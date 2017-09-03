Better forecasting of hurricanes lowers cost

…We also find evidence supporting short-term adaptation effects prior to a hurricane landfall. Our results show that the 67 percent improvement in hurricane forecasts over the past 60 years is associated with damages being 16-63 percent lower than they otherwise would have been. Accounting for outlying observations narrows this range to 16-24 percent.
That is from an Oxford working paper by Andrew Martinez.
Will improved forecasts in global temperature and temperature changes lead to lower damages?
So, how would that improvement in forecasting mitigating damage tie into this – http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/08/storm-damage-getting-worse.html ?
Is there any situation where more accurate forecasting would lead to higher costs?
(Not being snarky, genuinely wondering if the opposite result can actually occur.)