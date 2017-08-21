“The Dawn of Eurasia”

By Bruno Maçães, due out in January. I was asked to blurb it, I’m going to go “off the reservation” and call it so far the best and most important book I’ve read so far tihs year. From Amazon:
In this original and timely book, Bruno Maçães argues that the best word for the emerging global order is ‘Eurasian’, and shows why we need to begin thinking on a super-continental scale. While China and Russia have been quicker to recognise the increasing strategic significance of Eurasia, even Europeans are realizing that their political project is intimately linked to the rest of the supercontinent – and as Maçães shows, they will be stronger for it.
The Kindle edition at least you can pre-order.
Other than lawlessness, is there anything stopping a Eurasia wide train and highway system?
Freakingly Orwellian. My hopes are on the opposite outcome: thousands and thousands of sovereign propietary communities, with free circulation of people, goods and capital. A voluntaryist world.
Regarding the question about railways, the chinese have already done it, although it still needs extensive renovation in some parts. They call it something like “The big belt”. I am sure you find a lot of info in the web, if I recall well, they already put 600Bn$ between this and port infrastructure for another “belt” or whatever they decided to call the ocean way.
Eurasia? Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue like BRIC did. Any good idea needs a catchy acronym to catch on.
No, it actually is a pleasing-sounding word, which is why it is in the title.
It’s also a pleasing concept for the one-world-government crowd. At least the ones who are capable of selectively forgetting that even the EU is falling apart. But Eurasia? Now you’re talking! Most important concept of the year!!
Seriously, by Bruno Maçães? I haven’t read the book, but that guy’s credibility is in the toilet from previous things he has said, written and done.
This author is a scholar, from Portugal, so I don’t see your problem with him other than you may disagree with his views. He has a Wikipedia page, seems legit, and his book is only $11 for several hundred pages. Pre-ordered it.
Bonus trivia: this Portuguese writer wrote nice fiction: “Pereira Declares” by Antonio Tacucchi (1994) about a fat, middle-aged and complacent art professor (TC?!) who finally, for once in his life, decides to take a stand against a dictatorial, fascist government, a thinly veiled reference to the actual dictators in Portugal, when he saw a lovely young couple get persecuted*. It’s on my “to read” list.
* recall the short story by John Updike “A&P” and what happens when you allow your idealism towards youth get in the way of your job, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A%26P_(short_story)
“The Dawn of Eurasia”
I think Attila the Hun might have a prior claim.
Yes. And other bandit hordes e.g. the mob that Germans once used to romanticise as Aryans. Or Genghis Khan and his Mongols. Or Timurlane.