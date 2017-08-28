Where India Goes, a book about the problem of open defecation in India, is the best social science book I have read in years. Written by Diane Coffey and Dean Spears, Where India Goes, examines an important issue and it does so with a superb combination of human interest storytelling and top-notch empirical research made accessible.
Drawing on the academic literature, Coffey and Spears show that open defecation sickens and kills children, stunts their growth, and lowers their IQ all of which shows up in reduced productivity and wages in adulthood.
The dangers of open defecation are clear. Moreover, Gandhi said that “Sanitation is more important than independence” and Modi said “toilets before temples,” yet in India some half a billion people still do not use latrines. Why not? Jean Dreze and Amartya Sen (2013), offer a typical explanation:
In 2011 half of all Indian households did not have access to toilets, forcing them to resort to open defecation on a daily basis…
The phrasing presents the problem as a lack of access that forces people to resort to open defecation. From this perspective the solution seems obvious, provide access. After all, if you or I had access to latrines we would use them so if someone else isn’t using latrines it must be because they don’t have access. A bit of thought, however, dispels this notion.
Latrines are not expensive. Many people in countries poorer than India build their own latrines. If access is not the problem then building latrines may not be the solution. Indeed, India’s campaign(s) to build latrines have been far less successful than one might imagine based on the access theory. Quite often latrines are built and not used. Sometimes this is due to poor construction or location but often perfectly serviceable latrines are simply not used as latrines. In fact, surveys indicate that 40 per cent of households that have a working latrine also have at least one person who regularly defecates in the open (Coffey and Spears 2017).
For many people in India, open defecation is preferred to latrine use. The reasons relate to issues of ritual purity and caste. Latrines in or near homes are considered polluting, not in a physical so much as a spiritual or ritual sense. Latrine cleaning is also associated with the Dalit (out)-caste, in itself a polluting category (hence untouchable). That is, the impurity of defecation and caste are mutually reinforcing. As a result, using or, even worse, cleaning latrines is considered a ritual impurity. The problem of open defecation is thus intimately tied up with Hindu notions of purity and caste which many do not want to discuss, let alone condemn.
In the villages the idea of open defecation is also associated with clean air, exercise, and health. Thus, in surveys “both men and women speak openly about the benefits of open defecation and even associate it with health and longevity.” Even many women prefer open defecation if only because it gives them a chance to get out of the house and have some freedom of movement.
Eventually, flush toilets and sewage will eliminate the problem of open defecation, but many people will die before sewage comes to rural India. Building latrines is not enough but is there an opportunity for an Indian entrepreneur? If standardized latrines were bundled with service contracts and provided by professional, uniformed workers who emptied the latrines mechanically (and thus had dignity), demand could well be high. A Walmart for latrine construction and management.
Coffey and Spears, however, offer no silver bullets. Problems brought about by belief and behavior are usually more difficult to solve than material problems. Nevertheless, by demonstrating the importance of the problem and by facing the causes squarely, Coffey and Spears have done India a tremendous service.
Maybe open defecation is part of their culture? Why should a white Canadian man parachute into their country and tell them how to run things?
Bonus trivia: open urination is common in the Philippines, I’ve done it myself literally in the street, leaning against a wall, no shame.
Open urination is a thing in Appalachia, too… I hate my new suburban house.
Also, on road trips, my kids are trained to open def on the side of the road. 🙂
AlexT, quoting the book: “Drawing on the academic literature, Coffey and Spears show that open defecation sickens and kills children, stunts their growth, and lowers their IQ all of which shows up in reduced productivity and wages in adulthood.” –
Please. Lead in gasoline (http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2011/11/why-lead-used-to-be-added-to-gasoline/) causes lowered IQ, higher crime, and non-toxic substitutes –not as good but similar, like ethanol alcohol–were available even since the 1920s when lead in gasoline was approved. The BBC “50 inventions that made the world” also has a somewhat biased but good summary of this (the author blames patents, not acknowledging that lead is superior to ethanol for anti-knocking, but anyway)
Chickens lower IQ in children and creates disease. ScienceDirect had a blurb on this; should we also ban growing chickens? They are full of disease (I used to grow them in the Philippines, was up to 300 birds a month, but not enough profit in it).
Bonus trivia: I read somewhere that the common housefly is overrated as a disease carrier. I can’t imagine that for a healthy person, the fact that tiny fly feet have microscopic traces of feces on them can be that harmful. C’mon. If it was that easy to get disease the human race would have died out long before now.
What on earth is your point?
The fallacy of relative privation is his point I think.
Another tragedy of “public” (actually meaning nobody’s) property.
Interesting framing as opposed to the usual “access to toilets” line of thought. However, I am not so sure it is any longer a “ritual purity” issue. It is just that people who have grown up with open defecation all their life (and just about everyone around them) think that is the natural way of life.
To cite a milder example, anyone who’s grown up in Mumbai would not complain about the crowds on the road or the suburban (local) trains. That is just normal life the way they know it.
The latrine service entrepreneurial idea is interesting too.
