the government stays out of the marketplace of ideas.
‘Perhaps the real ideological blinders are those which tell us that we have transcended this condition and can replace it with something else.’
So, to reconsider, perhaps he really does support the truly revolutionary nature of the 1st Amendment, while defending it in a strangely vapid fashion.
Oh do shut up, Portia.
Portia? I thought I was a puffin.
5.5 million and 719 sq km. A mid sized city. What bearing does that have on anything? Compared to cities of equivalent size, how does it compare?
Scale matters greatly.
+1, how many times are people going use Singapore as a useful comparison for any actual country of size? Nothing of value in it.
I think the central premise here is completely untrue.
Different societies have vastly different amounts of coercion; they do not all have similar amounts of coercion, just in different forms.
In the real world, I see no evidence of an inverse relationship between amount of coercion from government and “coercion” from social norms. In fact, the opposite relationship appears true to me. Many countries with oppressive governments also have very high social expectations for conformity. This might be because a culture that does not place a premium on individual rights is unlikely to develop strong democratic institutions; or it might be because coercive government tries to impose its will in society; or both.
The State is indeed most often born as an answer to the tragedy of the commons of kinship societies. The example of the two factories is good, even if the most common case refers to the use of the land. But the mistake in my view (and the Spencer Heat and Spencer McCallum writings, to which I subscribe) is to consider coercion as a “legitimate” alternative to kinship, for it exists a third option that can fix those problems without introducing coercion (which is a pathology, rather than an alternative state of a community of free men): the proprietary community. One of the best examples is the English manorial system before the conquest of William in 1066. The manorial and feudal system look pretty similar, but there was a huge difference: peasants were not serfs linked to the land, like a forest or a source of water. They were free citizens that could move whenever they want to another manor, provided they could reach a contract (usually some share of the harvest) with the owner of the land. This difference of course made them clients, not citizens-cattle, and nobles had to compete among themselves for the clients.
It is true and false at the same time that the owner of a proprietary community performs a job as menial as maintaining the sewer (which, by the way, he typically does). Because it is true that he performs just a set of functions, and if he wants to do (and charge for) what the citizen-clients consider more than the minimum necessary, he would lose clients and get bankrupt. But he does perform three critical functions for any community: 1) selection of members, 2) day-to-day management of the conflicts based on flexible common and business sense, instead of fixed rules, and 3) change in the use of land, typically when the lease contract are due, without using eminent domain (that could anyway be negotiated as part of the contract.
The first is pretty straightforward. Let me give you an example of 2) and then of 3).
Let’s start with 2): in a commercial mall there is usually an agreement that store-operators park their car in the farthest places of the parking lot to leave the best place to the clients, that do not occupy the spot all day and are, after all, the most important agents of the relationship. Let’s stipulate that a a store-operator very liked by all the community breaks his legs and asks for an exception: the possibility of parking close to his store for 30 days, until the cast is removed. In a subdivided community, where the ownership is fragmented, there is usually the HOA to manage this issue. If even one other store-operator out of 200 decides to stick to the rule because he is a jerk, there is nothing to be done. If there is a proprietor of all the mall, instead, the guy would quietly approach the jerk and tell him something like this: “Look, you are formally right, you can invoke the rule and impede to the guy to park close to his store. However, if you do it, most of my clients will be upset, and the rents I can charge for my asset will be lower. So, if you stick to your inflexible position, be sure that as soon as your contract is due, I will kick you out from here, and that action, contrary to lower the value of my asset, will increase it, because the other tenants will consider my decision just and fair”. You can easily make other examples that refer to residential, or office or industrial community, as well as complete communities, like a proprietary city-state.
Example of 3): Currently most malls have the problem of the department store closing due to e-commerce, but the department store is the heart of a mall, when it closes, the mall starts to wither. So much so that in a few cases in the US, malls are charging negative rents to department stores, they are paying them to stay open. This is possible in the real world only when there is only a single owner and stores operated by tenants, because in a subdivided community, not even a HOA could force single tenants to give up their space or pay a monthly fee to keep the department store, it would be a prisoner dilemma including 200 players, a nightmare. This example, by the way, is historically very relevant, because it is at the root of the degradation of inner cities. There was little parking downtown, nobody wanted to invest in parking lots, and suburban malls started to develop. Or some store closed, nobody rented the place and it became abandoned, creating a self-sustaining degradation of the inner city because of urban blight.
So, what about a world of proprietary community, likely city-states listed in some stock-exchange (the quantity of money required is so large that it would be difficult to see as singles can raise it)? It would not be democratic: the owner (or professional manager) might decide to consult his tenants for things like who they want to become the sheriff, for example, but not for more important things, like, for example, who to evict to build a needed new airport. But the decision must make sense and be considered fair, because the owner has to maintain a reputation of a reasonable guy. So, in the airport case, for example, he might decide to cut short leases and use the eminent domain, but it will be careful to choose the most logical place for the airport and compensate the leasees with, say, two times the value they lose losing the lease. Also, different communities will cater to different group of people. For example, a community catering to young families, might very well to introduce a rule against the use of drugs or the ownership guns. It seems counterintuitive from a libertarian perspective, but it actually makes a lot of sense: the rights are all descendant of the right of private property. In the home of my friend, I have to follow the rules established by my friend, I cannot, say, smoke, if he doesn’t want me to. So, what about the expected rebuttal that this would be a dystopian world with 50.000 dictators, without liberty? Liberty, of course, will be guaranteed by the fact that there will be 50.000 agents in competition. We do not say that the shampoo world is divided in 500 dictators that decide what shampoo we want to use, because we trust competition to create all the types of shampoo that can be reasonably created. The same it would be for the production of environment, that would be a good definition of the job of the people involved in the proprietary communities industry.