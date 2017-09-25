Was banning Indian child labor counterproductive?

The authors are Prashant Bharadwaj, Leah K. Lakdawala, and Nicholas Li, and here is the abstract:
While bans against child labor are a common policy tool, there is very little empirical evidence validating their effectiveness. In this paper, we examine the consequences of India’s landmark legislation against child labor, the Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986. Using data from employment surveys conducted before and after the ban, and using age restrictions that determined who the ban applied to, we show that child wages decrease and child labor increases after the ban. These results are consistent with a theoretical model building on the seminal work of Basu and Van (1998) and Basu (2005), where families use child labor to reach subsistence constraints and where child wages decrease in response to bans, leading poor families to utilize more child labor. The increase in child labor comes at the expense of reduced school enrollment. We also examine the effects of the ban at the household level. Using linked consumption and expenditure data, we find that along various margins of household expenditure, consumption, calorie intake and asset holdings, households are worse off after the ban.
I’m not trying to talk you into child labor with this post. Rather, you should be less confident in a lot of your moralizing about what is a good policy or an evil policy.
Hat tip goes to Dev Patel.
so why did it (appear to) work elsewhere?
Perhaps the alleviation of subsistence-level poverty? Is there somewhere that has a significant amount of people struggling to reach subsistence level, that has successfully eliminated child labor?
China under the Communists? Just to throw it out, without attempting to define what is a good polity or an evil polity.
While I’m not an expert on what is happening on the ground in China, many sources are claiming that child labor is rampant there.
If you mean a previous era, child labor was also used under Mao in the Great Leap Forward.
Just looking very quickly, it may hinge on definition. For me, child labor means child is defined as someone under the age of 13 or so. A working 14 year old would not be considered the same thing as a child, but would fall under the category of ‘youth.’ (As might a 12 year old, though not a 10 year old, actually.)
China was a mess under Mao, but the Communists did seem taken with the idea of indoctrination/education. Say what one wishes about China, but the notable increase in literacy was likely coupled with a notable decrease in child labor. Though this is the MR comment section, so it likely that at least some commenters would consider teaching children how to read the equivalent of forced labor.
1. I found the proposed explanation of this thread interesting:
https://twitter.com/RavikiranRao/status/911108445742424065
2. Aside: one should also ask the question of whether the spread of education has been a net harm for India: given the atrocious quality of Government schools in rural areas, it is not, at least a priori, clear that a lot of the children couldn’t have used their time more fruitfully than by going to school.
“Children must get education” may be a moral claim where actual results go unexamined (much like banning child labor).
‘I’m not trying to talk you into child labor with this post.’
So coy.
Silly and navel-gazing. Of course banning child labor is the morally correct thing to do. If in this case child labor somehow increased after the ban, as suggested, then that only means that the ban was improperly implemented or enforced. But the idea behind the ban is self-evidently a good idea.
Far from self evident. Some of us distinguish good intentions from actual effects in evaluating policy, which is important because very often each leads to different conclusions.
If this regulation worsened child labour rates then there is nothing to admire about it.
‘If this regulation worsened child labour rates then there is nothing to admire about it.’
Because clearly it failed in its purpose, not because its purpose was wrong- Regardless of how coyly Prof. Cowen would like to suggest that policy based on ‘moralizing’ needs to be evaluated not by its success or failure per se, but on the fact that moralizing is involved at all.
Unlike the moral clarity provided by clarion calls for increased economic freedom, of course.
So your conclusion from this is that Tyler thinks we should not evaluate policy based on evidence?
Oh no, far from it. We should avoid letting any moral principles outweigh policy failure when attempting to take those small steps to a much better world, and thus change policy to make banning child labor, on moral grounds, more effective.
Banning child labor is clearly a moral position, and equally clearly, any attempt to ban it must be weighed against a particular policy’s failure to do so. In other words, failure must clearly mean that morality is a poor way to create policy, right?
I would say that morality is a good motive for policy, but a poor substitute for evidence of effectiveness.
Pretty much, but remember that Prof. Cowen is strictly opposed to anything like virtue signalling. For example, saying that everyone in a society should have access to health care is clearly virtue signalling, and thus prima facie not a good basis for formulating policy.
It’s not silly.
Child labor is bad. Starvation is even worse. Some people may have to choose between the two.
Child labor is bad. But in a given governance reality, it might not be possible to implement a ban that effectively reduces child labor, and in fact in some cases a ban could even make things worse.
It is indeed self-evident that child labor is not a good thing, is immoral, and is something we hope to see eliminated. But you can’t therefore ignore the consequences of actual policy. The goal is noble, but then whether you are achieving the goal matters all the more (not less).
Isn’t the solution then to combine child labor bans with subsistence level UBI, rather tan throw up ones hand and just accept child labor as inevitable?
Given limited political capital and resources, the best solution is “What few initiatives can we prioritize that are most likely to do some good and put us on a path to success?”
Eliminating child labor should be an eventual goal, but banning it may not be the best short-term policy. Choosing not to immediately ban it is not the same as accepting it as inevitable.
Banning child labour imposes naive western ideals on complex problems…
So, child labour is a Giffen good for poorer Indian households?
“I’m not trying to talk you into child labor with this post”
But… you’re not exactly trying to talk us out of it either.
child labor shoud be only be banned in degrading work, like mining. no wonder singing and acting is not banned.
You have a point here. What, exactly, are we talking about when we want to “ban child labor”?
Child entertainers face similar downsides to children doing more mundane labor. They talk of being deprived of their childhood. But this is legal and ok, apparently. Of course, if they become a star, there are benefits that (maybe) outweigh the negatives. But there are surely lots of non-star child entertainers for each one that becomes a star.
How does the cost-benefit of labor for a child in a rich western country potentially becoming rich and famous compare to the cost-benefit of child labor in the context of extreme poverty?
23 comments and no one has arrived to this part of the article:
“Using a more refined difference in difference approach dictated by the model, our results show that a child between the ages of 10-13 with a sibling below the age of 14 significantly increases his or her labor force participation by 0.8 percentage points compared to a child of the same age with a sibling over the age of 14, which is approximately 5.6% over the pre-ban average participation for that age group”.
It seems the researchers discovered elder siblings provide for the younger. So, does this familial investment strategy (elder support the younger) pays in the long term?