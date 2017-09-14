Dan Klein writes me about The Teaching Company

Here are the Teaching Company courses that I feel I have benefited most from:
Rufus J. Fears, Famous Greeks
Rufus J. Fears, Famous Romans
Bart D. Ehrman, The New Testament
Seth Lerer, The History of the English Language
Andrew C. Fix, The Renaissance, the Reformation, and the Rise of Nations
Brad S. Gregory, The History of Christianity in the Reformation Era
Robert Bucholz, The History of England from the Tudors to the Stuarts
Dale Hoak, The Age of Henry VIII
Peter C. Mancall, Origins and Ideologies of the American Revolution
Thomas L. Pangle, The Great Debate: Advocates and Opponents of the American Constitution
Patrick N. Allitt, The Rise and Fall of the British Empire
Patrick N. Allitt, The Conservative Tradition
Frederick Gregory, The Darwinian Revolution
My favorite so far:
Understanding Linguistics: The Science of Language – John McWhorter
also good:
Joy of Thinking: The Beauty and Power of Classical Mathematical Ideas
In linguistics, the Introduction To Greek:Learning an Ancient Language, is pretty good, I am currently watching it. Only two mistakes in the first four hours ( the wrong accent on the second syllable of the Greek word for “plans” in lecture 5, “Verbs in the Present Tense”, and an unqualified assertion that Chinese tone language experience effortlessly translates to Greek tonal accentuation familiarity in lecture 3, Basic Rules of Greek Accentuation – it doesn’t (see Vox Graeca, still in print, for details. of course Vox Latina is a more useful book but there is so much more information about how classical Latin sounded than how classical Greek sounded). Koterski, a Fordham professor, is really good on the Nichomachean Ethics and on wisdom literature, I listened to every lecture from beginning to end, only about 20 per cent of the time was completely wasted (which is a real good ratio). The Haydn bio was good, although could have been better on the liturgical music and the best of the symphonies (as good as the last 12 symphonies were, there were a few uninspired stretches, something you would not know from your Great Courses bio of Haydn). The catalogs the Great Books company sent out used to have pictures on the first or second page of some “earth sciences” shyster/ideologue/intellectual from GMU who thought he could usefully explain his views of all of science – well maybe he could, up to a point (his name was Hagen or something Wagnerian like that), and they relentlessly promote the rather sophomoric Ehrmann (his takes on Biblical reality are, as far as I know, no different than briefs filed in court, there is only one side that he wants to support, poor guy. He must be a hard worker, the Loeb Library hired him as an editor, but, I repeat – poor guy.)
To be fair it could be me who is wrong about the accent on the second syllable of the Greek word for plans in lecture 5. In any event, I very much recommend that course (Introduction to Greek), and the Koterski courses, and Greenberg on Haydn.
and it would be wrong to expect the Great Courses to get you enough up to speed on a subject to know, for example, that of the 10,000 most common Latin nouns there are approximately 1,000 – not much more, not much less – with vowels of lengths that are not just unknown but actually indeterminate – which is actually interesting in a way one only understands after truly trying to understand the poetry of the poetry of that beautiful language and the poetry of the prose, and why Plautus was, actually, funnier, line for line, than even Shakespeare in most of his many comedies – or to know why almost no 20th century writer had the basic knowledge of Irish to evaluate Finnegans Wake fairly, as if a convention of champagne aficionados got redirected to the best uisce beatha convention one could imagine this side of dreamland (I am thinking of one famous writer in particular whose parody of Finnegans Wake was so bad that it hurts to read it).
For example, nobody knows how Vergil pronounced Italy (italia) in real life (long I in the first syllable, or short) but we all know how he pronounced it in the Aeneid (long I, for fairly simple prosodic reasons). A boring observation,I suppose, if detached from the reality of a world where there are actually people who care about poetry, even Latin poetry; but an interesting observation, one likes to think, in a world where not every single one of the billions of us considers Latin poetry not worth the effort.
“Biology and Human Behavior: The Neurological Origins of Individuality” by Dr. Richard Sapolsky of Standford was incredibly engaging and corrects some long held myths I held about brain function, genetics, and human behavior. Builds everything from the ground up over 20+ lectures.
I can’t say enough good things about ‘Big History’, by David Christian. It was fantastic!
Here is a visual overview of the course:
http://www.singularity.com/charts/page17.html
From the Great Books to the Great Courses – infotainment on the march in the best of all possible worlds..
