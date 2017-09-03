Better forecasting of hurricanes lowers cost

…We also find evidence supporting short-term adaptation effects prior to a hurricane landfall. Our results show that the 67 percent improvement in hurricane forecasts over the past 60 years is associated with damages being 16-63 percent lower than they otherwise would have been. Accounting for outlying observations narrows this range to 16-24 percent.

That is from an Oxford working paper by Andrew Martinez.

1 Meteor ol Ogy September 3, 2017 at 2:09 am

Will improved forecasts in global temperature and temperature changes lead to lower damages?

2 prior_test3 September 3, 2017 at 2:42 am

So, how would that improvement in forecasting mitigating damage tie into this – http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/08/storm-damage-getting-worse.html ?

3 Rohan Verghese September 3, 2017 at 3:48 am

Is there any situation where more accurate forecasting would lead to higher costs?

(Not being snarky, genuinely wondering if the opposite result can actually occur.)

