Accurate genomic prediction of human height

They used to say this couldn’t be done:
We construct genomic predictors for heritable and extremely complex human quantitative traits (height, heel bone density, and educational attainment) using modern methods in high dimensional statistics (i.e., machine learning). Replication tests show that these predictors capture, respectively, ~40, 20, and 9 percent of total variance for the three traits. For example, predicted heights correlate ~0.65 with actual height; actual heights of most individuals in validation samples are within a few cm of the prediction. The variance captured for height is comparable to the estimated SNP heritability from GCTA (GREML) analysis, and seems to be close to its asymptotic value (i.e., as sample size goes to infinity), suggesting that we have captured most of the heritability for the SNPs used. Thus, our results resolve the common SNP portion of the “missing heritability” problem – i.e., the gap between prediction R-squared and SNP heritability. The ~20k activated SNPs in our height predictor reveal the genetic architecture of human height, at least for common SNPs. Our primary dataset is the UK Biobank cohort, comprised of almost 500k individual genotypes with multiple phenotypes. We also use other datasets and SNPs found in earlier GWAS for out-of-sample validation of our results.
While I don’t find “within a few centimeters” to be especially impressive, the question is still “what’s next?”
The authors on the paper are
Are their findings predicated on a single nutritional context? That is, they can predict height, based on genetics, but only if the country where the individual will be raised is known?
If not, then wouldn’t this imply nutrition doesn’t play as large a role in height? And if that’s the case, then does that mean the gain in height over the past couple hundred years is largely the result of “breeding” and not improved nutrition?
The connection between nutrition and height is pretty darn robust, however in the same cultural group in a first world country you are not going to get a lot of variation in nutrition, or at least the kind that aids achieving full height.
As to they said it couldn’t be done, who is this they? Because I have known a lot geneticists since I was pretty short backin the 70s and predicting size was one they were always very sure they could do, unlike hair, eye and skin color, etc…
IQ!
‘the question is still “what’s next?”’
Testing such height predictions on groups of children receiving significantly different amounts of protein over 2 decades, refining the nurture/nature parameters? With parental consent and adequate remuneration, undoubtedly. And no pesky bioethical panels interfering in the pursuit of knowledge, preventing any brave truth seekers from taking the necessary steps to a much better world.