At least this process is not an autocratic top down approach, if wikipedia is to be trusted – ‘Professors must first pass auditions that are screened by The Great Courses’ customers.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Courses
City Journal posted an article back in 2011 on The Great Courses which looks as the content the company offers in more detail (and talks of its alignment in the culture wars).
You try too hard.
I have purchased for my children dozens of their courses. A few have been disappointing (solving puzzles or sudoku or something like that, and a course on Asia/Japan that seemed off, I can’t remember), but, the rest have been great. They (and we) watched, or listened to the programs, and enjoyed and learned. As an example, one we purchased was an extended, 12 or 24 hours, on photography (sorry I am too lazy to go look), and they were absolutely fascinated and began applying the knowledge to their efforts. Our family photos while still boring, look better. While pricey, I recommend their courses.
How do these compare to the PBS programs, for example the series “The Story of English” vs “The history of the English language ” ?
Alan Kors, one of the founders of the FIRE free speech foundation, is an extremely adept lecturer for the medium of tape. He knows exactly how to pace his lectures and how much redundancy to insert for listeners not in the classroom.
Most Teaching Company lecturers seem to assume they will be getting 100% of your attention, but Dr. Kors seems to assume around 90% attention. Thus, other lecturers are fine for listening to in the car if I stay in one lane, but if I had to change lanes, I’d lose the thread and have to back the tape up. With Dr. Kors, however, I could keep up with his lectures on Voltaire (or whomever) no matter how demanding traffic got.
“Robert Bucholz, The History of England from the Tudors to the Stuarts” was great.
History of Ancient Rome by Garrett Fagan was also very good.
“Model thinking” by Scott Page (on Coursera).
Congratulations to you! You win Today’s Cuck Award for choosing this course as your favorite!!!
Robert Greenberg on any kind of music; Peter Saccio on Shakespeare.
Exactly, all of his are amazing and have opened my eyes (ears) to all kinds of music. Currently listening to “String Quartets of Beethoven” and amazed.
I have enjoyed each Ehrman series I have gotten my hands on.
I second most of the above and also loved Patrick Allitt’s history of the Industrial Revolution.
In addition to the McWhorters mentioned above (and the Fears, RIP — that guy could tell a story), Elizabeth Vandiver’s various classics lectures are insightful.
Huge Teaching Company fan here. I have been listening for 19 years.
My favorite was Daniel Robinson’s “Great Ideas of Philosophy.” I actually disagree with him on most of the big philosophical questions but I thought he was the best of a very good group despite this.
Rufus Fears is one of my least favorite professors. His approach to history is to assume that the right way to teach history is to convey what he thinks are its biggest moral lessons even at the expense of a focus on actual events. His version of history is the good guys against the bad guys with not a lot of room for moral complexity.
The engineering courses taught by Stephen Ressler. Imagine having a professor who’s really good at doing in-class demonstrations, then think what would happen if he’s no longer constrained by the classroom and has been given a solid budget to make stuff for real.
Thomas Harl’s History of the Peloponnesian War was quite good.
I might have to snag a few of the ones people mentioned above. Some of those sound good.
I have listened to probably twenty different courses over the years. The standout, best course is John McWhorter’s Understanding Linguistics, as mentioned by others. Bart Ehrman on Christianity/New Testament, Patrick Allitt on Conservatism, Larson on Evolution were also very good.
Hmmm from the fan base here sounds like the series should be renamed from The Great Courses to the Great Cuckolds.
Allie’s American Religious History is also really good, especially in light’s Tyler’s recent post about religion.
A somewhat related recommendation: the University of Chicago maintains an archive of Leo Strauss lectures, both audio and text. Self-recommending.
https://leostrausscenter.uchicago.edu/courses
A thanks to all the above for their recommendations. With the one exception of Robinson’s Consciousness and its Implications (which damn near made me unconscious) all the Great Courses I viewed have been good for the last 15 years. Now if they would stop sending daily e-mails life would be great.
Not completely related, but a while back you had asked about arguments for belief in God. Edward Feser’s new book, Five Proofs for the Existence of God, defends five classical proofs and their metaphysical underpinnings against known objections. If you are an honest reader, I think you will find the proofs formidable enough that, whether or not they actually work, you personally won’t be able to pierce them. Anyway, I recommend you throw it on the pile for the little that my opinion is worth.
I’d listen to any of them depending on interests. We have a collection. Their use of Ehrman as their exclusive go-to guy for Scriptural studies is annoying as he is a controversial figure in that realm. One of the characters they contracted to lecture on Thomas Aquinas made a twit-nuisance out of himself in the course of it. My personal favorite was Philip Daeleader’s lectures on medieval history, but the early middle ages is not something that interests everyone.