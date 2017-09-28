Can an independent Puerto Rico work out?

I don’t think so, here are a few points:
1. Any deal would involve a transition period. During that period, many more Puerto Ricans would move to the mainland than if there were no deal. You may or may not think that is a good outcome, but it is not exactly what the “cut them loose” proponents have in mind. “Let’s make Puerto Rico independent so we can have more Puerto Ricans in the United States” is not a winning rally cry for anyone.
2. The Caribbean as a region has been doing dismally for a few decades now. Puerto Rico is by far the wealthiest part of the Caribbean, small tax and finance havens aside. Without a connection to the United States, Puerto Rico might regress to Dominican Republic levels of income, GNI of roughly 24k vs. 15k.
3. The best thing about independence is that the deal might allow a “pure default” by the Puerto Rican government. Still, that could be arranged under a version of the status quo. Default plus independence would shred the Puerto Rican safety net at least for a few years, perhaps forever. If you think their future is one of falling per capita income, that safety net never would recover. You might believe that such a safety net is in some ways holding Puerto Rico back (true), but if the natural trajectory is to lose both population and per capita income, removing that safety net won’t do much good either.
So it’s simply not clear what is to be gained from independence. On top of that another referendum would be needed, given that Puerto Ricans have rejected the notion in the past. What if they still opt for a continuing attachment to the mainland? That process then will have produced a few years of electoral uncertainty, with no change in the final outcome, as if the UK suddenly decided to reverse its Brexit decision.
Puerto Rico is very likely to remain a part of the United States, one way or another.
There is something surreal about seriously talking about removing American citizenship from millions of Americans, and to consider that within the realm of serious political discussion, even at the best satire site on the Web. Particularly as every single Puerto Rican is already in the United States, in contrast to this – “Let’s make Puerto Rico independent so we can have more Puerto Ricans in the United States” is not a winning rally cry for anyone.’
Should we have kept the Philipines too?
Good question.
A few questions whose answers just might add up to answer.
Did Puerto Rico fight a 3 year war before the United States defeated its independence government? – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippine%E2%80%93American_War
Is the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico a transitional government, in the fashion of the Commonwealth of the Philippines? – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commonwealth_of_the_Philippines
Was Puerto Rico one of the founder nations of the United Nations? – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippines#Postcolonial_period
But the question that actually matters is were people born in the Phiippines automatically granted American citizenship? As the answer to that question is no, the major difference is that Filipinos born in the Philippines, having never been automatically granted American citizenship, were not deprived of their American citizenship after the Philippines became independent.
Guam is the same as Puerto Rico in terms of Spanish-American War acquisition, by the way, and in terms of those born on Guam being automatically granted American citizenship.
When talking about Puerto Ricans today, we are talking about fellow citizens. That was never the case with the Philippines. Prof. Cowen’s formulation of that last sentence in point 1 is a particularly crass example of how some people don’t see Puerto Ricans as American citizens.
If Puerto Rico continues to make a mess of things as an independent country, then it will be entirely their problem, so only #1 is really an issue. Some carrot/stick combination would need to be added to induce more of its population to remain there.