Brazil fact of the day

Brazil, for example, has only 1/14th the number of guns per person that the U.S. does, but many more murders.
That is from Noah Smith, mostly about how to reduce crime.
by Tyler Cowen on September 22, 2017
Lead water pipes? How serious is that? My family doesn’t drink tap water.
Perhaps Noah Smith should look at football. I grew up loving football, but I’m beginning to wonder if (American) football contributes significantly to criminal and self-destructive behavior. The recent story about 27 year old Aaron Hernandez having stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy is pretty scary. That’s pretty much the last straw for me considering allowing my son to ever play football.
Well over 10 million Americans have played high school football and perhaps most have some level of brain damage.
When will you admit that Brazil sucks?
Brazil does not suck, you suck.
What was done or what happened in New York? Legalizing marijuana is good but not necessary to lower crime rates.
Such is life in Brazil today. Cuing TR…
“Cuing TR …”
So, has it come to this?
It is sad to see Americans attacking Brazil in a desperate attempt to desguise the ultimate failure of their political, social and economical systems. In first place, many of the dead were criminals: it is expect that at least one thousand people will die facing the police in Rio de Janeiro State alone until December, 31th (Rio de Janeiro State comprises 1/15 of Brazil’s population, so you do the math). Second, it is not just handguns: imports of heavier weapons coming from neighboring countries help the organized crime to destabilize Brazil. Brazil is surrounded by alien, Spanish-speaking, hostile and unstable countries. Stopping the flow of weapons and drugs would probably demand regime changes or at least punitive expeditions. The 19th Century, when Brazil overthrew the governments of so-called Uruguay (rebelled Cisplatine Province of the former Empire of Brazil), Argentina and Paraguay was a golden age of culture, peace and prosperity in South America. Third, America is much more violent than any other comparable economy. Fourth, while Americans never had to fight for the survival of their country, Brazil has faced some existential risks (the loss of the Northern and Southern provinces in the early 1800s, the war against Paraguayan Aggression, the fact that the biggest slave-holding country in the world had to reorganize itself anew in 1888, the Revolution against the Portuguese dynasty that ruled us, the 1893 Revolution, the 1924 Revolution, the 1946 Japanese Rebellion, the terms-of-trade losses in the 1980s and so far and so on) that habpve damaged the tools the Brazilian state uses to deal with the crime challange. Fifth, such comparissons just omit how much better things have got in many states and cities. My city is safer than it has been in decades. Sixth, at least in the Northern States, traditionally overlooked by the central government, conflict escalation seems to have been tied to the robust economic growth they experienced in the Lula government years and the disruption of their traditional way of life. There, in the long run, crime rates will probably level off, maybe even fall. Seventh, for all its problems and flaws, Brazil has never had Jim Crows Laws, Philippine–American War Vietnams, Iraqs… Brazil nor celebrates its slavery past nor fights wars of aggression. All in all, it is clear that Brazil has taken the high road.
“Decriminalization of drug use doesn’t mean legalizing drugs”
No, but legalizing un-taxed alcohol, for instance, reduces drug gangs more than merely decriminalizing alcohol use.
Reducing the expected cost of taking drugs would presumably increase consumption, increase profits per street corner held and therefore increase incentives for violent struggle over street corners. Reduce crime maybe, OD deaths certainly…but not violent homicides.
“Furthermore, the relationship between gun ownership and crime might just not be that strong — Brazil, for example, has only 1/14th the number of guns per person that the U.S. does, but many more murders.”
Truly a crazy statistic to use. Brazil has some deep-rooted social problems and is substantially poorer than the US – they are not comparable at all.
This is even more crazy as he has a graph at the top of his article showing that the US has a far higher homicide rate virtually all other rich nations.
And, the strictness of a rich country’s gun laws are essentially inversely proportional to the homicide rate as those countries with the strictest gun laws (such as the UK and Japan) have the lowest homicide rates and vice versa.
I’m not saying banning firearms now would necessarily be a good idea but gun control is absolutely the right way to go and if the Founding Fathers were starting with the Bill of Rights again, they’d save a lot of lives if they never came up with the Second Amendment.
The UK has the “lowest homicide rates”? What?
The Czech Republic, with extremely lax gun laws, has a lower homicide rate than the UK.
Austria, with moderately lax gun laws, has a homicide rate almost half that of the UK.
I didn’t mean overall, obviously, but out of the major countries in his graph.
There’s always going to be exceptions, but there’s a general trend.
The trend is that gun laws don’t seem to have much effect on homicide rates at all.
Correlation is not necessarily causation, and there various factors, but the correlation is fairly high.
“In fact, none of the states with the most gun violence require permits to purchase rifles, shotguns, or handguns. Gun owners are also not required to register their weapons in any of these states. Meanwhile, many of the states with the least gun violence require a permit or other form of identification to buy a gun.” And vice versa at the other end of the spectrum.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2015/06/13/24-7-wall-st-states-most-gun-violence/71003050/
The strictest US states are still extremely lax by international standards.
Adendum – look at homicide rates across US states for an example. Not huge variation in gun laws, but very large variation in homicide rates. States near the Canadian border have homicide rates very similar to the bordering Canadian provinces (excepting, of course, Michigan, Illinois, New York).
And do states on the southern border have high or low correlation with homicide rates in the bordering Mexican states?
Brazil is not only poorer, very importantly: its is much more unequal. Also as Steve Sailer would say, the ethnic composition, is quite different than US….
“Also as Steve Sailer would say, the ethnic composition, is quite different than US….”
OK, then…
US states with higher gun ownership also have more gun deaths: https://qz.com/437015/mapped-the-us-states-with-the-most-gun-owners-and-most-gun-deaths/
Women living in states with higher gun ownership rates are more likely to be murdered by people they know. And 9 in 10 murders of women are by people they know: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/01/160126130130.htm
Due to substitution effects, it’s a red herring to look at gun deaths in lieu of intentional homicides.