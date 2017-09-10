Florida price gouging by the airlines?

Maybe, but consider this:
Airfare data by Hopper shows that the price hikes that took place this past week are similar to those from two weeks ago, suggesting that the price changes are typical for a week of departure flights.
Here is the full NYT story.
The notion that “price gauging” is somehow harmful is a concept that needs to die, painfully.
…brilliant Florida legislators, Governor, Attorney General, and apparently all state officials disagree with you:
“Florida Statute 501.160 states that during a state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell, lease, offer to sell, or offer for lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the seller can justify the price by showing increases in its prices or market trends. Examples of necessary commodities are food, ice, gas, and lumber.”
These brilliant Florida rulers are also now imposing mandatory ‘curfews’ against everybody (emergency personnel excepted). Orlando curfew starts today at 5 P.M.
Apparently the 5th Amendment does not apply in Florida.
Nice, me and TC think alike, great minds. I am coincidentally re-reading Petzinger’s “Hard Landing” about the airline industry pre-deregulation, it’s surprisingly good so far.
Bonus trivia: Herb Kellerher, founder of Southwest airlines, like McGowan the founder of MCI, won most of his big business battles in the courtroom, not the marketplace. Kellerher managed to convince the US Civil Avionics Board that the original Southwest was an ‘intra-state’ carrier not subject to the CAB. But the US Sup. Ct. case of Wickard v. Filburn (1942) was against Southwest (symbol: LUV after Love field in Dallas) yet various courts, sympathetic to Kellher’s lawyers, refused to use it. So by a series of legal decisions Southwest was allowed to live, and the rest is history. LUV also used blatantly sexist with their airline stewardesses, to get publicity. The rest of the carriers also did the same thing; Braniff Airways in 1965 made stewardesses peel away layers of their uniforms during the course of a flight, in a choreographed procedure called an “air strip”.
The Petzinger book is the single best thing written ever about the business of aviation in the United States. I don’t think you’ve got a fair read of Southwest though. There were already intra-state airlines before Southwest not subject to CAB regulation. Kelleher gets too much credit for Southwest though, he didn’t take over as President until six or seven years into the life of the airline – the company mostly wrote Lamar Muse out of its history books.
Not noted in the NYT article is that after airlines were getting criticized for their algorithms doing their usual job, jacking up the price of the last few seats on a plane as they always do, they imposed price caps eg JetBlue and American set theirs at $99 one-way for non-stop flights out of Florida. Both Delta and American brought in extra capacity out of Florida, too, although American’s Miami operation didn’t handle it especially way and several flights unexpectedly cancelled for lack of crew (and there weren’t staff to offload bags, either).
I take it back, the price caps are mentioned in the last paragraph of the article.