Yup, just like Elder sanctioned and organized gang rapes. I wonder why the word “water” wasn’t used once in the OP. But I am calling AT on his (and the authors’?) use of the strawman argument: It “suggests” lack of access is the problem? No doubt it’s one of the problems, but so what? Be sure to avoid ranking – or even listing – what the EXTENSIVE literature has determined. I wonder if the stink is part of the problem? If each house has a latrine out back, then given the population density, the wind is always blowing your neighbors last meal into your kitchen…
I have no idea what I’m talking about. Nevermind.
India has something even better than walmart for toilets ‘Sulabh’. Its a pretty successful non government chain providing public toilets at a nominal price though cleanliness differs from place to place. It has grown well in urban areas specially near slums. For rural areas, one prob is that rural population might be loathe to paying for toilets.
“Hindu notions of purity and caste which many do not want to discuss, let alone condemn.”
Since when did purity become condemnable? Sure let’s condemn open defecation. There is unanimity on that. But linking it with ritual purity is a stretch. First of all ritual purity is not such a big concern for 95% of population. The Brahmins are 5% of Indian population and are predominantly urbanized and not to be found in villages anymore.
And concern with purity and cleanliness should actually greatly encourage latrine building. So it’s ironical that ritual purity is being linked to lack of latrines here.
Dean was an OU ba/ma in econ and international studies. Wrote his MA thesis with me as well as taking my PhD macro and metrics courses as an undergrad and acing them. Princeton PhD. Very happy to see this book and your review Alex.
Where are the millions of nice folks in Houston going? I wouldn’t be surprised if the population of Houston declines during the next five years. I’d be going too if I couldn’t go in the toilet for a week or more. Where would you go?
There’s a Tedx talk on this available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V35Vw29tay0
Maybe built toilets outside? Like, in a forest?
Yeah I’m not buying the “ritual purity” explanation. I follow those rules and while it is true that feces are polluting it is a problem solved by going first thing in the morning before bathing and prayers. As long as the latrine/toilet is in a separate room it should not affect the status of the rest of the house. Indeed when my great-grandparents moved to the big city back in the 1920’s and built a house it included latrines and they were orthodox Brahmanas through and through. Much later in honor of my first visit from England at the age of 2, my grandparents installed the neighborhoods first flush toilet but as we live in a drought-prone area it is seldom used.
If there was a religious influence on latrine usage a simple test would be to compare rates amongst e.g. Muslims or Sikhs. Does the book address this? If so are they any different?
Li Zhi is closer to the mark I think. Latrines are smelly and rural Indians live close together. As my great-grandfather supposedly said about his home village, “If someone farted on the Brahmana street, you could smell it on the Bhangi (untouchable) street.” Better to go off into the fields to do your business rather than gross out your family and neighbors. It is also considered healthier because of the folk scientific belief of how disease is spread. Think of how malaria is so named because Rennaissance Italians thought it was caused by “bad air.”
The book does address rates by religion and it finds latrine use is higher among Muslims even within the same villages.
“The reasons relate to issues of ritual purity and caste. Latrines in or near homes are considered polluting, not in a physical so much as a spiritual or ritual sense. Latrine cleaning is also associated with the Dalit (out)-caste, in itself a polluting category (hence untouchable). That is, the impurity of defecation and caste are mutually reinforcing.”
Yet, America keeps supporting such a savage regime (except when it is time to help the Pakistanis to butcher Indians and Bangladeshis of course) no matter how many people die.
Sure, westerners should complain about the body function practices of dim bulb foreigners. The commenters are the same people that wipe their rear after defecation with a piece of paper, confident that this will scour their anus of septic bacteria. Notable also is the fact that in almost all western homes the sink where they brush their teeth is beside the toilet, as is the shower and tub. Flushing a toilet produces an aerosol effect that could potentially spread infectious bacteria throughout the room. https://medium.com/the-physics-arxiv-blog/splashback-how-flushing-toilets-could-be-a-hidden-killer-in-american-hospitals-f2582b2d3bbb
Thanks for giving us the straight poop on a really crappy subject.
I will appreciate if some commenter here can point to the numbers, the actual formulations of the survey questions used etc. to justify the claim that “Hindu notions of ritual purity” has any statistically significant effect, let alone more than the non-ritual purity as suggested by the “in the villages the idea of open defecation is also associated with clean air, exercise, and health”.
I am skeptical because,
1. Unlike what the article incorrectly/misleadingly suggests, there are tonnes of people who enthusiastically condemn, not merely discuss, caste, and that includes Amartya Sen and Jean Dreze, and others who are happy to get any opportunity to concern-troll, if not downright shame, Hinduism; how likely is it that they would miss an opportunity to *repeatedly* hammer in such an obvious point?
2. It somewhat worries me that Tabarrok recently retweeted something that had a “white man’s burden”-type feel to it (if you feel otherwise, try to feel how condescending it sounds with Indians replaced by another group of people):
https://twitter.com/kaushikcbasu/status/901268006298431492