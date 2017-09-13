Another estimate of the gains from deregulating building

Here is the abstract:

Counterfactual experiments show that deregulating existing urban land from 2014 regulation levels back to 1980 levels would have increased US GDP and productivity roughly to their current trend levels. California, New York, and the Mid-Atlantic region expand the most in these counterfactuals, drawing population out of the South and the Rustbelt. General equilibrium effects, particularly the reallocation of capital across states, accounts for much of these gains.

…deregulating all of the regions to 1980 levels would raise labor productivity by about 10 percent, and consumption by about 9 percent in the neoclassical economy, and would raise labor productivity by about 16 percent, and consumption by about 11 percent in the economy with the externality.

That is from Herkenhoff, Ohanian, and Prescott. I’d like to make two broader points about the paper:

1. This is yet another example of real business cycle theory methods proving useful. There are genuine problems with these approaches, but at least most of the blogosphere critics don’t understand them, and their uses, very well.

2. Sometimes you hear Texas described as a “low-wage” economy, perhaps contrasted with the high wages of California. But there are some subtle wage effects from the Texas approach that often go unnoticed. By drawing people out of high-rent areas, Texas keeps the lid on land rents elsewhere, thereby boosting real wages in say San Francisco. Furthermore, San Francisco employers must pay their workers more, the more attractive is the “move to Texas” option. So the full positive effect of the Texas model on wages is considerably higher than you can see by looking at Texas wages alone. Once again, the distinction between the seen and the unseen turns out to be relevant.